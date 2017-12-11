This year's Black List, a survey of movie execs of their favorite unproduced screenplays, is out!

The Jellyfish Project sounds like it could be good. Reply

Thread

Link

J.K. Rowling, the British novelist who went from homeless and broke to being the president of the Johnny Depp fan club



Flawless.



Breaking News and Jellyfish Project sound good, though.



*edited again because mobile





Edited at 2017-12-12 02:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the British novelist who went from homeless and broke to being the president of the Johnny Depp fan club



LMAO fuck jkr Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Jordan uses a year as a baseball prospect to find himself after his father’s death.



Okay I read that as "find a prodigy a year after his death", like MJ died himself and his ghost was a scout.



That was a little more interesting to me. Reply

Thread

Link

When a liberal, white, college sophomore who knows exactly how to fix society accuses her equally liberal professor of hate speech,

it throws the campus and both their lives into chaos as they wage war over the right way to stop discrimination.



I can watch that on social media for free. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a post-apocalyptic world, a man spends his dying days with the robot he created to look after his dog.



That's actually getting made! Reply

Thread

Link

In a slightly futuristic/hyper-efficient Manhattan, a newly-single book editor purchases a customizable sex android to assuage her

broken heart. When her toy’s closed feedback loop starts to alter her personality, she must reevaluate the merits of a perfectlycompatible

partner.



I...would watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

An uptight, high-achieving, black post-grad who becomes (increasingly) irreverent and (slightly) destructive when she realizes that the life she’s living is not the life she wants



Love it, cast me. Reply

Thread

Link

I insist on the third act of this movie including said post-grad finding her life's purpose when she gets the sequel to her favorite movie finally made. I'll play the Robin to you Batman and we can cast Toby Kebbell to a.) got full meta and b.) so he can be forced to become our friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

</a>



I love it. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a world where your life can be saved, uploaded to a computer, and restarted in the case of your untimely demise, a husband

returns from the dead, suspecting his wife may have been involved in his death



YES, sign me up, make it this live action World of Tomorrow-esque thing, that's exactly what I Thought of when reading that. Oh I hope someone picks that up / they don't cast a piece of shit so i'll actually pay to see it. Reply

Thread

Link

You might be interested in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Altered Carbon:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joel Kinnaman, of The Killing and RoboCop fame, plays that warrior, Takeshi Kovacs.



I certainly want to hear an explanation for that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whatever happened to that movie about the army guys who get sent back to Rome and then they come back to find that everything has changed based on a reddit post??? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably stuck in development hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What???? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jihotties



nnnnnnnnn BYE



They probably thought that was a genius tittle too.



Edited at 2017-12-12 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"Jihotties."



"Jihotties."



"Jihotties."



I hoped if I wrote it 3 times, it would go away.



It's still there.



Reply

Thread

Link

Good thing you didn't write it in front of a mirror, or it would've appeared there starring Amy Schumer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The nightmares I will have tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is truly an Amy Schumer/Tina Fey nonsense waiting to happen Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't there a Max Landis spoof on the Black List last year and he had a shit fit over it? Reply

Thread

Link





LoL, I just found his FB post meltdown over it. It's even better than I remembered! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hack



Based on actual reports, a horrifying look inside the Democratic National Committee hack and the Russian manipulation of the 2016 election.



TOO SOON BITCH Reply

Thread

Link

Jihotties......I just.............

I'd love more biographical films. Where's the epic biopics on Wu Zetian, Sybil Ludington aka she did Paul Revere Job For Him, an actual decent Mirabal Sisters film, Murasaki Shikibu or Chiyome, etc Reply

Thread

Link

There's a Wu Zetian TV series being developed for HBO… Liu Xiaoqing, who has played Empress Wu in like a billion adaptations already, is supposed to star in and co-produce it. The other producers are supposed to be guys who did Game of Thrones…… Last I heard about that was in 2016. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I posted this on ONTD last year in the post about Jennifer Lawrence and ScarJo were both making Zelda Fitzgerald biopics. Presenting my WOC biopic wishlist:



Stephanie St. Clair - mob boss who ran the game in Harlem in the 1920s. Every new gangster movie that's not about her infuriates me. Janet Jackson is supposed to be executive producing a Lifetime movie about her



My kingdom for Ruth Negga as Josephine Baker



Ching Shih - Chinese pirate warlord who fought the British, Portuguese, and the Qing dynasty. I want a proper full-on multi-million dollar film, not some piddly cameo in another movie. Maggie Q is in a pre-development TV movie called Queen of Canton but smh @ these TV movies when I want a gangbusters all-out premiere for these WOC biopics



Barbara Jordan - first black woman to be elected to the Texas senate after Reconstruction, first southern black woman elected to the House of Representatives, incredible orator known for being the first black woman to give a keynote at the DNC and for her opening statement at the hearings to impeach Nixon. Let the white dude be the background story for once! timely af tbh, Congress can feel free to be inspired



Margarita Neri - Dutch-Maya soldier in the Mexican revolution who commanded over 1000 troops in a time when many women followed their men to war to take care of them. She and many other soldaderas weren't paid for their services and after the war, went back to their homes and husbands if they didn't die but Marg said fuck all that and wandered Mexico instead of going back to being a second-class citizen after tasting too much power and freedom.



Eva Longoria as Dolores Del Rio (she looks so much like her, idk how no one has hopped on this yet)



Phillis Wheatley - first published African American poet, her work is fundamental to Black American literature. She was honored by George Washington among other prominent ppl of the day. Her writing was so beautiful that white folks didn't believe that a slave could have written it. She had to defend her authorship in court. Young Phillis could be played by Skai Jackson (I've never seen her act so idk if she's good but she looks the part).



Liliʻuokalani, the last queen of Hawaii - fighting the US Government aka the White Man, stunning 1890s costumes, being forced to cast native Hawaiians, the tragedy of colonialism, the US is not that great if you're not white, etc. etc. I need this. I *need* this.



Nefertiti or Hatshepsut or both feat. actual Egyptian actresses



IDA B. WELLS HONESTLY ALSO SOJOURNER TRUTH



The Mirabal sisters right there with you, OP- Dominican sisters who helped topple a dictator because he wanted to sleep with one of them and she slapped him in the face when he tried to rape her. He terrorized their family and they aided the rebellion to oust him. Latinas, sisterhood, give it to me now.



Empress Theodora - one of the most powerful rulers of the Byzantine empire. WOC is a ? because she was supposedly Greek but born in Syria and may have descended from an area in modern day Turkey so idk but the scenery and costuming would be bomb



White female biopics that could have been made instead of a second Zelda film: Alice Roosevelt, Ada Lovelace (one was announced last year), Grace Hopper, Hedy Lamarr, The Night Witches, Bertha Heyman (German immigrant who lbr was not cute but she conned the fuck out of men all over the damn place, even from behind bars so get it sis), Sally Ride, Rosalind Franklin aka you're welcome for the notes (announced last year to star Nicole Kidman).

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

\o/ I love all your suggestions! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link