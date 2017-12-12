Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift met through Jonas Brothers
Selena Gomez dated Nick Jonas and Taylor Swift dated Joe Jonas during the same period of time.
"It was hysterical. Yeah. It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and cowboy boots, and, ya know I was definitely up and coming. And, we just clicked.
"It was hysterical. Yeah. It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and cowboy boots, and, ya know I was definitely up and coming. And, we just clicked.
Selena joked, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships [with the Jonas brothers]."
