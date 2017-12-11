Melanie C Clears Up Spice Girls Reunion Rumours

Ginger was my fave Reply

same here, love her Reply

she stood out cuz she was so badass and gave no fucks but her attention whore ass fucked up the group. i will never forgive her but will still love ha! Reply

Sometimes it's ok to just let things go lol



My faves were the Mels Reply

Ditto. Scary & Sporty 4eva. Reply

I remember thinking they had fucked back during the Wembley Stadium days Reply

why let go when you can cling to things forever



i really liked sporty spice. i also liked baby spice and scary spice. was never much a fan of posh and ginger. idk why.



Edited at 2017-12-12 12:45 am (UTC)

ditto on the faves but I'd always sing/dance as Sporty Reply

Can't the fucking Spice Girls reunite and make a new album and do a tour and all the sex and the city girls reunite and keep doing movies every 2 years until I die so I can be happy? Fuck. Reply

Sporty Spice was my fav when I was kid despite the fact that I didn't any sports. Reply

lmao dis me Reply

I can't believe The004 has made it to ONTD!



I was gonna post their video, but it's unlisted now so I guess they don't want people to see it anymore :(



Edited at 2017-12-11 11:51 pm (UTC)

Posh was my fave. Reply

Haven't they had like a million reunions already? Reply

pretty much lol, they've had 2 music-wise (the reunion tour and olympics), then they reunited for the musical promo. a lot of them also still hang out and post pictures when they do. Reply

they toured in 2008, then had a one off at the 2012 olympics, so no.



But according to tabloids, there have been plans every single year since they broke up lol Reply

Never be the same again Reply

it's always Melvin C and Cuntoria the ones ruining the fun for everyone. UGH Reply

Mel C was always my fave because she had the best voice. Reply

true! she was amazing live Reply

I loved Emma's solo work. Reply

Emma was the only one who tried to create a sound for herself Reply

i wish she'd release another solo album Reply

ONTD, who was your favourite spice girl?



they need to reunite cause i need to see them oop Reply

Obviously, she's the best Spice Girl. Reply

