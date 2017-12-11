PoA - trio backs

Boston Society Of Film & New York Film Critics Online announce their best of 2017 movies





Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Picture: Phantom Thread
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema for Dunkirk
Best Documentary: Dawson City: Frozen in Time
Best Foreign-Language Film (awarded in memory of Jay Carr): The Square
Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer): David Lowery for A Ghost Story
Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy): Jordan Peele for Get Out
Best Ensemble Cast: The Meyerowitz Stories
Best Original Score: Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread

New York Film Critics Online

Best Picture (TIE) - The Florida Project & Mudbound
Best Director - Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Actor - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress - Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor - Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Breakthrough Performer
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Debut Director
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Ensemble Cast
Mudbound

Best Documentary
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

Best Foreign Language
In the Fade

Best Animated
Coco

Best Cinematography
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Best Use of Music
Steven Price (music by) and Kristen Lane (music supervisor), Baby Driver

Top 10 Films of 2017
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water

Source: https://twitter.com/DEADLINE/status/940016573342932992
