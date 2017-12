Jay Park? Of "When I’m in front of you/Even Beyonce’s butt seems flat" infamy? Awright. Reply

it's still mind-boggling to me that he's with Roc Nation now after that



this song screams "demo" to me

best pop chorus of this yr & i havent even heard it yet

might wanna retract sis

I'm glad Jay's english lyrics weren't cringy! I would've liked a singing feature more than a rapping one though~

Disappointing. What happened, Charli?

Is she saying que lo que at the beginning?

Lol no she's saying lock it

I'm really feelin this (just not the rap part)



I lowkey feel Charli won't get ha appreciation until years down the road

jay park ruins this track. the two songs she's put out so far sound like leftovers from number one angel

