Jimmy Kimmel & son Billy urge you to call Congress to tell them to fund CHIP

i'm a gay male who doesn't plan on procreating, so this literally means nothing to me

thank you for your valuable input

yes, i agree: the input of gay individuals is important.

Yawn

You're still susceptible to communicable diseases that uninsured children and their parents may spread in common areas.

Duh.





Duh.

I'm a gay male who doesn't plan on procreating and lives in Canada where we have universal health care but that doesn't mean I don't give a shit.

I will never have any kids either but legislation that does a public good does not have to directly benefit for me to be good for society

you sound positively libertarian, what would Jill Stein say



you sound positively libertarian, what would Jill Stein say

I really do not want to be rude, but if you think that this is a sassy and cool statement, then you are wrong. Keep in mind that at one point you were a child and that even ignoring that, deciding that something does not matter if it does not help you in any way is a Republican moral value.

Get checked for m. Gen hunty

Aww what a cute baby!! And bless Jimmy for doing this. This is a really big deal.

Bless him for being so vocal about this. i know he and others have talked about how many poor kids and poor kids of color need to get their benefits back.

i loved his response a while ago when some republicans shamed him for "publicizing" his son's illness and kimmel was like "i'm making it public because i have the platform to help others", he's been honestly great about everything post-election

too bad he's bffs with the matt demon and the afflecks



too bad he's bffs with the matt demon and the afflecks

Hideo Kojima RT'd this gif of Norman Reedus and my knees went out from under me lmao

I don't even want a baby but my body is screaming at me to have one recently

His arm makes that look like a hydra baby with two heads

omg that's what i thought too

I thought he was holding twins for a second.

Fuck I did a double take

is it because u were afraid for the safety of the child in such close proximity to a clear germ infested hazard

Ew those poor babies

My boyfriend and I both decided that we don't want kids. But yet, I've been having full blown baby fever this whole week. I started watching mommy vlogs on YouTube and getting emotional about wanting my own. I almost cried over it at one point. But then my period started today lol

what a cutie. i applaud him for using his platform for this, he has the funds to help his own son but the fact hes standing up for other kids is sweet <3

his daughter is one of the cutest toddlers i've ever seen







Edited at 2017-12-12 06:18 am (UTC)

billy is so freaking adorable.

Cute baby and good for Kimmel to keep this in the forefront.



I really loathe the GOP at this point. CHIP was bipartisan when it was initially passed. This year, it was allowed to expire in September. State by state are having to send out letters to families who are recipients, as the money dries up, which can vary in duration by state. I read today that it’s not expected until January to have any next steps, due in part because of the “go away and die already” tax scam.



I hate that 70% ish of America keeps having to fight so hard for basic fundamentals. It's exhausting and exactly what the gop want, to wear us down and give up. Tillersins decimation of the state dept while the "military" takes over around the world, it's just one more example of the fascist state we're becoming while the maga idiots cheer it all on.

So glad his kid is doing okay, and that he's continuing to bring attention to this issue. Even Tr*mp voters are going to freak the fuck out when they lose insurance for their kids.

Billy's little kicks, too cute



I have never appreciated OHIP more than I do now, especially with OHIP+ even though I'm over 25. The peace of mind is fucking priceless

mte

same here bb

chip is the reason my family didn't go into crippling debt when i had open heart surgery as a kid

it's depressing to think how many ppl will lack the same opportunity bc their government would rather they just die

I don't get all the people proclaiming they don't want kids prior to whatever statement they're gonna make.



You don't have to like or want kids to support the funding of CHIP.



CHIP is amazing and this shit literally depresses me. Sometimes working in the health field is rough. Our country is fucked.

People are so selfish. Like...this is pennies compared to what the budget spends on aircraft carriers and bombs and guns. Why do people care so little for others these days?

It's not just these days, people have always been inherently selfish.

You mean something doesn't have to affect me specifically for me to care about it?! That doesn't sound right...

Billy is cute as a button.

Dems need to make funding CHIP and passing a DREAM Act a condition of them voting for a government funding bill. Because this is NOT OK.



Also, my stomach is in knots over the election in Alabama tomorrow.

100%. If democrats don't hold the line on this...I'll rage. The government needs to be shut down, fuck these republicans.

also sis, roy moore is gonna win- just accept it



also sis, roy moore is gonna win- just accept it

My brain just can't process someone voting for a man who has said the things Roy Moore has said or done the things that he has done. It just does not compute.

yeah, I am not nervous bc I already know what the outcome is gonna be. I am just depressed.

*sigh* As someone from across the pond, I feel like with each new low the US sinks, it's passing yet another point of no return. And if Roy Moore wins... that is something else. What's worse than a point of no return?

It's only 7:30am here, but they're already playing interviews of Alabama voters talking about Roy Moore's "Christian beliefs" and how "it's not a vote for Roy Moore, it's a vote against Doug Jones". I am not optimistic.

I have zero doubts that Roy Moore will win - and I am depressed at the thought of it.

