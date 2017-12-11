It's a mix, but weighted mostly towards dubbed. It's MUCH easier to find a subtitled/native language audio version now than when I first moved here, though.



Films are mostly white-lead titles, for international cinema, but it is getting more diverse with Chinese/Korean/Bollywood popping up. They dub every foreign release they have, so we tend to get movies MONTHS after they are released overseas just because the dubbing process is so laborious (casting, writing, recording, editing...). Marvel, however, has been coming out day of release, which is awesome - so I cant help but narrow my eyes that Black Panther is coming out just under a month later when all previous Marvel films were on the dot. I wonder if it has to do with the projected market and their response towards it. EDIT TO ADD: I was in a final screen of Thor on Saturday and this trailer showed, the crowd was hyped so idk idk.



Cynicism aside, cinemas like the Toho group have started a program to source and subtitle more "independent" releases (read: not a white cast with known white names, like 'Get Out' and 'Hidden Figures') which is cool. I was so excited to see 'Get Out' on the big screen.



Edited at 2017-12-12 01:21 am (UTC)