Melanie C Clears Up Spice Girls Reunion Rumours
After plans fell through to reunite as a three piece (with Emma, Mel B and Geri), the media began to report that the Spice Girls would reunite next year with all five of them. (Despite Victoria saying she was done) Melanie C cleared this up in a recent interview:
At 15:03, the interviewer asks about the recent reports, to which Mel C responds: "I'm very sorry. There's no truth in it whatsoever. I know absolutely nothing. Its as much as a surprise to me as it is to you guys."
So it appears that the Olympics 2012 was probably the end of it after all. (Unless G.E.M tries again)
source
ONTD, who was your favourite spice girl?
My faves were the Mels
i really liked sporty spice. i also liked baby spice and scary spice. was never much a fan of posh and ginger. idk why.
Edited at 2017-12-12 12:45 am (UTC)
I was gonna post their video, but it's unlisted now so I guess they don't want people to see it anymore :(
Edited at 2017-12-11 11:51 pm (UTC)
Janet's my queen
But according to tabloids, there have been plans every single year since they broke up lol
I love this song (and album) so much
Re: I love this song (and album) so much
Re: I love this song (and album) so much
Re: I love this song (and album) so much
I don't think I disliked any of them???