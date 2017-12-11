Boston Society Of Film & New York Film Critics Online announce their best of 2017 movies
Boston Society of Film Critics
Best Picture: Phantom Thread
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema for Dunkirk
Best Documentary: Dawson City: Frozen in Time
Best Foreign-Language Film (awarded in memory of Jay Carr): The Square
Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer): David Lowery for A Ghost Story
Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy): Jordan Peele for Get Out
Best Ensemble Cast: The Meyerowitz Stories
Best Original Score: Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread
New York Film Critics Online
Best Picture (TIE) - The Florida Project & Mudbound
Best Director - Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Actor - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress - Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor - Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Breakthrough Performer
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Debut Director
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Ensemble Cast
Mudbound
Best Documentary
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
Best Foreign Language
In the Fade
Best Animated
Coco
Best Cinematography
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Best Use of Music
Steven Price (music by) and Kristen Lane (music supervisor), Baby Driver
Top 10 Films of 2017
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
I'm so impressed with her.
"Set in 1950's London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover."
happy for Jordan Peele though!
I still believe the biggest scam in the awards season is CMBYN.
People are acting like Timothee did anything more than KStew in Twilight.
Justice for Get Out, MudBound and Michael Stahlburg.
The book is significantly better. The film is gorgeous to watch and the acting was good at best, not magnificent of any of the mains. The only real moving scene was the boss delivery of the speech by Michael Stuhlburg.
i agree about those three snubs though, they were surprising
Enough with CMBYN lol.
Yasss Daniel. The Dark Horse
I still don't know why the Globes put Get Out in comedy?
i vote mary j blige.