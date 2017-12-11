Steven Caple Jr. to Direct ‘Creed 2’ Starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone 

Hmm. I thought Creed was a wonderful end to the franchise. Reply

I thought Stallone was directing? Well, whatever. Reply

what a trash cast, hope it's an abysmal flop Reply

Sylvester Stallone can beat himself to death. Reply

Who was asking for a sequel? Reply

Isn’t Stallone a rapist? Reply

i loved creed but no to that rapist stallone. Reply

everyone involved in this might not want to keep pretending stallone isn't a vile abuser tbh Reply

Whatever happened w the allegations w Stallone?? Reply

stallone's trash

creed was fucking great and rocky looks like a botoxed water balloon at this pt so just kill him off and start this series on the right note Reply

Is this necessary? Reply

hmmm or we could not give rapist Sylvestor Stallone more money.



just a thought. Reply

Damn this dude looks like a low budget Michael Ealy in that pic...had to do a double take Reply

