I’m loving Taemin’s new look that was briefly there lol. That blue/grey/green hair was not .... doing it



And i love the sound of this song Reply

Thread

Link

lmao truly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Taemin not promoting? Or Taeyeon? What's up with SM overlapping promotions, they were never this bad at scheduling. Remember when none of their acts did anything in the 1st and 2nd quarter of the year? Reply

Thread

Link

He is promoting.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taemin and red velvet are promoting



SJ just finished their flop comeback promotion.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black suits is great tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as I dislike most of them as individuals and dislike most of their music (except the iconic "It's You" which remains one of the greatest kpop songs ever) - I was paying attention to their comeback and watching their promotional stuff (like their little behind the scenes documentary of making the album) and I find them so entertaining that it's stupid. They really are one of the more entertaining kpop groups around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still like their older stuff. I definitely think this latest one was just meh.



Sales was not as good as their previous singles and mini albums. I think it’s just cuhz their fans are older and they themselves are getting older. So is just natural they get less and less popular.



Plus some of members being individully problematic, has turned off a lot of fans.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kangin in particular is unreal lmao. I can't believe him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Uhm Jung Hwa has the best new release



I wish I was as easy to please as Twice fans apparently are



Edited at 2017-12-12 03:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the twice song is cute. nayeon and jihyo looking good as usual. likey was more catchy though. Reply

Thread

Link

Kpop/hip hop videos need to stop thinking they are high art with nearly three minute intros before you get to the song in these damn videos Reply

Thread

Link

Twice is checking all the boxes for that part of me that craves bubblegum pop this era and I am shamelessly here for it.



But are they legit gonna give adorable bully Nayeon all the best parts this era? Tho really as long as Sana(who def could have had more to do here), Jeongyeon, and Jihyo continue to serve I'm not gonna complain too much. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I live for that bully but ia some of the other girls deserve a bit more screentime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





She does it with love, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

twice's tracks are so zzzz. it's a shame because they seem sweet. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how many times Twice will fall on stage with that bunny squat move. I'd tip over. Reply

Thread

Link

are those CHUU jeans? If not, does anybody know cause those are cute Reply

Thread

Link

I think the Twice song will eventually grow on me. I’m still kinda pissed I’m gonna miss their Kouhaku debut this year because of work. Reply

Thread

Link

post is invalid without kween Uhm Jung Hwa







also I saw some brouhaha over Nayeon wearing butt pads and it made laugh so hard that they'd even bother putting some on her Reply

Thread

Link

omg queen i didn't know she was still releasing stuff. i remember her duet with top was my gateway to kpop lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cloud Dream of the Nine pt1 is fucking AWESOMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE



pt2 is shaping up to be just as good too



I will watch/see/listen to anything she does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a good song. now i need her mini to come out faster. tomorrow!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some stuff that i've been listening to... peppertones has been on repeat.. it seems.. and dumbfoundead has a new ep coming out today...





















Reply

Thread

Link

Hats off to your flawless taste! I adored Peppertones' first 2 albums, I should catch up on their newer stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link