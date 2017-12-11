The Best Female Movie Performances of the Year

has anyone here seen In the Fade yet?

yeah it's kind of a jumbled mess but Kruger is good and her character is.. wild Reply

3. Kristen Stewart

yeah, no. Reply

like her or not, Kristen and rob have carved out really great careers post Twilight. Reply

she sure did since she managed to convice people she can interpret more than a couple of basic human emotions. Reply

Honestly, she was very good in that movie. Not this good tho Reply

Never saw that movie and never gave Twilight too much of a chance, but this is one of my favorite things ever:



mte that movie was a snoozefest Reply

Melanie Lynskey <3 Reply

God, I love her. Reply

I've always fondly thought of her as the girl from ever after but I'm proud she seems to have had such a career boost post 2010ish Reply

Kristen brings the same mannerisms to every role it drives me up the wall



Finally watched mother and jlaw was fine nothing worthy of praise or severe criticism Reply

Yes @ Saoirse, all of the women in Lady Bird were fantastic. And Brooklynn was great, too (especially in serving as additional birth control for me - I hope she was just acting).



I haven't seen the other three films, but I am looking forward to them.



I was hoping Personal Shopper was on Netflix so I could watch it and see her performance for myself, since the movie seems incredibly divisive. It's not, so I started watching Clouds of Sils Marie, and I turned that off after like 20 minutes. Reply

Clouds was utter trash but Personal Shopper is sooo good Reply

Personal Shopper is on the Canadian Netflix. Reply

i'm dying to see phantom thread ugh kristen really was good in personal shopper but #3 ? simmer down. brooklynn absolutely deserved that #1 though. that girl was just mindblowingly good.

David Ehrlich described phantom thread as basically every relationship or something like that. I’m very excited to see it.



Edited at 2017-12-12 01:03 am (UTC)

lol i think i've heard every single way to describe a relationship for this movie and none of them are remotely alike. it's every relationship to perverse to a twisted spin on a rom com and back to the early s&m rumours. i'm really intrigued. Reply

yas for Dani Vega! but i didn't think her performance was all that much tbh! everyone else was better than her Reply

Yas KStew make em mad!!



My fav 2 performances by women were Kim Minhee (On the Beach at Night Alone), Juliette Binoche (Let the Sun Shine In) and Louise Chevillotte (Lover for a Day)



Esther Garrel had THE breakout year with Call Me By Your Name, Lover for a Day, and Thirst Street. A queen Reply

OH WAIT AND RILEY KEOUGH IN LOVESONG Reply

riley SHATTERED me in that movie holy shit Reply

yas Reply

Oooh, I gotta seek out Esther Garrel's other stuff, I thought she was so endearing and gorgeous in CMBYN. Reply

i can't believe kristen has honestly convinced people she can act. it's like taylor swift convincing people she can be a performer. Reply

I thought she was okay in Clouds and I haven’t seen personal shopper yet but I think her and rob have done a really great job post Twilight. Reply

I disliked Three Billboards, but Francis McDormand was fantastic in it Reply

lmao the comments re: kstew, i wonder how many of the people taking issue actually saw the film



florence pugh in lady macbeth and riley keough in lovesong were prob my other faves Reply

she absolutely deserves praise for personal shopper Reply

Brooklynn Prince was remarkable. She's so young and was so strong and yet so vulnerable. I hope she gets more work and this performance wasn't a fluke. I would have put Bria Vinaite on the list too. Reply

I feel like Bria is getting entirely overlooked, which is a shame - she really embodied that character fully. Reply

i thought bria was so good. she could have easily done Too Much as haley and she didnt Reply

Yes to Daniela Vega Reply

Lmao gal gadot Reply

she gave a performance on same level as Christopher Reeve's superman. Reply

I think Saoirse was my fave of the year! Rooting for her for that oscar! Reply

omg omg speaking of Lady Bird-my friend said a stranger came up to her and was like "you remind me of a character from Lady Bird?" and my friend later called me and was like "which character?" because she knew I liked the movie, I was just like hmmm idk! But the stranger clearly meant Julie lol Reply

