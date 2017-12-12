Possible Game of Thrones Season 8 script pages leaked

Transcript:

Cersei pushes past Jaime and towards the throne. He turns on his heel, watches Cersei as she walks up those steps, a crazed look in her eyes.



It’s all too familiar for Jaime.



Jaime: Cersei. What are you talking about?



Cersei: I’m talking about you, dear brother. You who defended our lecherous little brother. You who murdered our father. You who abandoned me in a time of need and consorted with the enemy.



Jaime: Daenerys is not your enemy. Jon Snow is not your enemy. The only enemies you have to worry about are outside the city gates right now!



Cersei takes her seat at the throne, saying nothing.



Jaime inches closer to his sister. His face is contorted in a look of desperate pleading. This has to work.



Jaime: Cersei, you are – you’re an intelligent woman. You may be jealous, you may be cruel, but you know how to place your bets. Keeping the only man who can defeat the White Walkers in chains is not a smart bet.



Cersei: You would have me release a usurper? Tell me, after that Northern fool and his white-haired bitch defeat the Night King, what do you think will happen to me?



Jaime: You can’t defeat the Night King on your own.



Cersei: Can’t I?



Jaime pauses, racking his brain for what this could mean. And then… it hits him.

Jaime: Wildfire?



Cersei nods.



Jaime: Are you sure we have enough catapults—



Cersei: We won’t be using catapults.



A long, measured moment of silence here. Jaime looks at Qyburn, then to Cersei. He shuts his eyes.



His worst fears have been confirmed.



EXT. KING’S LANDING STREETS – DAY



Brienne and the Hound are still riding through the streets.



The city is in utter chaos. SMALLFOLK are running this way and that, some clutching their families close, others taking what goods they can find and stuffing them in their pockets.



Brienne glances up. On the horizon, the Red Keep draws closer and closer.



INT. THRONE ROOM – RED KEEP – DAY



Jaime starts walking up the steps to the throne. The Mountain watches him closely, breathing heavily from under his helm.



Jaime: You can’t do this, Cersei. There must be another way.



Cersei: There is no other way. The city gates will fall in an hour.



Jaime: Innocent lives are at stake here! One million innocent lives!



Cersei fidgets in her throne, uncomfortable.



Cersei: Get away from me.

The wagon goes careening through the camp, past the run-down tents, the simmering fires, and the hordes of the undead.



The Hound squints his eyes from the front of the wagon. He can barely see a thing – the snow is falling faster and thicker, now. More than ever before.



The Hound: Fucking whore…



He yanks the reins and urges the horses forward, gritting his teeth.



The wagon gives a sharp wobble. Tyrion falls back and knocks his head against the wooden railing.



Tyrion: Might I suggest we go a little faster, Clegane?



The Hound: If you want to die, Lannister, you’re bloody welcome to jump off.



Brienne: Look out!



The Hound leans forward, sees a BLUE-EYED FIGURE standing in front of the road, then gives the reins a sharp jerk.



The wagon goes crashing to the right. Tyrion, Arya, Sansa, Brienne, and Pod all topple onto their sides and go knocking into each other.



Podrick lifts his head, then a single finger:



Podrick: We have company.



Everyone looks back at the edge of the wagon.



We can see a single, decayed hand latch onto the wagon. It digs its nails into the wood, then pulls itself up, revealing…



QHONO.



The tall, jacked Dothraki bloodrider is no longer himself. The skin on his face is rotten and peeled back. Bits of skeleton poke out of his arms, also decayed.



He sets his blue eyes onto our group of heroes and lifts his arakh.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Tyrion: I hear my brother promised you a castle.



Bronn: Oh, aye. Several times. But now that the old cunt’s gotten himself killed, I reckon I’m not going to see neither brick nor mortar of any castle.



Tyrion: I wouldn’t be so sure.



Bronn raises an eyebrow and whips his horse to a halt.



Bronn: Come again?



Tyrion: You proved yourself a capable warrior in the War For The Dawn. You helped vanquish the Night King and his armies, you single-handedly took out the Golden Company generals. The Queen does not forget your service… despite past grievances.



Bronn: That’s one way to put it.



Tyrion: Nevertheless, a Lannister always pays his debts.



Tyrion leads his horse up to the crest of the hill. Bronn follows behind, stopping next to Tyrion to marvel at…



THE TWINS. Sitting idle and undisturbed in the golden sunlight.



Tyrion: Consider the debt paid twice-over.



Bronn grins.



INT. COURTYARD – THE TWINS – DAY



Tyrion and Bronn cross through the near deserted courtyard.

SOME MORE INFO THIS LEAKER GAVE:

-Currently, there's filming going on about Winterfell/the battle that takes place at Winterfell in 802 and 803, though there are sets that will double for other Northern castles. Also some scenes (or one scene, I don't think it's in the season that much) at Pyke."-"Isaac hasn't filmed much, some scenes with Sam and Jon in what I imagine are the first few episodes. I know for a fact he at least makes it to Episode 5.-"Dany is definitely pregnant. Emilia Clarke's really happy about that."These script "leaks" have the same format as season 7's script leaks as well as the showrunners' writing style. Same subreddit source as the season 7 leaks which were legit.