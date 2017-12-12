Beyoncé Issues C&D to Brewery for Naming a Beer After Her

aka We're disappointed that she didn't let us make $$ of her name.



lol so shameless

Mte Reply

The now-defunct beer features a design inspired by Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album.



that's probably what got them in trouble Reply

fair tbh. you can't just use someone's name/brand to sell your stuff. this isn't some like etsy listing for 10 tshirts or a candle or w/e. Reply

I think the problem is with the logo that's taken directly from her album, and it's bottled and everything lol. It's not a cocktail called Beyonce, it's legit canned beer.



Don't restaurants and bars sometimes have menu items that are named after celebs all the time ? Never heard of them getting in trouble. Reply

I think the difference is that you already go into a restaurant/bar in other to buy something so the names used are just playful, while in this case they wanna use her name/brand to market their product and get people to buy it. Reply

this comment confuses me lol your first section answers the question you pose in your second section Reply

lol sorry, the second part wasn't an actual question, I should've foregone the question mark. Reply

p much. if it were a small batch served at a brewery, it'd get a pass, but actually canning it for distribution is a whole different kettle of fish. Reply

i mean duh the damn can looks just like self-titled Reply

beyonce "i wish i was latina" knowles-carter shutting down a hispanic woman's business? smh Reply

lmfaooo Reply

Lmao Reply

Honorary Latina Card* when she made Beautiful Liar with Shakira tho







(*said card was immediately revoked when the song was release and turned out to be embarrassing garbage)



Edited at 2017-12-12 05:07 pm (UTC) She got anwhen she made Beautiful Liar with Shakira tho Reply

We're disappointed she didn't take it as a compliment

are you brand new? of course she didn't like it Reply

Edited at 2017-12-12 04:20 pm (UTC)

I read it as "Beyoncé sent a CD to brewery for naming beer after her" and thought that was oddly nice of her Reply

I wheezing at the idea of Beyonce "thanking" them for this tribute by sending them a single copy of a 4 year old album! Reply

lol, especially since they must have it already, I mean they needed it to steal pay homage. Reply

no, sis, that's Demi Lovato & the ill kids at a hospital Reply

lol Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

LMAO I came in here to type this exact comment Reply

Budweiser recently sent a cease and desist to a small craft brewery but they sent, like, an actor in medieval garb to read from a scroll and also gave them two tickets to next year’s super bowl Reply

OGM same...lmao Reply

lmfaooo me too Reply

it probably wasn't so much the name as it was the font/color being almost identical to her self-titled album cover. like c'mon sis.... Reply

I mean, she's known for doing shit like this constantly, I'm not really sure why the company even attempted this.



She's not endorsing the beer, so it makes sense. Reply

LoL, no sympathy for established businesses mass producing this shit without permission from the artist and getting caught. Reply

beyoncé always sue people (remember that etsy artist who wrote "fioncé" in a mug or something) but this beer line is crossing a line for sure. Reply

taylor swift, inventor of the year 1989, approves this move Reply

