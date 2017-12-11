jess

Melanie C Clears Up Spice Girls Reunion Rumours

After plans fell through to reunite as a three piece (with Emma, Mel B and Geri), the media began to report that the Spice Girls would reunite next year with all five of them. (Despite Victoria saying she was done) Melanie C cleared this up in a recent interview:



At 15:03, the interviewer asks about the recent reports, to which Mel C responds: "I'm very sorry. There's no truth in it whatsoever. I know absolutely nothing. Its as much as a surprise to me as it is to you guys."

So it appears that the Olympics 2012 was probably the end of it after all. (Unless G.E.M tries again)

