Jimmy Kimmel & son Billy urge you to call Congress to tell them to fund CHIP
Jimmy’s baby Billy had his second open heart surgery last week so Jimmy had guest hosts fill in for him while he was out. Thankfully the surgery was a success and Jimmy returned to the show tonight with Billy in tow to show everyone how well he is doing. Jimmy thanks the bright and talented doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital LA. He has to have one more surgery when he is around six years old and then he is good to go. However, the fight is not over for millions of children whose health is threatened right now because a program called CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), that is there to protect them, is in serious need of funding because Congress recently failed to approve funding for it. This is not a partisan issue. Democrats and Republicans have always overwhelmingly supported it – until now. Now it’s being used as a bargaining chip. So Jimmy is encouraging everyone to call the House and Senate at (202) 225-3121 to tell them to take a break from tax cuts and fully fund CHIP now. Also, if you don’t have health insurance make sure to go to healthcare.gov and sign up before the December 15th deadline. #FundCHIPNow
I really loathe the GOP at this point. CHIP was bipartisan when it was initially passed. This year, it was allowed to expire in September. State by state are having to send out letters to families who are recipients, as the money dries up, which can vary in duration by state. I read today that it’s not expected until January to have any next steps, due in part because of the “go away and die already” tax scam.
I hate that 70% ish of America keeps having to fight so hard for basic fundamentals. It’s exhausting and exactly what the gop want, to wear us down and give up. Tillersins decimation of the state dept while the “military” takes over around the world, it’s just one more example of the fascist state we’re becoming while the maga idiots cheer it all on.
I have never appreciated OHIP more than I do now, especially with OHIP+ even though I'm over 25. The peace of mind is fucking priceless
it's depressing to think how many ppl will lack the same opportunity bc their government would rather they just die
You don't have to like or want kids to support the funding of CHIP.
CHIP is amazing and this shit literally depresses me. Sometimes working in the health field is rough. Our country is fucked.
Also, my stomach is in knots over the election in Alabama tomorrow.
also sis, roy moore is gonna win- just accept it