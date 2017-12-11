Posts about her dramatic antics in the mid 2000s were everything.



Same, like I remember her MySpace days and how I loved Alright, Still and It's Not Me, It's You. I know she released something around 2014, but damn. I didn't expect her to release anything anymore. I swear, I thought she was using Tinder at some point a few years back. Girl is something. Reply

She's probably one of the top 5 messiest celebs on social media of all time. I'd be lying if I didn't say I love it. Only because she's exposed her own vileness on multiple occasions.



the chorus is nice but overall its kinda boring?



this is still my fav lily allen song:

YEEEAH, one of my faves too Reply

this song goes OFF Reply

this song is everything Reply

i always love her albums, so i can't wait for the next one. this song seems like it'll be a grower for me. it's alright but i'll need time with it, which i can't really get with it being listed on spotify but not playable yet! Reply

i love her albums too. she always deliver. i think she's really talented. Reply

i don't think enough people gave sheezus a good listen, it's got some great tracks. Reply

I loveddd her first two albums when I was at secondary school. Haven't listened to her stuff in a while, I really liked Everyone's At It and remember being disappointed when The Fear replaced it as a lead single (although I quite like that song too). Reply

The Fear is my fave Lily song ever, I remember watching the Making The Video for it and then the song itself gave me chills Reply

The Fear is like, a legitimate pop classic for me. If I had to make a list of contemporary or modern pop classics, it would definitely be on there. Reply

THIS, I fucking love, love, love this song. It was the soundtrack to such a definitive moment in my life. Reply

the fear is pop perfection Reply

I still know all the lyrics. It’s such a striking song. Reply

I generally love Lily's messy ass self hahaha



Her first two albums were everything to me in my early high school days Reply

Her first two albums are peak quality top 40 UK pop, only Sugababes can compete. Even Sheezus had some nice singles here and there, it was not a complete failure although def a disappointment

Can't listen to the song rn cause im having a gay 90's music party with my friends and the videos are something else



She can be messy but she has some legit good songs. Everything's Just Wonderful, The Fear, Hard Out Here, LDN, Fuck You, Mr Blue Sky, etc

Everything's Just Wonderful should have been a single imo. (I might do a post of songs from artists that should be singles lol)



is she still the messiest fucking person lol i haven't kept up with her drama in a while



i do however love her songs. she has always given us bops Reply

she had some messy moments after her divorce but she went through a difficult time with the stalker she had too. Reply

wtf i totally missed that she'd gotten divorced Reply

I’m so out of the loop I had no clue she was divorced and had a stalker Reply

she's gotten very political and she is still On Line a lot... relatable Reply

Damn this goes. First listen and already love it Reply

Whenever I see her name all I can think about is how she turned down 2.6 BILLION dollars to perform at a virtual concert. Reply

What happened to your Charli post?



Link

they deleted... wtf Reply

i really like this. great to vibe to. Reply

her music is garbage now but i like how politically active she is on twitter

so good 4 her i guess Reply

Who'd Have Known is one of my fav songs ever. Chinese, LDN, The Fear... so much good shit Reply

It’s not me it’s you is a perfect album Reply

IA Reply

YAS to all these songs.



She does good covers too:











