The Best Female Movie Performances of the Year
The Best Female Movie Performances of 2017: https://t.co/OGrdtFdUF6 pic.twitter.com/wAyV1rf2F1— IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 11, 2017
Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, and Kate Erbland have put together a list of the top female performances of 2017.
The top five are:
[.....]5. Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
4. Vicky Krieps - Phantom Thread
3. Kristen Stewart - Personal Shopper
2. Daniela Vega - A Fantastic Woman
1. Brooklynn Prince - The Florida Project
source
Akin is very hit or miss for me
yeah, no.
Finally watched mother and jlaw was fine nothing worthy of praise or severe criticism
I haven't seen the other three films, but I am looking forward to them.
I was hoping Personal Shopper was on Netflix so I could watch it and see her performance for myself, since the movie seems incredibly divisive. It's not, so I started watching Clouds of Sils Marie, and I turned that off after like 20 minutes.
i'm dying to see phantom thread ugh
Edited at 2017-12-12 01:03 am (UTC)
My fav 2 performances by women were Kim Minhee (On the Beach at Night Alone), Juliette Binoche (Let the Sun Shine In) and Louise Chevillotte (Lover for a Day)
Esther Garrel had THE breakout year with Call Me By Your Name, Lover for a Day, and Thirst Street. A queen
florence pugh in lady macbeth and riley keough in lovesong were prob my other faves