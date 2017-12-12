Promo for "The Resident"

she has no presence Reply

I like her when she's punching things!

Save Emily from what? She's been a consistently successful working actress since she was 14. All of the shows she's been in have lasted at least 4 seasons. Not many tv actors can say that.



I don't think she's ambitious enough for movies.

Her career should be bigger than Crisp Rat's honestly



even though she has the presence of a damp towel, i'm genuinely surprised she's not yet another mediocre white lady hollywood decided to shove down out throats.

Manish <3

matt <3

i love emily vancamp. she was flawless in revenge. smh @ the negative comments. and lmao @ her not being driven enough. like who are you to make that call??

I'm an Emily fan. She's the only reason I'm gonna watch this show. But she's been a working actress her entire adult life and hasn't even tried to transition to movies or award-caliber TV. She's played it really safe with really safe tv bets and it's paid off for her! So in that sense she's a success. but if you compare her to other successful tv actresses who have moved on to better things, emily's stayed complacent. She doesnt play the hollywood game.



It's not, like, an insult. it's an observation.

I like Emily and Matt, so I'm in.

No ty @ yet another medical show, but Manish Dayal 😍😍

Another medical drama starring a straight white guy. Pass.

I loved Emily in 'The girl in the book' I thought she was so good and that the movie was nice in the way it dealt with what happened to the character, some parts cliche yet decent.

lmao what, she was literally a black hole in captain america



at least chris pratt shows signs of being alive behind the eyes

Listen, I like her, but she is bland AF

