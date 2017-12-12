Tommy Wiseau came to Melissa McCarthy's door once to get her to buy his movie
-Dave talks about The Disaster Artist
-Melissa says Tommy came to her door to promote 'The Room' when he made it
-The Room was in one theater for 2 weeks so it could be nominated for an Academy Award
-Dave says they are not making fun of Tommy but celebrating his dream
source
Would you buy Tommy's movie if he came to your door?
I can see why though, James wanted him around and probably dog piling on the poor man wasn’t a good idea either
Edited at 2017-12-12 01:02 pm (UTC)
so many movies are just BAD. this one breaks through the barrier and comes all the way back around again
Secondly, the audiobook of The Disaster Artist is super amazing, highly recommended.
Tippi Hedrin
I need a onesie like that tbh. That's all I have to contribute.
my crush will not die. he's just such a hammy little cutie and his smile and voice, like, kill me
I never want to be the person to tell people to give up on their dreams, but I do wish Tommy put this shit on the back burner like way back. The development of The Room to the critical acclaim of the The Disaster Artist will be such a complex and interesting case study for decades to come.
i also hate traveling home after midnight movies, it takes forever to get back home and it can be kind of creepy