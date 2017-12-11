zoë

Top Golden Globe Snubs and Surprises


Snubs:
- “Girls Trip”- Tiffany Haddish
- "Get Out"
- "Call Me By Your Name"- Sufjan Stevens
- "The Good Place"
- "Beauty And The Beast"- Emma Watson
- “Lady Bird”- director Greta Gerwig
- “mother!”- Jennifer Lawrence
- “Wonder Woman”

Surprises:
- “All the Money in the World”- Christopher Plummer(replaced Kevin Spacey as lead role a couple of weeks ago)
- “Thirteen Reasons Why”- Katherine Langford
- “The Greatest Showman”
- "Best Original Song"- Mariah Carey(“The Star”) and Nick Jonas(“Home”)

Sources 1 2 3
