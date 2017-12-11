Celebs react: Bullied teen's viral video faces backlash after his mother exposed as a racist/scammer
I 💯 believe that we should END BULLYING and have been following this Keaton story but do your research guys. Reports are showing his mother is money hungry and racist. Don’t give to their gofundme account. It’s not in support of anything positive but to put 💰 in her pocket.— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 11, 2017
'Orange is the New Black' Actress Danielle Brooks
MMA fighter Joe Shilling says he contacted Keaton Jones' mom to have them come to Los Angeles for a Bellator event to meet fighters and "be his friend," and she responded by saying she "just wants money." pic.twitter.com/oWZIhBvbAH— All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) December 11, 2017
MMA fighter Joe Shilling says he contacted Keaton's ALLEGED (unconfirmed if this was a real account) mom to invite them to an event and she responded saying that she would rather have money
Dang so Keaton jones mom is trying to make money off everyone. Just used her son for some extra bread smh. Then she said “us white people have to stick together” crazy world— Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) December 11, 2017
NFL Saints player Kenny Vaccaro
I think about bb Keaton, and then I think about my grandmother who got bullied, spit on, and called the n-word for trying to go to the movies in her 30s and then I’m not so worried about Keaton and his racist Mom.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 11, 2017
YouTuber/Writer Akilah Hughes
Well I'm inviting Keaton to the Golden Globes and making him sit with the cast of Get Out.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 11, 2017
Actor/Comedian Billy Eichner (LOL i laughed out loud at this)
Keaton Jones went viral for his anti-bullying PSA – but is his mom using the fame to cash in? https://t.co/iaZvy2wInW pic.twitter.com/rCdSQxTyFA— Complex (@Complex) December 11, 2017
of course these little girls didn't get half the attention this boy did
how does this happen? people can be so cruel. I hope this sticks with the bullies forever and they learn to change
Where do you guys think bullying lies with mental health? Do you think there’s a correlation? I’m just wondering if it’s as bad in other countries where they place high value on mental health.
The poor girls hadn't. They were already gone.
RIP
http://www.tmz.com/2017/12/11/keaton-jones-gofundme-page-on-hold-mom-kimberly/?adid=sidebarwidget-most-popular
then i tune back into the mess and ppl have donated 50k to this kid?? tf
its so tragic that his cunt mom is using her child's platform like this and i wish bullied poc kids would get half the attention keaton got.... hmmmm
how'd she get exposed as racist? does she just have racist posts and stuff all over her facebook?