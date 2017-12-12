Mobile Harry Potter role-playing game coming in 2018
Your letter has arrived. Play your Hogwarts Story in @HogwartsMystery – a new mobile game coming in 2018. #HogwartsMystery https://t.co/gjPtIVVYM0 pic.twitter.com/FOoUqrp0xw— Portkey Games (@PortkeyGames) December 12, 2017
It’s called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and it’s the first mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student. Once you’ve settled into the school, your character can move through the years while doing all the same things Hogwarts students do: taking part in Duelling Club, for example, or going to classes such as Potions and Defence Against the Dark Arts. There’ll be faces you recognise, too, with many subjects taught by Professors you may already know and love (or know and dislike, depending on who they are…).
I really need people who grew up with HP to, like, read other books.
I acknowledge that this mobile game has the same premise, but this should be a full PC and/or console game! With excellent graphics, to really bring out all that ~magic.
...I'll still check this game out, though. I could never resist. >.>
If I get sorted to another house in this game, that will be surprising.
All that work just to be sorted in the wrong house. :c