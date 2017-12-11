Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘mother!’ Role “Was The Only Time I Ever Lost Myself”

What are the worst films you've seen this year?



lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

idunno I thought mother was by far my favorite movie of the whole year. no stupid nod to a past film, no nostalgia, no borrowed themes... it was wholly original and funny and fast and heart wrenching and interesting and beautifully shot... idunno what y'all are drinking but if you can't enjoy a movie like that you must have drank some kool aid that put u in a black mirror world where good things are bad. go watch frozen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wholly original? it was the bible. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no borrowed themes? it's based on the bible and on the fact that men take everything from women and then dump them for someone younger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this Darren Aronofsky? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there is nothing new or groundbreaking, much less original about the concept that men will drain a woman of everything and then toss her aside for a new model. middle-aged men grasping at the faded glory of their youth has been a basic tenant of masculinity and pop culture for decades. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol whatever, OP. Mother! was good.



Murder on the Orient Express, on the other hand, was not good. I think that's probably the worst film I watched this year, but I haven't watched many. Reply

Thread

Link

The end was so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gosh Murder really was bad. a real shame because it's one of my favourite books by agatha christie. kenneth brannagh sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I howled when Branagh called out willem dafoes character for his phony accent (while speaking in his gutter trash movie accent) I was like NOW SIS ... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah murder was god awful. there wasn't a good performance in the bunch. really reinforced for me that there isn't enough talent to make a lush star power vehicle like the original anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

murder was just boring to me lol



I didn't want to see it from the start but my dad wanted to go for thanksgiving so I was like w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to see it for daisy. Hmm. Maybe ill rethink that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didn't hate it. Michelle was fantastic.

It did well enough to get the next film greenlit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

michelle was great in the film, but i felt like it forgot to get its own bearings in terms of establishing an emotional connection between the viewer and characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought the trailer was really cool but that was as far as i was willing to go for that movie lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idc idc I loved this movie because of how "fdlkajfdslfkdjsfdsfhkhsdf" it was if that makes any sense. Reply

Thread

Link

ia. i honestly loved it and i dont even like mayonnaise lawrence.

the last 30 minutes were such a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Edit: Ops! replied to the wrong comment



Edited at 2017-12-11 11:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her downfall has been interesting



not the worst movie i would say but i was let down by baby driver. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow really just about everyone loved Baby Driver. I thought it was great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would tell you why i didn't love it but i don't remember to be honest. just that i was whelmed. i also saw it on some shitty cam video so that might have affected my opinion a bit too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was my fave! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was shit and typical hollywood trash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what downfall?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What downfall? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think she's fine lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had baby driver been an indie film with unknowns i would have been like "i like this movie," but yea Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It seemed like a rip off of that gosling movie drive which was also greatly inspired by the 1978 movie the driver, starring ryan o'neal and isabelle adjani. I stayed away. Plus i cant stand that insufferable potato ansel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Atomic Blonde soundtrack >>>>>> Baby Driver Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I didn't care for Baby Driver. I was probably too excited for it, but it just seemed like a bunch of 15 year old boy fantasies mashed into one without a clear story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL at her downfall. The critics liked the movie and it's not surprising audiences didn't.



But you're right about Baby Driver. The first 20 minutes were fantastic but it fell apart in the third act and became a Wiley Coyote vs the Roadrunner cartoon. And Egsnort had no chemistry with Lily James, so it made their whole arc unbelievable. People who fall for editing/soundtrack glossiness and overlook "stupid plot" and bad acting need a refresher course in what makes a film good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it just felt like an extended music video that didn't really go anywhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Really disappointed in it. It was ~cool~ and had good editing and all, but it was so... 2D. Such boring and flat characters with boring motivations. ~Ooh I fell in love with this thin pretty white girl because she sings i'm IN LOVE~ like dude why... also her being into him even though he looks like... that... and says like 10 words to her max...? i'm supposed to buy them as an intense love story? Meh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

baby driver was TRASH



the only thing it had going for it was visuals and soundtrack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry to repeat the same comment but downfall? She's had no downfall lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking hated baby driver and regret spending my money on it. Everyone I spoke with lovedddd it and I do! Not! Get! It! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dark Tower was one of the worst movies I've ever seen. Reply

Thread

Link

It was stunningly boring. The fact that Idris was actually pretty good in it just made it more depressing, since like...he's the only one trying amidst a big pile of suck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was just sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bf dragged me to Dark Tower because that's his favourite SK series and he was so let down. I was bored and he hated it so it was kind of a bummer lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that actually came out? i mean i'm not in the loop with many movies, but shit it must have done badly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just confused by the fact that they made it a 1 hour 30 min popcorn flick when it's obvious the plot required at least a 2 hour screentime. It looked like soooo much was cut out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not as bad as mother! in my opinion but it was terrible. I actually enjoyed Matthew though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck this pretentious pile of shit movie. Reply

Thread

Link

It was the worst I saw all year. Not too much worse than all of the critics who felt they needed to find meaning in it because of its clout. So embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, the "meaning" was hardly hidden. It was Baby's First Biblical Allegory. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idc about that but i'm excited for red sparrow. mostly bc i just really really want mary louise parker to have a career again Reply

Thread

Link

I was excited when I saw the trailer but then sad when I realized it was the director of the hunger games and I am legend but I hope I’m surprised! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are the worst films you've seen this year?



lol r00d! Definitely not this one, sry. I don't know if I can straight-up say I enjoyed it, but it fascinated me and I think it was an interesting risk. I personally really liked the whole 'know as little as possible going in and just let it wash over you' thing and I'm actually trying to somewhat do that with a lot more movies now, but I guess I get why the average moviegoer who was just like "oh hey, I like that Hunger Games gal" wasn't thrilled with it, lol/oop.



Worst I've seen this year was probably Blind (the Alec Baldwin/Demi Moore vehicle), Inconceivable (Nicolas Cage is still paying off his Redd Foxx-ian debt, apparently), The Circle, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Snowman (and I'm a Fassbender stan, but GOOD LORD), The Mummy, of course 50 Shades Darker...and then there's all the stuff I watched for We Hate Movies, but that was in service of a higher power, so. Reply

Thread

Link

What is going on with Fassbenders career sis? You seem to know a lot about movies lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, The Snowman was just plain bad, allegedly because budgeting/scheduling issues on the shoot, but Alien: Covenant was fairly well-received and made decent, if not amazing, money. I'll still defend Light Between Oceans; I thought that got unfairly shit on. And I liked Trespass Against Us, though that didn't actually come out here, oop. Here's hoping Dark Phoenix is gonna be good...? He just needs to look at his life and his choices dot gif a little bit, maybe.



EDIT: well, not life, cuz I ♥ Alicia. But career choices, yes.



Edited at 2017-12-11 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Snowman was painful and I had high hopes for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The circle looked bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess I get why the average moviegoer who was just like "oh hey, I like that Hunger Games gal" wasn't thrilled with it



this makes me think of half in the bag joking about tricked grandmas going to see it. "ooh i love that jennifer lawrence!" :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Circle was even worse than the book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's been months and i still don't know if i hated mother! but i know i didn't like/love it. it's definitely the best performance of jennifer's that i've seen (have yet to get around to winter's bone).



worst of the year for me had to be tulip fever, it wasn't even "so-bad-it's-good" fun. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also ambivalent about mother! Like I enjoyed how terrified it made me, but also...beyond heavy handed to the point of being painful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't hate Mother!, but I don't think it was anything special either. As for JLaw, her acting actually annoyed me in Mother! It seemed like 90% of her performance was wide eyes and gasping.



She was great in Winter's Bone, especially since she was so young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tulip fever was SO BAD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I wanna see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tulip Feverrrr, I still don't understand that ending!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still haven't seen this. Is it worth watching, at least for the lols? Reply

Thread

Link

i felt so bad for jlaw's character throughout the whole movie, it was so draining watching her sit through all that abuse. it was almost like torture porn Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Knowing it was also some weird masturbatory exercise that people so badly wanted to see as "art" made it even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's every aronofsky movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same feeling too. I felt awful and I hated everyone for her. All those people just walking all over her, and her husband... I can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, the whole thing made me so anxious just watching them treat her like garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause thats what it was, literally nothing more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when they wouldn't get off the sink :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alien: Covenant, I guess, as far as movies released this year.



"The House on Willow Street" was unbelievably terrible and I'm mad at Netflix for recommending it to me. "Holidays" was also subpar, but had a few interesting segments to keep it afloat. (this is what I get for watching horror movies) Reply

Thread

Link

I saw alien c in theaters multiple times and convinced myself I liked it but I watched it at home last night and was like this is pretty boring... I still like it tho cause I'm trash!



I've said it before but I wish the movie matched the tone of the first trailer, I felt like the second longer trailer gave away how different the movie was from the first trailer lol but maybe that's just me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don't understand why Ridley is so desperate to explain how Xenomorphs were made. Like... they're aliens, probably from a totally alien planet, where they evolved to be like this. The end.



The part where the first baby alien (not a chestburster, because I guess that doesn't happen anymore?) burst out of Billy Crudup's chest and Evil Fassy tapped on the window and it started to dance was the limit for me. It was so damn silly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I HATED it comes at night and the circle. Okja was also flop Reply

Thread

Link

MTE @ Okja Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loathed okja



I recommend it to a friend in a "I haven't seen it but this netflix movie is supposed to be good!" and then after I saw it I texted her and was like "PLEASE DON'T WATCH IT YOU WILL HATE IT" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I played Okja in the background while reading fic on my laptop, and when it was over I didn't feel like I'd missed much.



It was SO long, and the action only caught my attention for maybe a total of 20 minutes. The opening sequences were my fave. The meat of the story (lol) was just not that interesting or novel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA about Okja. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Circle was such a pointless movie. Like it thought it was so clever and deep, but said nothing in the end.



I wanted to love Okja, but tbh it just made me uncomfortable...? idk. I probably wouldn't watch it again.



I actually liked It Comes At Night, but I really wish they'd explained more about ~the threat~ because it clearly wasn't "just" paranoia and mistrust of strangers when you look at what happened to the fucking dog. What got him???? What is the sickness??? Just explain a little bit more!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao these oscar campaigns...lord hammercy its gonna be a long few months Reply

Thread

Link

seriously... i'm already tired of ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I admire her attempts but even the star fuckers at the Golden Globes didn't throw her a nom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kingsman The Golden Circle was (probably) the worst movie of the year for me.



It was everything I had hoped it not to be lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

It's like they listened to our very specific (and fairly minimal!) complaints about the first one and went "uh-huh, interesting. Let's do a lot more of exactly those things. Thanks!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would agree with this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh yes, it was so cheap and ugly and stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was awful in every was possible. I actually wanted to get up and leave and I can’t recall feeling that way often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't hate it but it was such a step down from the first film



and still pressed about roxy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yeah that movie was awful



I didn't want to see it but a friend wanted to go and it was free so I went, I hated the first movie too though to be fair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it last night and turned it off as soon as he fingered a tracker in one of the suspects lmaoooo



That movie was so disappointing, especially with how much i enjoyed the first one



Edited at 2017-12-11 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link