Tommy Wiseau came to Melissa McCarthy's door once to get her to buy his movie



-Dave talks about The Disaster Artist
-Melissa says Tommy came to her door to promote 'The Room' when he made it
-The Room was in one theater for 2 weeks so it could be nominated for an Academy Award
-Dave says they are not making fun of Tommy but celebrating his dream



Would you buy Tommy's movie if he came to your door?
