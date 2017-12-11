Top Golden Globe Snubs and Surprises
The 2018 Golden Globe nominations contained a slew of surprises and snubs https://t.co/ErpHROzZxf— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2017
Snubs:
- “Girls Trip”- Tiffany Haddish
- "Get Out"
- "Call Me By Your Name"- Sufjan Stevens
- "The Good Place"
- "Beauty And The Beast"- Emma Watson
- “Lady Bird”- director Greta Gerwig
- “mother!”- Jennifer Lawrence
- “Wonder Woman”
Surprises:
- “All the Money in the World”- Christopher Plummer(replaced Kevin Spacey as lead role a couple of weeks ago)
- “Thirteen Reasons Why”- Katherine Langford
- “The Greatest Showman”
- "Best Original Song"- Mariah Carey(“The Star”) and Nick Jonas(“Home”)
Sources 1 2 3
Wonder Woman had a cultural and social impact on hollywood, plus Golden Globes has nominated actors and directors for much less... like cher concert tickets (it is not a joke)
It was a snub.
Edited at 2017-12-12 02:41 am (UTC)
And I like Gal as Wonder Woman - but a nomination for a performance that includes scenes (thankfully few) where she's trying to emote? People seriously expected that?
I guess Disney was saving it's coins to buy Fox than to bribe someone!
Edited at 2017-12-12 02:29 am (UTC)
this actress is amazing
#justicefortheamericans
What it is is an excuse for celebs working the Oscar cycle to get drunk and act like fools on international TV for one night!
(geez, I just realized Wind River got totally ignored too)
The HFPA knows it's not legit, the celebs know it's not legit, everyone just gets trashed and it's great.
Emma is just a snub considering the Globes nominated The Tourist and its leads. they are known for this lol I'm legit surprised they didnt nominate her, not that she deserved it. and how could they not nominate taylor swift? cant believe it.
I won't comment on the nominations. I need to calm down first, and that may not happen.
lol she also said she would need a lot of coffee to get over her hangover over half of the nominations.
How The Americans doesn’t get nominated or win when it does, is forever baffling. That show is the best show on TV.
Ia with The Americans,I'm mad because they are always getting snubbed, their worst season is better than any other show's best season 😒 specially fucking GoT