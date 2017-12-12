pizza

Taylor Swift Fans Mad About Ticket Prices


- ICYMI, Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster partnered up for her Reputation World Tour by launching a tour bundle where fans were placed in a virtual line for concert tickets. The only way to move ahead in line and gain access to tickets first in the presale was with "boosts" like buying multiple copies of her album, buying merch, playing Taylor's videos on repeat, etc.
- The presale began earlier this week which means Taylor's ticket prices were also released, and many fans complained about not being able to afford tickets after their hard work. Ticketmaster advertised the presale as "the very best seats at the very best prices"
- Swift is charging $795 for pit seats, $196 for standard floor seats, $76 for upper level seats, and $46 for nose bleed seats. However, these seats are being resold on sites like Stubhub for $3,900 for pit seats, $900 for floor seats, and $300 for upper level seats, and $120 for nose bleed seats.
- Here are Swift's ticket prices for fans who had 100% priority/first access:


Fan Reactions:





What's the most you've paid for concert tickets, ONTD?
