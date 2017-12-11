A Rupaul's Drag Race music post
Tatianna- Use Me
Detox- She's gotta have it ft.Ellis Miah & Keisha Harris
Sharon Needles- Andy Warhol is Dead
Michelle Visage- Sient Night
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/bAk_370EEaM
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/r64YjMrtTt4
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/lo5ERI5nPbM
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/FJgx-_eGRh0
S6 onwards you can tell the queens are putting up an act and containing themselves to get more followers and avoid backlash from social media.
tl;dr i'm a sad lesbian, living in a homophobic society i see enough nasty shit as is. My country legit just went through the marriage equality vote. I'm tired fam. I need fun gay shit, not people tearing each other apart.
One season to avoid is S1, not that it's bad or anything it's just that it's heavy on the soft focus and the colours are blurry it will give you a legit migraine.
There's a reason why you won't find it on Netflix, I got 20 minutes into the first episode and got a headache.
i also live for how much katya loves it
*all the music here is bad, but Sharon with the grey warhol wig was cute, reminded me of Tate of AHS. Didnt bother with Michelle because Im nhf christmas music.
Silent Night