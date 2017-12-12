Taylor Swift Fans Mad About Ticket Prices
Taylor Swift superfans had an anxiety-filled (and expensive) first day of the highly anticipated "Verified Fan" presale @taylornation13 https://t.co/XBW6zL3Oxl— TicketNews (@TicketNews) December 6, 2017
- ICYMI, Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster partnered up for her Reputation World Tour by launching a tour bundle where fans were placed in a virtual line for concert tickets. The only way to move ahead in line and gain access to tickets first in the presale was with "boosts" like buying multiple copies of her album, buying merch, playing Taylor's videos on repeat, etc.
- The presale began earlier this week which means Taylor's ticket prices were also released, and many fans complained about not being able to afford tickets after their hard work. Ticketmaster advertised the presale as "the very best seats at the very best prices"
- Swift is charging $795 for pit seats, $196 for standard floor seats, $76 for upper level seats, and $46 for nose bleed seats. However, these seats are being resold on sites like Stubhub for $3,900 for pit seats, $900 for floor seats, and $300 for upper level seats, and $120 for nose bleed seats.
- Here are Swift's ticket prices for fans who had 100% priority/first access:
I deadass just chOked ???? These Taylor Swift ticket prices are outrageous I cannot believe 😶 pic.twitter.com/W1oN8Ehrj0— Sarah (@HeyitsSarahW) December 6, 2017
Fan Reactions:
@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 Countless hours of work spent for these ticket prices. The old Taylor would have never scammed fans like this. Guess she really is dead. #TaylorSwiftTix prices #TaylorSwifTIX #Swifties pic.twitter.com/M5w0JZRNH7— Julie (Orr) Miller (@Julie122371) December 7, 2017
My search history after seeing Taylor Swift’s reputation tour ticket prices. #TaylorSwiftTix pic.twitter.com/3uzEptSAay— Sonia Claus (@sonia_hawkss) December 6, 2017
Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by Taylor Swift’s ticket prices #TaylorSwiftTix pic.twitter.com/BDiVP0vyHl— Max Vanberg (@vanberg14) December 6, 2017
Is it inappropriate to start a gofundme for Taylor tickets? bc ticket prices are actually that bad— Fallon Wilson (@FearlessFal) December 8, 2017
What's the most you've paid for concert tickets, ONTD?
what kind of fresh hell nonsense is this
after her few performances so far this year i fear for her tour.
i went to the 1989 tour expecting to be wowed and the stage sucked and ha struggle vocals were noticeable
no interest in the republican tour
This is making children pay and pay and pay to get ahead. That is predatory. This scheme should not go unpunished.
Plus, they're trying to see taylor swift in 2017. Its what they deserve tbh
I paid $200 to see niall horan on the flicker sessions tour but he is my fave.
on the flip side I once paid $6 to see my other fave matt nathanson because some asshat bought like half the tickets to a tiny acoustic club show and then couldn't sell them marked up so the day before they were a flood on stubhub for $6.
Soorrry but LOL
Goddamn no wonder this bitch is so fucking paid.
RIP :(
i cant believe someone would pay almost 1000 to get sloshed around and groped in a mosh pit
I did spend about 100 dollars to see Shakira during Sale so Sol, but it was worth it. I think I spent 75 dollars for Nelly Furtado during the Loose era. Madonna's was free, but I can't even imagine how much they must have been.
I would never pay that much for tickets tbh.
And her ticket prices are pretty much the same if not cheaper than what I've paid in the past for other artists at the same venue.
The only seats I could have not gotten we're the first floor section which was sold out. But I wasn't spending that sort if money anyways.
thats sad huh
$795 for pit seats, $196 for standard floor seats, $76 for upper level seats, and $46 for nose bleed seats. However, these seats are being resold on sites like Stubhub for $3,900 for pit seats, $900 for floor seats, and $300 for upper level seats, and $120 for nose bleed seats.
for this?
No thanks.