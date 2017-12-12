Mobile Harry Potter role-playing game coming in 2018

Ed - brows

It’s called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and it’s the first mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student. Once you’ve settled into the school, your character can move through the years while doing all the same things Hogwarts students do: taking part in Duelling Club, for example, or going to classes such as Potions and Defence Against the Dark Arts. There’ll be faces you recognise, too, with many subjects taught by Professors you may already know and love (or know and dislike, depending on who they are…).

