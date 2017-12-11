Top Golden Globe Snubs and Surprises

lmao Emma Watson not being nominated was not a snub, it was a given Reply

for real. The real snub was Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins! Reply

mte what even Reply

Seriously, people need to stop. Reply

Seriously. I tried watching Beauty and The Beast on an international flight and I couldn't handle it even when I had all the time in the world Reply

Lmao right?? she had barely good reviews, she's seen as a "snub" simply bc pundits couldn't think of anyone else for that fifth spot in an empty af category Reply

lmaoooo seriously Reply

i am so confused that even a single person could think she was snubbed Reply

Was Emma Watson a snub, or was it just good judgment? Reply

Patrick Stewart was most definitely snubbed for Logan. Reply

Yes. If it was up to me he'd win best supporting. Reply

IA Reply

I have not looked into the full noms list, are there even superhero-related movies or cast members that got nominated? It seems superhero movies are always snubbed and rarely gets nominated like The Dark Knight? Reply

I'm bitter Christian Slater was nominated but Rami Malek wasn't Reply

mte Reply

ugh, I know. Ramekin has been amazing. Reply

- "Beauty And The Beast"- Emma Watson



YOU FORGOT THE FUCKING LEFTOVERS Reply

Did they ever were nominated for previous seasons? I feel at least Ann Dowd should've won an award. Reply

Wonder Woman is not a snub imo Reply

IA there is no way wonder woman was going to be nominated or even Gal Reply

as much as i love wonder woman ia. Reply

IA. And Gal is a crap actress. Reply

You are ALL wrong tbh.

Wonder Woman had a cultural and social impact on hollywood, plus Golden Globes has nominated actors and directors for much less... like cher concert tickets (it is not a joke)

It was a snub.



Edited at 2017-12-12 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

lol, no Reply

One of my personal faves and IA Reply

i loved wonder womand and ia. Reply

Look, it was a decent film but severely overrated by the critics. Reply

Yeah, I liked it and thought it was extremely solid/entertaining but not award-worthy. And that's okay! Reply

it killed it at the box office which is the most important thing let's be real Reply

lol ikr? Mere shock that the DCEU finally produced a not-godawful film isn't enough to nominate it for best picture. Sure it was popular but so is Star Wars and you don't see TFA getting nominated lol.



And I like Gal as Wonder Woman - but a nomination for a performance that includes scenes (thankfully few) where she's trying to emote? People seriously expected that? Reply

I actually liked Evermore, it should have gotten in over that nonsense from Greatest Showman.



I guess Disney was saving it's coins to buy Fox than to bribe someone! Reply

Disney actually poured a lot of money into campaigning for both BATB and Thor. They were pushing Chris Hemsworth for a slot in Best Actor C/M.



Edited at 2017-12-12 02:29 am (UTC) Reply

I not-so-secretly love that song, oop. (And Dan's version over Grobes', and I'm a dyed-in-the-wool Grobanite. What is even happening?!) Reply

it was unnecessary tbh



i've watched BATB twice now and I always fast forward that song. sooo boring. Reply

lmao

this actress is amazing Reply

oh my god. i love carrie so much. the leftovers is TOO slept on. Reply

Watching The Leftovers was the best choice I made this year. Reply

You're going to make me cry. Which makes me wonder why I don't have an icon of Justin Theroux crying. Reply

I still can't believe they snubbed Sufjan!!!!! >:( Reply

the americans, michelle dockery, jack o'connell, queen sugar could all have been nominated instead of stranger things and game of thrones and whoever fuck else Reply

Ia Reply

people pay Queen Sugar dust Reply

Golden Globes is the least credible major award. They openly accept bribes! They nominated Johnny Depp/Angelina Jolie's garbage movie The Tourist a few years back! There's no point in taking the Globes seriously.



What it is is an excuse for celebs working the Oscar cycle to get drunk and act like fools on international TV for one night! Reply

yes! they nominated jolie/depp bc they received an all expenses paid trip to Las Vegas Reply

Logically, I know you're correct, but I'm still annoyed somehow. Reply

Lmao same Reply

MTE



yeah the GGs are a joke Reply

Lol true. Never forget Pia Zadora, my queen <3 Reply

Let's not forget Leo throwing a party for the HFPA to get his BFF Tobey a nom for that ridiculous Brothers over Renner in The Hurt Locker. I know everyone here hates him now, but he was amazing in that and I hate Tobey and I was P R E S S E D.



(geez, I just realized Wind River got totally ignored too) Reply

And for all of these same exact reasons the Globes are by far the most entertaining ceremony to watch on TV, lol



The HFPA knows it's not legit, the celebs know it's not legit, everyone just gets trashed and it's great. Reply

lol I really want to see All the Money in the World after everything



Emma is just a snub considering the Globes nominated The Tourist and its leads. they are known for this lol I'm legit surprised they didnt nominate her, not that she deserved it. and how could they not nominate taylor swift? cant believe it. Reply

I won't comment on the nominations. I need to calm down first, and that may not happen.



Não vou comentar nada das indicações dos #GoldenGlobes.Preciso me acalmar primeiro, e talvez não me acalme. — anamariabahiana (@anamariabahiana) 11 de dezembro de 2017





lol she also said she would need a lot of coffee to get over her hangover over half of the nominations.

wait idg why she's angry. who chooses the nominees if not the voters? Reply

I thought IDWTLF would be nominated for sure. I'm surprised Nick Jonas got nominated for Home. Reply

All The Money In The World is based on the real life story of John Paul Getty III, who had probably the one of worst lives of any human being. I would not see it. Reply

I don’t find it surprising that Katherine Langford was nominated. I thought she was absolutely amazing.



How The Americans doesn’t get nominated or win when it does, is forever baffling. That show is the best show on TV. Reply

They better fucking win everything in 2019 since it’s the final season. Reply

katherine langford deserves the nomination for her american accent alone. flawless... Reply

It honestly look me a few episodes to figure out she was Australian. It’s not that she slips. But you could catch it in a few words but nonetheless, very impressive and she’s quite a talent. Reply

She is good but imo there are other actresses that deserve it more, like Keri Russell 😭



Ia with The Americans,I'm mad because they are always getting snubbed, their worst season is better than any other show's best season 😒 specially fucking GoT Reply

