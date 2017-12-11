Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘mother!’ Role “Was The Only Time I Ever Lost Myself”
There was a three-month rehearsal process for Jennifer (LOL).
Lawrence says for the first time, she completely lost herself in a role but took great measures to stay “mentally healthy” during the shoot.
Describes the film as “an assault, but a necessary one.”
What are the worst films you've seen this year?
Murder on the Orient Express, on the other hand, was not good. I think that's probably the worst film I watched this year, but I haven't watched many.
I didn't want to see it from the start but my dad wanted to go for thanksgiving so I was like w/e
I didn't hate it. Michelle was fantastic.
It did well enough to get the next film greenlit
the last 30 minutes were such a mess.
not the worst movie i would say but i was let down by baby driver.
Atomic Blonde soundtrack >>>>>> Baby Driver
But you're right about Baby Driver. The first 20 minutes were fantastic but it fell apart in the third act and became a Wiley Coyote vs the Roadrunner cartoon. And Egsnort had no chemistry with Lily James, so it made their whole arc unbelievable. People who fall for editing/soundtrack glossiness and overlook "stupid plot" and bad acting need a refresher course in what makes a film good.
the only thing it had going for it was visuals and soundtrack
lol r00d! Definitely not this one, sry. I don't know if I can straight-up say I enjoyed it, but it fascinated me and I think it was an interesting risk. I personally really liked the whole 'know as little as possible going in and just let it wash over you' thing and I'm actually trying to somewhat do that with a lot more movies now, but I guess I get why the average moviegoer who was just like "oh hey, I like that Hunger Games gal" wasn't thrilled with it, lol/oop.
Worst I've seen this year was probably Blind (the Alec Baldwin/Demi Moore vehicle), Inconceivable (Nicolas Cage is still paying off his Redd Foxx-ian debt, apparently), The Circle, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Snowman (and I'm a Fassbender stan, but GOOD LORD), The Mummy, of course 50 Shades Darker...and then there's all the stuff I watched for We Hate Movies, but that was in service of a higher power, so.
EDIT: well, not life, cuz I ♥ Alicia. But career choices, yes.
this makes me think of half in the bag joking about tricked grandmas going to see it. "ooh i love that jennifer lawrence!" :P
worst of the year for me had to be tulip fever, it wasn't even "so-bad-it's-good" fun.
She was great in Winter's Bone, especially since she was so young.
"The House on Willow Street" was unbelievably terrible and I'm mad at Netflix for recommending it to me. "Holidays" was also subpar, but had a few interesting segments to keep it afloat. (this is what I get for watching horror movies)
I've said it before but I wish the movie matched the tone of the first trailer, I felt like the second longer trailer gave away how different the movie was from the first trailer lol but maybe that's just me
The part where the first baby alien (not a chestburster, because I guess that doesn't happen anymore?) burst out of Billy Crudup's chest and Evil Fassy tapped on the window and it started to dance was the limit for me. It was so damn silly.
I recommend it to a friend in a "I haven't seen it but this netflix movie is supposed to be good!" and then after I saw it I texted her and was like "PLEASE DON'T WATCH IT YOU WILL HATE IT"
It was SO long, and the action only caught my attention for maybe a total of 20 minutes. The opening sequences were my fave. The meat of the story (lol) was just not that interesting or novel.
I wanted to love Okja, but tbh it just made me uncomfortable...? idk. I probably wouldn't watch it again.
I actually liked It Comes At Night, but I really wish they'd explained more about ~the threat~ because it clearly wasn't "just" paranoia and mistrust of strangers when you look at what happened to the fucking dog. What got him???? What is the sickness??? Just explain a little bit more!!!
It was everything I had hoped it not to be lmao.
and still pressed about roxy
I didn't want to see it but a friend wanted to go and it was free so I went, I hated the first movie too though to be fair
That movie was so disappointing, especially with how much i enjoyed the first one
