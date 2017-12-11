panem&#39;s very own

Celebs react: Bullied teen's viral video faces backlash after his mother exposed as a racist/scammer

Follow up to THIS POST


'Orange is the New Black' Actress Danielle Brooks


MMA fighter Joe Shilling says he contacted Keaton Jones' mom to have them come to Los Angeles for a Bellator event to meet fighters and "be his friend," and she responded by saying she "just wants money." pic.twitter.com/oWZIhBvbAH

— All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) December 11, 2017


MMA fighter Joe Shilling says he contacted Keaton's ALLEGED (unconfirmed if this was a real account) mom to invite them to an event and she responded saying that she would rather have money





NFL Saints player Kenny Vaccaro




YouTuber/Writer Akilah Hughes



Actor/Comedian Billy Eichner (LOL i laughed out loud at this)



