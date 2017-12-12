Mobile Harry Potter role-playing game coming in 2018







My post got rejected because I accidentally added an extra Y to Harry in the title. I can't with these mods sometimes.

they really need to chill out on some of the rules before the whole comm dies



One of my post was once rejected because I didn't put the sources of the youtube videos that were embedded in the post. Like... Was I supposed to write down the links when you can click the actual videos? Reply

If we ever get another mod post i wanna talk about the obligatory sourcing of embeddable materials rule. It's obviously from a time when ppl screenshotted tweets and fb posts cos embedding wasn't an option. Reply

jkr ruined this for me Reply

her twitter is so awful, it's like half out of touch rich white lady nonsense and half spouting out random bullshit about side characters "did you know dean thomas was born with a mole on his left foot that he had removed when he was 7?? wow now you do" Reply

"did you know putin was in slytherin????" Reply

"did you know that hogwarts had a trans disabled character of color? They jus never had any lines because everyone that matters in my book is white, but give me cookies anyway." Reply

i'm so bored of hp tbh. like can we as a society/generation move on pls? Reply

I desperately need less HP in my life. I need fewer headcanons and sequels and interactive exhibits and themed bars.



I really need people who grew up with HP to, like, read other books. Reply

Why don’t you just ignore all the HP stuff then Reply

Because me ignoring things doesn't make them disappear from the world or my consciousness, despite your condescending comment. Reply

They probably should've done something like this AGES ago, like when Pottermore just started out. I would've been all over it back then. Reply

they did pottermore so dirty. I liked the interactive site and they made it text only. Reply

Omg yessssss Reply

I know I've said this before on here, but I don't get why they don't make a sandbox RPG HP game w/ character creation. Pretty much everyone who ever loved Harry Potter wanted to get a Hogwarts letter at some point and the ability to play a Hogwarts student is as close as we'll ever get to that.



I acknowledge that this mobile game has the same premise, but this should be a full PC and/or console game! With excellent graphics, to really bring out all that ~magic.



...I'll still check this game out, though. I could never resist. >.>



Edited at 2017-12-12 04:27 pm (UTC)

such a good idea..I would play tf outta that Reply

GTA ONLINE in the theme of Harry Potter. Or fuck Skyrim version of fucking HP. I'd be up for it. ANY FUCKING TYPE OF SANDBOX RPG HP. I'd be throwing monies at it. Reply

I pitched this in my video game class. Reply

i can't with the potion making. that's why we all wanna go to hogwarts, to brew potions. NO we want to fight dementors and discover secret passageways and thwart death eaters. i don't want this hogwarts slice of life bullshit lmao this is why i hated pottermore too. Reply

yeah, that would have worked if she had stopped after book 1 where quidditch was still a major excitement in the plot Reply

slytherin forever Reply

3 times I've been sorted on Pottermore, and Slytherin all 3 times. I thought I'd be a Ravenclaw but now I've accepted it.

If I get sorted to another house in this game, that will be surprising. Reply

LOL, I'm always sorted Slytherin, and I'm not even mad about it. Reply

The Gameboy Color games for the first two movies were really fun when I was younger. You could explore Hogwarts and attend different classes.



Reply

There was a really fun PC game for...the second book, I think? Reply

I feel like the harry potter video games peaked with these ones. You can really tell how much love they put into them compared to the shovelware garbage wii-controller shit the later games had. Reply

Fine, you got me. Reply

I’ll wait until it comes out to judge Reply

Nice try Reply

Not for me, lol. Reply

Idc if it’s overkill I want it Reply

lol RIP the ONTD who stayed up until the crack of dawn for days to get Pottermore codes. Reply

lol aww. Didn't you have to like search through webpages at a certain time for a magic quill to get in? I remember setting my alarm for 2:00 AM two or three days in a row so I could wake up and do that.



All that work just to be sorted in the wrong house. :c Reply

Parent

but was it really, technically, the wrong house? Reply

Parent

I was working in a theater at the time and I remember going into work and everyone being all excited when they got one. Reply

Ah, the memories. Reply

