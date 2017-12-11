Did they photoshop that little girl's face?



Also sidenote I got to see pictures of my former roommates' baby and she is precious! And has a giant head just like her dad. Bet that was fun for Mommy. :P Reply

Thread

Link

That sounds like my SO's coworker's kid. I remember talking to his wife when she was, like, seven or eight months along and she was like "yup, this kid's head is in, like, the 98th percentile. Wonder where she got that from *stares at husband*" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They both expected it. Jack has a huge head, his dad had a huge head, poor Kristie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, they photoshopped the shit out of it. Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's uncanny valley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my kid's head was 99th percentile. I tore completely.



Edited at 2017-12-12 12:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes photoshopped the crap out of it. Looks like one of those bad baby pageant photos. Poor thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They got the Honey Boo Boo special. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any time I see a family full of only girl children I think about an article I read that said that guys with small dicks usually have girls b/c something something sperm longevity. Reply

Thread

Link

That sounds like total bullshit and it makes it seem like having daughters makes you less of a man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a scientific fact Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes no scientific sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the replies to this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fun fact: the Greeks believed that, too, because they claimed that smaller dicks kept the sperm hotter because it took less time to travel. And hot sperm = boys. tl;dr -- it's a sexist myth based on fragile masculinity and men are obsessed with their dicks and the dicks of their fathers and sons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol as far as I know, there is yet to be a scientific explanation for how to conceive a girl or boy. It's random and depends on how the chromosomes act. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks I'll never look at my father the same way again, as one of four girls. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew of a guy who had only girls and had a nice 8 inch cock.. So.. What is the truth?! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they crumple the paper before hanging it up...?





and it looks like they've facetuned a child's face. so powerful. Reply

Thread

Link

DId he facetune his daughter? Reply

Thread

Link





https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108468139.html Are you guys going for round 2 of I Hate Dwayne's Kids or something ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This post was amazing! I'm mad I missed out. Thanks for posting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jasmine is adorable! Congratulations to them, and I can't wait for Jumanji and his other movies. Reply

Thread

Link

same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminds me of that robotic baby from the twilight series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna say she looked like a pageant toddler, but this is far, far more terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this a real child or a jane doe facial reconstruction? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bruhhhhhhh lmao don't photoshop your kid Reply

Thread

Link

aww his daughter is really cute Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, she's so cute in this one



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does this little girl look like she's about to ask me to call my manager on an expired coupon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's totally creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Referring to one's self as "Big Daddy" warrants a Baywatch-ed size punishment. Reply

Thread

Link

"Right now, you have an opportunity I would give anything for, just to have ten minutes more with Big Daddy. Oh, to hear that sweet, old, husky voice once more: 'They’re admittin' who to my country club?!'" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How cute and cis of them to decide their child's gender. Reply

Thread

Link

who is willingly having sex with him? Reply

Thread

Link

zac efron Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you kidding? Shit I'm skipping and cutting to the front of the line to ride this man! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tyrese is going to be pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

our future president is so blessed! Reply

Thread

Link