The Best Female Movie Performances of the Year



Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, and Kate Erbland have put together a list of the top female performances of 2017.

The top five are:

[.....]5. Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
4. Vicky Krieps - Phantom Thread
3. Kristen Stewart - Personal Shopper
2. Daniela Vega - A Fantastic Woman
1. Brooklynn Prince - The Florida Project

