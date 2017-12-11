I watched season 1 and hated the season finale so much I was done Reply

Thread

Link





YOU SHOULD HAVE INCLUDED THE POSTER IMAGE SIS.



I can’t wait!!!!!! #MozartInTheJungle 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fFFjaojYsA — Natalie (@kalichica12) December 11, 2017



I was literally just making a cute detailed post about this!YOU SHOULD HAVE INCLUDED THE POSTER IMAGE SIS. Reply

Thread

Link

that lighting is making Lola look really odd here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to but I found it on tumblr and I didn't know who to source for it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish amazon would put their own shows online at the same time all over the world like Netflix does for their own shows. I know no one cares about this show but I'd love to watch season 4 when it actually comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

im so excited!! i never expected to love the show as much as i do but its so cute Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show, I'm so exciteddd Reply

Thread

Link

i never finished s1 even though i was really enjoying it, lemme work on that this week lol. i've made my peace w all the spoilers i've seen on tumblr.



Edited at 2017-12-11 11:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this is a cute little show Reply

Thread

Link

oop @ me, I stopped at the beginning of S2 Reply

Thread

Link

it makes me laugh the way he never says her name right.



best thing that happened last season was monica bellucci cutting off his rat tail Reply

Thread

Link

best thing that happened last season was monica bellucci cutting off his rat tail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was an exhausting character but the amy fisher opera was enjoyable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the first two seasons and then only watched 10 minutes of episode 1 of season 3 oops. Reply

Thread

Link