This year's Black List, a survey of movie execs of their favorite unproduced screenplays, is out!
The Black List is an annual survey of a whole bunch of executives who work in Hollywood, asking them to name 10 of their favorite unproduced screenplays from that year. Any screenplay that gets 6 or more mentions gets compiled. Previous Black Listed screenplays that went on to become movies include such award winners as Spotlight, Arrival, and The Social Network as well as crowd-pleasers like John Wick, The Hangover, and The Fault in Our Stars. And we got ourselves a brand-spanking new Black List earlier today!
Some good news as pointed out by The Wrap: So many women! Women as the main character and as the screenwriters were more plentiful on this year's list than ever before. So plentiful, they almost come close to 50%! 25 of the 76 scripts on this year's list were written by women: that's 33%! 34 out of those 76 scripts have a female character as the lead: that's 45%! Among those female protagonists, 5 are assassins (at least 2 deal with that female assassin saving their daughters). There are several biopics about extraordinary women: one on Wendy Davis, the Texas State Senator who fillibustered for 11 hours to defend reproductive rights; a long overdue one on Nancy Wake, a secret agent and resistance leader in WWII, who became the Gestapo's most wanted person, and also a biopic on J.K. Rowling, the British novelist who went from homeless and broke to being the president of the Johnny Depp fan club. In conclusion: Women! As leads! As writers! How exotic!
So I went over this year's Black List (it's a PDF), and I'm going to list some of the ones that stood out to me. But please, go over them yourself and list the ones you like/dislike and who you'd want to cast in them!
Breaking News in Yuba County (favorited by 19 execs)
Written by Amanda Idoko
Plot: After catching her husband in bed with a hooker, which causes him to die of a heart attack, Sue Bottom buries the body and takes advantage of the local celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband.
My take: This seems like trashy fun!
The Jellyfish Project (favorited by 12 execs)
Written by Sarah Jane Inwards
Jihotties (favorited by 7 execs)
Written by Molly Prather
Plot: In an effort to fund their start-up, two women catfish ISIS and get more than they bargained for when the CIA recruits them as spies.
My take: WhiteNonsense.gif part II
The White Devils (favorited by 6 execs)
Written by Leon Hendrix III
Plot: Cassius raises his sons, Malcolm and Mandela, isolated and alone in the woods. They have never met another person in their entire lives. The boys have learned to survive and protect their fragile family at all cost. When they find a mysterious wounded white girl, June, alone and lost in their woods, prejudice, lies and love set them on a collision course with the real world that puts all their lives at risk.
My take: This seems likely to lead to some serious wankery if it gets produced. And it might actually be good!
Flawless.
Breaking News and Jellyfish Project sound good, though.
LMAO fuck jkr
Okay I read that as "find a prodigy a year after his death", like MJ died himself and his ghost was a scout.
That was a little more interesting to me.
it throws the campus and both their lives into chaos as they wage war over the right way to stop discrimination.
I can watch that on social media for free.
That's actually getting made!
broken heart. When her toy’s closed feedback loop starts to alter her personality, she must reevaluate the merits of a perfectlycompatible
partner.
I...would watch this.
Love it, cast me.
I love it.
returns from the dead, suspecting his wife may have been involved in his death
YES, sign me up, make it this live action World of Tomorrow-esque thing, that's exactly what I Thought of when reading that. Oh I hope someone picks that up / they don't cast a piece of shit so i'll actually pay to see it.
I certainly want to hear an explanation for that.
nnnnnnnnn BYE
They probably thought that was a genius tittle too.
"Jihotties."
"Jihotties."
I hoped if I wrote it 3 times, it would go away.
It's still there.
Based on actual reports, a horrifying look inside the Democratic National Committee hack and the Russian manipulation of the 2016 election.
TOO SOON BITCH
Jihotties......I just.............
I'd love more biographical films. Where's the epic biopics on Wu Zetian, Sybil Ludington aka she did Paul Revere Job For Him, an actual decent Mirabal Sisters film, Murasaki Shikibu or Chiyome, etc
Stephanie St. Clair - mob boss who ran the game in Harlem in the 1920s. Every new gangster movie that's not about her infuriates me. Janet Jackson is supposed to be executive producing a Lifetime movie about her
My kingdom for Ruth Negga as Josephine Baker
Ching Shih - Chinese pirate warlord who fought the British, Portuguese, and the Qing dynasty. I want a proper full-on multi-million dollar film, not some piddly cameo in another movie. Maggie Q is in a pre-development TV movie called Queen of Canton but smh @ these TV movies when I want a gangbusters all-out premiere for these WOC biopics
Barbara Jordan - first black woman to be elected to the Texas senate after Reconstruction, first southern black woman elected to the House of Representatives, incredible orator known for being the first black woman to give a keynote at the DNC and for her opening statement at the hearings to impeach Nixon. Let the white dude be the background story for once! timely af tbh, Congress can feel free to be inspired
Margarita Neri - Dutch-Maya soldier in the Mexican revolution who commanded over 1000 troops in a time when many women followed their men to war to take care of them. She and many other soldaderas weren't paid for their services and after the war, went back to their homes and husbands if they didn't die but Marg said fuck all that and wandered Mexico instead of going back to being a second-class citizen after tasting too much power and freedom.
Eva Longoria as Dolores Del Rio (she looks so much like her, idk how no one has hopped on this yet)
Phillis Wheatley - first published African American poet, her work is fundamental to Black American literature. She was honored by George Washington among other prominent ppl of the day. Her writing was so beautiful that white folks didn't believe that a slave could have written it. She had to defend her authorship in court. Young Phillis could be played by Skai Jackson (I've never seen her act so idk if she's good but she looks the part).
Liliʻuokalani, the last queen of Hawaii - fighting the US Government aka the White Man, stunning 1890s costumes, being forced to cast native Hawaiians, the tragedy of colonialism, the US is not that great if you're not white, etc. etc. I need this. I *need* this.
Nefertiti or Hatshepsut or both feat. actual Egyptian actresses
IDA B. WELLS HONESTLY ALSO SOJOURNER TRUTH
The Mirabal sisters right there with you, OP- Dominican sisters who helped topple a dictator because he wanted to sleep with one of them and she slapped him in the face when he tried to rape her. He terrorized their family and they aided the rebellion to oust him. Latinas, sisterhood, give it to me now.
Empress Theodora - one of the most powerful rulers of the Byzantine empire. WOC is a ? because she was supposedly Greek but born in Syria and may have descended from an area in modern day Turkey so idk but the scenery and costuming would be bomb
White female biopics that could have been made instead of a second Zelda film: Alice Roosevelt, Ada Lovelace (one was announced last year), Grace Hopper, Hedy Lamarr, The Night Witches, Bertha Heyman (German immigrant who lbr was not cute but she conned the fuck out of men all over the damn place, even from behind bars so get it sis), Sally Ride, Rosalind Franklin aka you're welcome for the notes (announced last year to star Nicole Kidman).