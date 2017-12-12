Tommy Wiseau came to Melissa McCarthy's door once to get her to buy his movie

that's the criticism I'm hearing about 'The Disaster Artist' - that it's a bit more forgiving towards Tommy than the book and the book mentions more darker aspects of the filming that were left out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya tommy mostly comes off as an eccentric weirdo in the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah its not like hes portrayed in a completely positive light but def more forgiving



I can see why though, James wanted him around and probably dog piling on the poor man wasn’t a good idea either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know, he came off very, very fucked up during the filming of one of the sex scenes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does everyone feel that it IS the worst best movie ? I feel Mommy Dearest is still up there.



Edited at 2017-12-12 01:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm fond of silent night, deadly night pt 2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GARBAGE DAY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How much of a replay value does Mommy Dearest have tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mommie Dearest has good production values. Its hammy but its not legit bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mommy Dearest is fucking Casablanca compared to The Room though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mommie Dearest is not a bad movie wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i truly believe that it's the best-worst movie of all time.

so many movies are just BAD. this one breaks through the barrier and comes all the way back around again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Troll 2 should definitely be in the running. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

manos the hands of fate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mommy Dearest and Valley of the Dolls tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Both have hammy performances, but Mommie Dearest definitely has better production values Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm reminded of those stories of the black eye kids tbh idk what i would do if a being of tommy wiseau's stature attempted to accost me. (tommy wiseau is NOT human he is NOT) Reply

Thread

Link

First of all, Birdemic does NOT know it’s a bad movie, and you cannot put it in the same class as Sharknado.



Secondly, the audiobook of The Disaster Artist is super amazing, highly recommended. Reply

Thread

Link

Supporting casts



Tippi Hedrin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need a onesie like that tbh. That's all I have to contribute. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe there's an actual chance that james might win an oscar for this. Reply

Thread

Link

at least he is not getting one for appropriating LGBTQ culture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still find Dave Franco so, so attractive. Reply

Thread

Link

I find his brother attractive. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh :( i have terrible taste in men lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

even tho he is gross as a person, physically he is still attractive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s so fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dave is SO FUCKING CUTE



my crush will not die. he's just such a hammy little cutie and his smile and voice, like, kill me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. It's his eyebrows. And his smile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's kind of surprising how much better he's aging than James tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White people truly do fail upwards Reply

Thread

Link

A movie about a notoriously horrible movie should've been amazing but The Disaster Artist was just ok Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t answer the door if I’m not expecting someone or if it’s not someone I know. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the first movie i've been excited about in a long time. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still listening the to the book and it's still great. But I cannot get over that so many years later Tommy still thinks he made a great film. Even with its cult status, it's horrible.



I never want to be the person to tell people to give up on their dreams, but I do wish Tommy put this shit on the back burner like way back. The development of The Room to the critical acclaim of the The Disaster Artist will be such a complex and interesting case study for decades to come. Reply

Thread

Link

Is he completely delusional or is he in on it? Is he a cluster a personality disorder simmering away under the radar? Reply

Thread

Link

It's honestly hard to tell. I've seen The Room a million times, I've seen his sitcom Neighbors, I've watched the interviews...I think it's just a rare case of someone having a ton of money and ambition, but very little talent. Add a dash of narcissism and delusion, and there you go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to see The Room, but it only ever plays at midnight and i'm too old for that Reply

Thread

Link

I need to be in bed by 11 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, I always get in bed around 11/11:30 and then end up staying up until after midnight :(



i also hate traveling home after midnight movies, it takes forever to get back home and it can be kind of creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s on YouTube look up lifetime scary room Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Buy the DVD - it would probably be the same price as a ticket and you can pass it along to your children Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link