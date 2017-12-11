Dominic Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘mother!’ Role “Was The Only Time I Ever Lost Myself”




There was a three-month rehearsal process for Jennifer (LOL).
Lawrence says for the first time, she completely lost herself in a role but took great measures to stay “mentally healthy” during the shoot.
Describes the film as “an assault, but a necessary one.”

What are the worst films you've seen this year?

Source
Tagged: ,