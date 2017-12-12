15 Movies Based on Fascinating News Stories.





Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

: A bank robbery committed by John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturale.: On August 22, 1972, Wojtowicz, along with Salvatore Naturale and Robert Westenberg, attempted to rob a branch of the Chase Manhattan bank at 450 Avenue P in Gravesend, Brooklyn. The Los Angeles Times reported the heist was meant to pay for Eden's sex reassignment surgery. However, Arthur Bell, a respected Village Voice columnist and investigative journalist who knew Wojtowicz (and was tangentially involved in the negotiations), reported that paying for Eden's sex change was only peripheral to the real motive. The attempted heist was, according to him, a well-planned Mafia operation that went horribly wrong.Wojtowicz and Naturale held seven Chase Manhattan bank employees hostage for 14 hours. Westenberg fled the scene before the robbery got underway, when he saw a police car on the street. Wojtowicz, a former bank teller, had some knowledge of bank operations but apparently based his plan on scenes from the movie The Godfather (1972), which he had seen earlier that day.Wojtowicz was arrested, but Naturale was killed by the FBI during the final moments of the incident.





Badlands (1973)

: Murder spree killers Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate.: In 1956, eighteen-year-old Charles Starkweather was introduced to 13-year-old Caril Ann Fugate by Caril's older sister (who he had previously dated) Caril's family disapproved of her relationship with Charles, leading the two to decide not only to run away, but to kill Fugate's entire family. On January 21, 1958, Starkweather went to Fugate's home. Fugate was not there, and after Fugate's mother and stepfather, Velda and Marion Bartlett, told him to stay away, Starkweather killed them with his shotgun, then killed their two-year-old daughter Betty Jean by strangling and stabbing her. After Fugate arrived, he hid the bodies behind the house. They remained in the house until shortly before the police, alerted by Fugate's suspicious grandmother, arrived on January 27.Starkweather and Fugate started driving across Nebraska and into Wyoming on a spree of murders that claimed six more lives before they were arrested.Starkweather was found guilty and received the death penalty, he was executed by electric chair at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 12:04 a.m. on June 25, 1959. Fugate received a life sentence on November 21, 1958. She was paroled in June 1976 after serving 17 1⁄2 years. She settled in Lansing, Michigan, where she changed her name and worked as a janitor at a Lansing hospital. Fugate married Frederick Clair in 2007 and, apart from a radio interview in 1996, has refused to speak of the murder spree.





Spotlight (2015)

: The Boston Globe's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests.: The sexual abuse scandal in Boston archdiocese was part of a series of Catholic Church sexual abuse cases in the United States and Ireland, which led to uncovering an international scandal with the Catholic Church. In early 2002, Boston Globe coverage of a series of criminal prosecutions of five Roman Catholic priests thrust the issue of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests into the national spotlight. The coverage of these cases encouraged other victims to come forward with their allegations of abuse, resulting in more lawsuits and criminal cases.As it became clear that there was truth to many of the allegations and that there was a pattern of sexual abuse and cover-up in a number of large dioceses across the U.S., what had originally appeared to be a few isolated cases of abuse exploded into a nationwide scandal. The resulting scandal created a crisis for the Catholic Church in the United States, encouraging victims in other nations to come forward with their allegations of abuse, thus creating a global crisis for the Church.Ultimately, it became clear that priests and lay members of religious orders in the Catholic Church had sexually abused minors on a scale such that the accusations reached into the thousands over several decades. Although the majority of cases were reported to have occurred in the United States, victims have come forward in other nations such as Ireland, Canada and Australia. A major aggravating factor was the actions of Catholic bishops to keep these crimes secret and to reassign the accused to other parishes in positions where they had continued unsupervised contact with youth, thus allowing the abusers to continue their crimes.





The Bling Ring (2013)

: Real-life gang known as the Bling Ring who robbed celebrities: The Bling Ring were a group of convicted thieves consisting of eight teenagers and young adults based in and around Calabasas, California. They burgled the homes of several celebrities over a period believed to have been between October 2008 through August 2009. Their activities resulted in the theft of about $3 million in cash and belongings. Much of the stolen property belonged to Paris Hilton, whose house had been burgled several times, though over fifty homes were reportedly targeted for potential burglary. They found the houses of their targets using Google Maps and website celebrityaddressaerial.com, and determined when the victims would be away by researching their schedules, such as appearances at celebrity events, through websites including Facebook and Twitter.Bling Ring members:1. Rachel Lee2. Nick Prugo3. Alexis Neiers4. Diana Tamayo5. Courtney Ames6. Johnny Ajar7. Roy Lopez Jr.





