Beyoncé Issues C&D to Brewery for Naming a Beer After Her
The owner's statement:
Beyoncé reportedly issues cease-and-desist letter to brewery for naming a beer after her https://t.co/oj6PFsocWJ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 12, 2017
"As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I'd pay homage. We're disappointed she didn't take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!"
Source, IG Post
lol so shameless
that's probably what got them in trouble
Don't restaurants and bars sometimes have menu items that are named after celebs all the time ? Never heard of them getting in trouble.
(*said card was immediately revoked when the song was release and turned out to be embarrassing garbage)
Edited at 2017-12-12 05:07 pm (UTC)
are you brand new? of course she didn't like it
Edited at 2017-12-12 04:20 pm (UTC)
stealpay homage.
She's not endorsing the beer, so it makes sense.