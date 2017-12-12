Promo for "The Resident"
Premiering in January, this show follows a boring doctor as he braves the ins and outs of the medical world...because we need another medical drama? Stars Matt Cuzhry.
We gotta save Emily Van Camp. Her career should be bigger than Crisp Rat's honestly. Fight me.
No.
I don't think she's ambitious enough for movies.
even though she has the presence of a damp towel, i'm genuinely surprised she's not yet another mediocre white lady hollywood decided to shove down out throats.
It's not, like, an insult. it's an observation.
at least chris pratt shows signs of being alive behind the eyes
Gimme show, not on HBO, about a newspaper breaking political scandals a la All The Presidents Men. Or about war correspondents. Or about professors at a weird liberal arts college. Gimme more period pieces that aren't set in England. Gimme a story about the female spies and sharpshooters in WW1/2. And no white dudes allowed except for far in the background.
I'm so fucking bored of everything on tv--everything is doctors, cops, and lawyers three of professions with some of the most out of touch/pretentious/aggressive/ people to exist. And I say this as a law student.