Wendy Williams Suggests That Azealia Banks Sells Sex For Money
On the new episode talking about the Remy Ma - Banks feud that just surfaced, Wendy Williams seemed to suggest Azeala makes her money by having sex for it.
At 9:45
- Talks about Azealia saying she needs vaginal rejuvenation at age 26
- "Now we understand how she gets her money" Wendy Winks. "She works hard for her money.
- Wendy is still trying to figure out who Azealia is.
Source
both are messy tbh
I know it's Wendy Williams, but I feel like this crosses the line.
This aint nothing new.
Where do you think she gets her budget from lol?
Album sales and tours???
Seriously for you to make this connection you must never have been to sex ed. But this is Wendy so we all know she just wants to shit on women.
Hint, Its not black women!
The patriarchy lives on when other women perpetrate it.
All these black women should just respond with "So, speaking of fucking. Is your husband fucking you or his other wife tonight? 🤔"
Who is this lost man