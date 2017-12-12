Taylor Swift Fans Mad About Ticket Prices

The only way to move ahead in line and gain access to tickets first in the presale was with "boosts" like buying multiple copies of her album, buying merch, playing Taylor's videos on repeat, etc.



what kind of fresh hell nonsense is this

also why would anyone pay 800$ to listen to her struggle-sing through this album? are her shows really that good?



Or any amount of $ for that matter. Reply

i feel like her last tour would ahve been way more worth it than this one

after her few performances so far this year i fear for her tour. Reply

i loved the Red tour but i went in with no expectations



i went to the 1989 tour expecting to be wowed and the stage sucked and ha struggle vocals were noticeable



no interest in the republican tour Reply

I had a lot of fun on the 1989 tour, but I also bought a cheap nosebleed seat the day of so I didn't invest a lot. Reply

Rich people shit. 😒🙄 Reply

Another testament against trickle down economics Reply

that is so embarrassing Reply

Honestly I didn't purchase much for the boosts and still got a presale code and got fairly good seats (I ended up paying $175 for a ticket, which is just a few bucks less than what I spent for a ticket to the 1989 tour). I mostly just watched a few videos and whatever free stuff she had for boosts. Also, I don't care about being 5 inches away from the stage so I wasn't competing for the best seats. Reply

These poor children (and dumb adults) apparently spent two hours a night (the maximum that you could) replaying her lame ass videos so they could move up in a fake line and she could increase her views all so she can fuck them in the ass for their money. But they're still deluded enough to think she considers them her friends. SAD Reply

Isn’t this considered predatory? In gaming, this looks like an equivalent of lootboxes which is now being eyed upon by senate to be regulated. And it also had so much backlash especially on EA that lost around 6 billion worth of stocks for doing this.



This is making children pay and pay and pay to get ahead. That is predatory. This scheme should not go unpunished. Reply

Do other artists do this? I've never heard of it. Reply

These don’t seem that abnormal for a huge artist. Reply

Exactly. These are regular prices. Tell them to be britney fans and see them truly be shocked at those tour prices.



Plus, they're trying to see taylor swift in 2017. Its what they deserve tbh Reply

I think it seems like more because she has all her speciality front-row type seats listed first so its like OMGGGG especially because there are several options. But, no, these don't seem that different from other major stars that are touring forces. Reply

$200 for floor seats is kinda standard for floor seats for a big act, but $800 for pit seats? Isn't that basically like GA (no seats, everyone just kinda standing there?) That seems excessive unless it's coming with something extra like free swag and a meet and greet. Reply

Pit is right off the catwalk so you are closer than the floor seats with Tswift Reply

Paying 200 dollars after paying all that extra money to get a "jump" in line is what must hurt her fans. But I guess that's what they get Reply

holy shit that's mad. after all that boosting shit they STILL have to pay out the arse for decent seats. I know artists make their money touring and that her tours are big productions but there is NO FUCKING REASON for prices that high.



I paid $200 to see niall horan on the flicker sessions tour but he is my fave.



on the flip side I once paid $6 to see my other fave matt nathanson because some asshat bought like half the tickets to a tiny acoustic club show and then couldn't sell them marked up so the day before they were a flood on stubhub for $6. Reply

She’s incredibly selfish and self-centered. She has made millions touring and certainly doesn’t need a cent more. For someone who claims to really care about her fan base, you would think she wouldn’t scalp them when it comes to seeing her live. My sister and her friend once paid about $170 each to see Taylor a few years ago and their seats were so high up they had to watch the show from a screen! Reply

$170 each to see Taylor a few years ago and their seats were so high up they had to watch the show from a screen!





Matt Nathanson is so good live. I once bought maroon 5 tickets just so I could see him Reply

matt nathanson is one of my fav people to see live. someone won tickets to see him on the radio and brought me and it was the greatest. mostly because it was like in the middle of a flower exhibit with no real stage Reply

Damn. Doesn't she have enough money? Reply

For the amount she's charging you'd think she could get some singing lessons… Reply

Nosebleed is only worth anything if you're literally going to Bruce Springsteen who can play to the passenger jets flying overhead. Other than that... $196. Whatever. And $795? To get fucking groped by someone's nasty ass dad in that sweaty cattle drive up front? No fucking thank you.





Goddamn no wonder this bitch is so fucking paid. Reply

I got nosebleeds for Prince and they were worth it. For the most part, i wasn’t even watching the Jumbotrons. And everyone was dancing!



RIP :( Reply

amen, i saw Bruce last time in the nosebleeds and it was still amazing...idk about T.Swift Reply

your sentence about the pit is such tea lmao. FUCK that



i cant believe someone would pay almost 1000 to get sloshed around and groped in a mosh pit Reply

I feel bad for people who really want to see their favorite artists in concert but the tickets are outrageous. I grew up not being able to afford to go to shows until I was in college. I pretty much only listen to indie artists or people who aren’t very popular in the US so the tickets are cheaper. The most I’ve paid to see a show was $45 to see Feist this year. 1000% worth it! 👏🏽 I’m seeing Sam Smith next summer and the tickets were only about $100. Reply

I think it's messed up that the amount spent to virtually be first in line to purchase tickets could have been spent on the actual tickets.



I did spend about 100 dollars to see Shakira during Sale so Sol, but it was worth it. I think I spent 75 dollars for Nelly Furtado during the Loose era. Madonna's was free, but I can't even imagine how much they must have been. Reply

Those prices are not unusual Reply

ia but tswift fans are all in high school still Reply

No but considering they had to spend a lot of money before even being able to purchase the tickets those prices are ridiculous Reply

I bought one album which I was buying anyways and watched her videos a few times and was able to buy tickets the second day she had them available. Seats in every section were available.









I would never pay that much for tickets tbh.

My co-worker was talking about the price shock and how much he paid and I just kinda stared at him with a blank expression. Reply

I had no issue paying $46 dollars for nose bleed seats *shrug*. My best friend and I are going for a good time. I think we paid double that for someone else in the same seats at Heinz Field. I was second day priority and could have gotten whatever I wanted and all I did was watch everything and pre order one CD.



Edited at 2017-12-12 01:15 pm (UTC)

my mom and i were going to go for the $49 nosebleed seats, but they don't have 2 tickets together! my mom really wants to go, so maybe for christmas i'll find two together. Reply

Yup. People on here are acting like you had to buy a shit ton of stuff to get access to good seats. You didn't lol



And her ticket prices are pretty much the same if not cheaper than what I've paid in the past for other artists at the same venue.



Right? It was such little effort. I just kept hitting play while at work...



The only seats I could have not gotten we're the first floor section which was sold out. But I wasn't spending that sort if money anyways. Reply

I've never purchased anything Swift related and only saw her 1989 concert free thanks to our company's suite at the Staples Center. The most memorable thing was the open bar and getting hammered with co-workers tbh. Her fans are getting tapped the fuck out with this boost + high prices....



thats sad huh Reply

$795 for pit seats, $196 for standard floor seats, $76 for upper level seats, and $46 for nose bleed seats. However, these seats are being resold on sites like Stubhub for $3,900 for pit seats, $900 for floor seats, and $300 for upper level seats, and $120 for nose bleed seats.

for this?



for this?







No thanks.

