Wendy Williams Suggests That Azealia Banks Sells Sex For Money

On the new episode talking about the Remy Ma - Banks feud that just surfaced, Wendy Williams seemed to suggest Azeala makes her money by having sex for it.

At  9:45
- Talks about Azealia saying she needs vaginal rejuvenation at age 26
- "Now we understand how she gets her money" Wendy Winks. "She works hard for her money.
- Wendy is still trying to figure out who Azealia is.

