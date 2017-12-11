AMC's THE TERROR: first promo

dangit i meant to watch this promo last night when i got off! i'm so excited for this. Reply

i'm so excited too! i was hoping I could just add AMC to my roku and pay for the channel but I don't think I can? I'm so bummed! I have to find a way to watch this as it airs :( Reply

i'm sorry! i have a roku but tbh i'm not 100% how it works haha. i mainly use it for youtube and netflix but it'd be great if you could pick and choose tv channels. Reply

Yikes. Whoever wrote that should have realized the difference between band and ban Reply

lmao i didn't even notice that last night when i found the tweet Reply

I waited all 2017 for this damn show and now they release promo out of nowhere!



Better be good, don't fuck this up AMC! Reply

I was intrigued, then I saw that it's all men. Oh well, it's a pass. Having a 50% rule for women in shows gets rid of about 90% of potential tv shows. Reply

You do realise this is set during the 1800s? Women wouldn't have been on expeditions like this. Reply

Ah, the good ol' ~~~~~historical accuracy excuse. A classic. Reply

It might be accurate to history. That doesn't automatically mean people have to find it interesting. Reply

uhh... huge side eye to this. only one woman, and she's "mystical"? i doubt that will be handled well. Reply

I thought Tobias is the lead actor in this. Will check this out for him. Reply

Pretty sure I read this one. Creepy, but can't remember the conclusion. Reply

it's like 900 pages or something so I would understand if you forgot lol. I read it last January so it's mostly fresh in my mind but I'm thinking of re-reading it before the show airs. Reply

Oh hmmm thought it was a tiny book, so maybe this is a different one. Reply

tobias menzies and ciarán hinds... sounds good tbh Reply

I AM SO EXCITED. It's one of my favorite books & I love Jared Harris.

It's going to be amazing & I've been waiting so damn long for it Reply

me toooo!!!!!! Reply

"This broadcast not available in your location" Reply

oh drat, im sorry! Reply

Lmao it's not your fault. These people just don't wanna share anything with the rest of the world. Reply

I just bought this book for an easy read over Christmas, I had no idea a series was being made. I love fiction set in the Arctic/Antarctic tbh Reply

i wanna read more fiction set in those places so if you have any other recs let me know :)



i hope you enjoy the Terror (assuming you haven't read it yet). Reply

I fucking hated this book. The characters were so 2D, like a bunch of names only there to advance the plot and the scares, and it didn't help that the main dude had to go into the canned romance with ~mysterious~ native woman route. Such characterization. Ugh.



Tobias is so good, routinely the hands down best of whatever cast he is a part of, but idk what he's gonna magic out of this source material. I hope they changed a lot. Reply

