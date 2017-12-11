Boston Society Of Film & New York Film Critics Online announce their best of 2017 movies

Wow, Phantom Thread trailer put me to sleep. I suppose I shouldn't judge a movie by its trailer. Reply

same but all the critics love it to death Reply

It's got Oscar bait written all over it Reply

Stop Reply

lol Reply

LMAO Reply

these replies lol Reply

Haha same. Reply

and it's another one of those ~very old looking guy falls in love with young woman~ period piece. like, cool. we've seen this. Reply

It doesn't even say who the female leads are...as though they don't matter. Reply

Laurie Metcalf deserves everything tbh. Reply

I'm so impressed with her. Reply

I want her to win so badly. Reply

Yes she does! Reply

hmm wow what's the phantom thread

*googles*

"Set in 1950's London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover."

ok bye



happy for Jordan Peele though! Reply

Holy shit, this looks amazing:





Reply

I got chills from this. Reply

Looks legit.



I still believe the biggest scam in the awards season is CMBYN.



People are acting like Timothee did anything more than KStew in Twilight.



Justice for Get Out, MudBound and Michael Stahlburg. Reply

edit: replied to wrong person



Edited at 2017-12-11 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Yep. I saw it twice. 1st without reading the book nd high as fuck and i was bored. The second after reading and loving the book and was still underwhelmed.



The book is significantly better. The film is gorgeous to watch and the acting was good at best, not magnificent of any of the mains. The only real moving scene was the boss delivery of the speech by Michael Stuhlburg.



Reply

People are acting like Timothee did anything more than KStew in Twilight.



Reply

People are acting like Timothee did anything more than KStew in Twilight.



????



i agree about those three snubs though, they were surprising Reply

sis lets not get carried away ! Reply

What's cracking me up about these two sets of awards being announced on the same day is that there's almost no overlap. They chose different films for Best Picture and different actors actresses for those awards. So there's no consensus, they're just choosing their favorites. Reply

Lmao fjdjejssjw Reply

Guess who finally squeezed Timmy into his predictions lmao Reply

It’s insulting Reply

what's the deal with phantom thread, is it really that good? bc the trailer puts me to sleep. Reply

I feel like I'm the only person who thinks the trailer looks interesting but it makes me afraid that it's just a good trailer and might be a bad movie. Reply

the trailer looks gr8 tbh like yas sell me that gentle emotional manipulation I’m hooked Reply

I thought it looked really intriguing! Reply

it looked amazing not to mention that score omg Reply

yes critics I trust are raving about it Reply

Yesss @ Daniel. I want him to get an Oscar nom so badly. Kick out Franco tbh, idgaf about him. Reply

Enough with CMBYN lol.

Yasss Daniel. The Dark Horse

I still don't know why the Globes put Get Out in comedy?



Edited at 2017-12-11 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

wait what? I thought Peele submitted it as a drama and HFPA categorized it as a comedy? Reply

I think that Get Out could be shown more love but the fact that it's still got legs even though it was released at the beginning of the year makes me happy/hopeful. Reply

damn i haven't seen a single one of these, see did see Thelma yesterday tho Reply

what did you think??? Reply

I liked it! I felt like the first half dragged a bit, most likely because I'd already seen a few clips and was spoiled regarding what her deal was but it was also interesting to watch the story unfold with that in mind.. and the acting, pacing and cinematography was excellent! Funnily enough the actress struck me as super pretty so long as she was worried or conflicted, her smile made her look devious though D: Reply

Parent

Love seeing Mudbound getting recognized. Reply

it deserves it Reply

ok so if there's a split vote between laurie metcalf and allison janney, who is the surprise nominee who might benefit from that lol?



i vote mary j blige. Reply

yeah octavia would be my second guess. and ita, laurie metcalf is the favorite, but janney is super popular with her peers and a little more in the spotlight (in recent years), so there's a chance she'll snag the SAG award and really crack the category wide open. Reply

Laurie Metcalf for all the awards! Reply

I really hope she wins, she was great. Reply

i'm so pleasantly surprised to see how much acclaim get out is getting. here i thought it'd fall by the wayside since it came out so long ago. Reply

Well deserved tbh. I can’t at people thinking it’s overrated. Reply

i love it though i feel like franco/disaster artist will beat it out at the globes because for some reason people really love franco (ugh) Reply

