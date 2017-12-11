Rita may not know much about Christmas, but that won't keep her from the festivities

I hope you have an amazing meal this year. And all my vegans, Happy Vegan Christmas!"



Lmao she's so funny



She's honestly dumb as hell but she seems pretty nice

Grimmy: Yeah, like who were you? I was like a shepherd.

Rita: I was like, uh, do you know what I was actually, I was a goat.

Grimmy: A GOAT?

Rita: Oh no, the shepherd, the shepherd sorry, not the goat.



...Like you couldn't go for ox or lamb? You pivoted to shepherd?

tbh I never saw any mention of a 'nativity play' in life outside of tv shows and movies.

tbh I never saw any mention of a 'nativity play' in life outside of tv shows and movies.

the closest thing we have here is when a church or some other christian organization puts together a 'live nativity scene' but it is just people (usually adults) dressing up and just standing there still...

Yea I was going to ask if that was a common thing there, my only frame of reference would be Love Actually lol.

It's a very common thing in the UK



Edited at 2017-12-11 09:47 pm (UTC)

Its really common in the UK... but I went to a Catholic school. I'm always confused when people don't know the Hail Mary/our father. (I'm an atheist)

I played an angel as did my cousin . Then we started to fight over who gets to stand in the front row ... during the play . Two angels fighting. Our parents were almost laughing themselves to death over it . We were 5 so I think that's an excuse .

I was Mary one year and an Angel another time

It's fairly common in the UK Reply

it's a big thing in the UK because a lot of schools are C of E. kids can opt out due to religious differences but most didn't at my school because it was fun to dress up and sing lmao.

She performed for the Pope at the Vatican without knowing anything about the nativity, Jesus or Christmas - when will your faves tbh?

IKR what an icon

I cant stand this damn urinal to the stars when is her delusional ass ever gonna fade WHEN!? /endFuming

a real genius that one

lol her lying is cracking me up for some reason



my mom forced me to be in a couple of church christmas plays. one i was an angel w my sister and best friend. that wasn't too bad cause we just had to sing.



the other i had to have a speaking part but i hid behind the christmas tree the whole time and when my part came up i mumbled my line into the microphone and passed it to the next person lmao. my mom said she couldn't even understand what i said.



NATURAL TALENT



Edited at 2017-12-11 10:51 pm (UTC)

I was Mary one year and the boy I had a crush on was Joseph so I was loving it

I was one of the kings (aka THE queen cause I was the only girl) 👸👸

I played a wolf cuz i couldnt remember any lines so all i had to do was howl at the right moment but instead i got up and waved at my parents

I went to public school so we never did a nativity play. We just had a Christmas concert and aside from some of the songs it was pretty secular. My church does a nativity play on Christmas Eve but I'm never in town to see it.

Lmao bless, was she raised muslim? my only exposure to nativity stuff was thru pop culture since we didn't celebrate christmas either

I think I played a shepherd one year. I dont think my parents showed up until the end of the play, and I was pretty pissed about it lol

I didn't realize this was an actual thing that happens outside of churches lol

