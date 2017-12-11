Celebs react: Bullied teen's viral video faces backlash after his mother exposed as a racist/scammer

While everyone is tweeting about Keaton, I just want to remind y'all that Ashawnty Davis & Rosalie Avila just committed suicide bc of bullying. The Keaton drama/scam is crazy but let's continue to stand against bullying. pic.twitter.com/82zXZtgfdC — Daya🎄🦄 (@Cam_Mixer) December 11, 2017



These poor babies!!

mte

Stories like this always tear my heart in a million little pieces, this has been happening too often for children so young. These are babies.

omg :(



how does this happen? people can be so cruel. I hope this sticks with the bullies forever and they learn to change

it's so hard to fathom this w/ their photos accompanying the story b/c they're such babies

Children committing suicide is absolutely devastating. I can't imagine how cruel you have to be to drive a child to suicide. I want to hug their parents.

what?! omg this is so sad they're babies :(

wasn't rosalie's parents bullied online too after her death? nauseating.

i haven't heard about that but if true that's disgusting. they've suffered so much already

the saddest thing is that ashawnty was only ten years old. these poor babies... :(

they're babies :( literal babies :( z"l may their memories be for blessings.

The little girl on the left looks like she's 6. Oh my gosh.

Where do you guys think bullying lies with mental health? Do you think there's a correlation? I'm just wondering if it's as bad in other countries where they place high value on mental health.

Oh my god. Those poor girls. They were babies. I just can't put wrap my head around this. I've never that kids are starting become cruel and do seriously evil things at younger and younger ages. I'm so worried about my niece and nephew. I worry about what might happen to them or even who they may become when peer acceptance becomes the most important thing to them.

jesus fucking christ, this is heartbreaking.

To be fair(ish) keaton had not committed suicide and was able to make a video crying out for help. (Regardless if it was genuine since at the time it was perceived to be).



The poor girls hadn't. They were already gone.

Oh my god, they were just babies. :((((((

This is heartbreaking.



RIP

Jfc they're just babies 😪😿

Holy shit they were so little. :( Fucking heartbreaking.

I heard about Ashwanty and I'm so upset by that.

oh my god they're so young. :(

Breaks my heart :(

that's so upsetting, they're so young.

Nobody is safe from being milkshake duck'd. It be your own duck.



Edited at 2017-12-12 12:49 am (UTC)

I dont even know why this went viral

i was thinking about that earlier and why certain things go viral. i'm sure there are other videos of kids talking about bullying? idk. there doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason.

It just speaks to who people see as worth sympathy

mte

I mean it's pretty obvious that regardless of what a nice kid he might be, his mom definitely doesn't have his best interests at heart by recording and interviewing him while he cries. He had a nice message but I would be mortified if a moment of me like this was going viral, even if it meant celebs were reaching out.

This was my first thought as well. Who would film their child crying like that? I guess it shows how numb we are to that shit that no one was really put off by it

I did too. Even with the best of situations (aka, he is really is a good kid without s racist upbringing and a Mom looking to cash in), how is posting a vulnerable video of him crying going to help his bullying?

MTE. I thought that was weird at first but then started to realize how fucked up and exploitative it really was on her part.

Same. That is just guaranteed to get him teased more. Poor kid.

this story has been wild. ppl have to lay off the kid tho and stick to his shithead mother/racist family.

Ding ding. I feel like there should be more intervention for him because of his trash mom.

Right! When I first heard that this was a "scam" I thought he was faking but the mom is just a POS. I've seen some people say that he might've used racial slurs at school but nothing to really back it up.

mte

yeah. i didn't look at the post (drag me) but i thought i saw someone saying that they should still invite this kid out but like try to teach him values outside of his shitty mom

This makes me feel even more sorry for this kid for having such a terrible parent.

MTE

totally agree...in the og video, the way she questions him completely unsettled me also.

He's doomed :(

And internet never forget. The fact that he has a trash family will follow him everywhere.

Yeah, he's still a kid, it's not his fault his mom is trash. What he said about being bullied is still valid. We can hope this exposure may end up breaking the cycle of backwards thinking in his family.

also sorry yall idk why the embedded tweets didn't show up with the images, is there a new thing we have to do to post them? i just copied and pasted the embed code but idk if they changed things

What a mess. The kid seemed genuinely distraught so I guess we all reacted accordingly but if what came about about his behavior/his mother is true then this is just gross.

Thread

Link

What happens when a go fund me page gets pulled? Do people get their money back?

i haven't seen anything about the kid's behaviour specifically, just his mother's racism. did the apple fall very far from the tree?

OP it looks like Don Cheadle has been getting into it with people on twitter about it.

Thread

Link

I had to unfollow him because he gets into it with literally everyone who @'s him, it's exhausting.

i snooped the mom's fb when the vid was still hovering around "shared by concerned grandmothers" status and saw all the confederate flags/rants about kneeling/general racism etc and noped the fuck out



then i tune back into the mess and ppl have donated 50k to this kid?? tf

I seriously don't understand why people were throwing money at him in the first place. It doesn't solve any bullying problems. Hell, it wouldn't even solve his bullying problem.

Celebs were supporting him because it was easy, low hanging fruit that didn't require talking about sexual assault, lbr

yeah idgi either. i saw a lot of celebs offering to send him video messages or invite him to games/shows for free which i understand, but donating money seems silly.

this family named their children keaton and lakyn... are we surprised???



its so tragic that his cunt mom is using her child's platform like this and i wish bullied poc kids would get half the attention keaton got.... hmmmm



Edited at 2017-12-12 12:53 am (UTC)

This whole thing was a journey. I wonder if Chris and the other celebs who invited him to events will still do it.

He was hanging out with black football players today so

True, but it might've been before

so this kid has a terrible mom and school life? fucking awful Reply

mark ruffalo and chris evans right now thinking about how they invited a whole ass pro-confederate family to the infinity war premiere pic.twitter.com/VyFTOpZWQ8 — J***** (@wakandaho) December 11, 2017



lmaoooo Reply

Keaton’s mom at the next KKK meeting after successfully scamming $50,000 and celebrity endorsements from her child’s adversity pic.twitter.com/NpDQrukMoY — THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) December 11, 2017



Reply

fuckk Reply

Lol Reply

lmao so true. They'll just rescind the invitation I assume. Reply

lmao Reply

Honestly, they didn't know like most people. But still lmfaooo at this tweet. Reply

lol Reply

LMFAO Reply

LMAO Reply

damn,



how'd she get exposed as racist? does she just have racist posts and stuff all over her facebook? Reply

Keaton Jones MOM is a next level racist who's posted in many offensive and non remorseful comments towards black people, so how is she preaching about bullying when she herself is a bully 🤔🤔🤔 lmao people are funny pic.twitter.com/bTnF7BFDGr — Queen Mel 🇭🇹 (@BLVCKMATTERS) December 11, 2017



Reply

so jesus likes coffee eh Reply

How unfortunate for her son. Reply

thank you Reply

