Steven Caple Jr. to Direct ‘Creed 2’ Starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone
EXCLU: Steven Caple Jr. tapped to direct CREED 2, MBJ, Stallone and Tessa all returning https://t.co/KLFOegTgi6— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) December 11, 2017
Along with Jordan and Stallone, Tessa Thompson will also return for the sequel.
Ryan Coogler is expected to join in an executive producer role.
After a lengthy search, Jordan and Stallone personally picked Caple to take the reins.
An original screenplay written by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)
Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. - our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story ... coming at you November 2018. 👊🏾👊🏾 #Creed2— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 11, 2017
creed was fucking great and rocky looks like a botoxed water balloon at this pt so just kill him off and start this series on the right note
just a thought.