Steven Caple Jr. to Direct ‘Creed 2’ Starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone 



Along with Jordan and Stallone, Tessa Thompson will also return for the sequel.
Ryan Coogler is expected to join in an executive producer role.
After a lengthy search, Jordan and Stallone personally picked Caple to take the reins.
An original screenplay written by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)



source source
Tagged: , , ,