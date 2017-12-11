December 11th, 2017, 08:47 pm iglooaustralia Lily Allen Releases New Single, "Trigger Bang" feat. Giggs SOURCE Tagged: lily allen, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6565 comments Add comment
Damn I feel old as hell.
this is still my fav lily allen song:
Her first two albums were everything to me in my early high school days
Can't listen to the song rn cause im having a gay 90's music party with my friends and the videos are something else
She can be messy but she has some legit good songs. Everything's Just Wonderful, The Fear, Hard Out Here, LDN, Fuck You, Mr Blue Sky, etc
Everything's Just Wonderful should have been a single imo. (I might do a post of songs from artists that should be singles lol)
i do however love her songs. she has always given us bops
so good 4 her i guess
She does good covers too: