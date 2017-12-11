A Rupaul's Drag Race music post

I can't remember who it was who recced me to watch RPDR s6 to start with because the other seasons were too mean for me. I've finished s6 & 7 as well as All Stars 2! I'm half way through season 8. Reply

Thread

Link

RPDR Pre season 6 was FAR more entertaining, and "organic". You really are missing out by not watching the earlier seasons.



S6 onwards you can tell the queens are putting up an act and containing themselves to get more followers and avoid backlash from social media. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried to watch seasons 2 and 3 and I got four episodes in before I had to quit because it was just too nasty and I want to watch fun stuff, not people constantly making fat jokes and just being outright nasty with no entertainment value. You could tell that they really hated one another. I got a taste of that in Phi Phi in All Stars 2 and I can definitely tell I'm not gonna watch her season at least.



tl;dr i'm a sad lesbian, living in a homophobic society i see enough nasty shit as is. My country legit just went through the marriage equality vote. I'm tired fam. I need fun gay shit, not people tearing each other apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would recommend Season 5, yeah there's Roxxy being downright nasty to Jinkx but it's still a really entertaining season.

One season to avoid is S1, not that it's bad or anything it's just that it's heavy on the soft focus and the colours are blurry it will give you a legit migraine.

There's a reason why you won't find it on Netflix, I got 20 minutes into the first episode and got a headache. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Parts is still gold Reply

Thread

Link

tatianna slayed

i also live for how much katya loves it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tati's song is bad and sounds very dated, like an Ashley Tisdale reject song. Should have released same parts.



*all the music here is bad, but Sharon with the grey warhol wig was cute, reminded me of Tate of AHS. Didnt bother with Michelle because Im nhf christmas music.



Edited at 2017-12-12 02:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I would like Detox's song with someone else singing it Reply

Thread

Link

I just want my favorite campy narcoleptic cabaret drag queen to start releasing more music. Reply

Thread

Link

Her and Ben are doing Death (Drag) Becomes Her in SF. Think I wanna go! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Tatianna but she needs better wigs Reply

Thread

Link

Sharon's face makes me nervous Reply

Thread

Link