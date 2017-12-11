Rita may not know much about Christmas, but that won't keep her from the festivities
Rita showed up at the BBC Radio 1 studios to kick off the Live Lounge's week of special Christmas covers.She performed a cover of Last Christmas in the BBC live lounge. Rita (who is not a vegan) ended with your usual Christmas message to the vegans:
"I just want to take a minute to say Merry Christmas everybody. Everybody listen. I hope you have an amazing meal this year. And all my vegans, Happy Vegan Christmas!"
Before her performance, she called in to Nick Grimshaw's show and he started talking about nativity scenes. Rita has absolutely no idea what he's talking about or what characters are involved but she pretends she does:
Grimmy: Who were you in the school nativity?
Rita: Who I was where?
Grimmy: In the school nativity
Rita: What's a school nativity?
Grimmy:Nativity at school
Rita: What's a nativity?
Grimmy: Are you joking, the school play where you tell the story of the birth of Jesus and the reason for Christmas
Rita: Oh you mean the reason for Christmas?
Grimmy: Yeah, like who were you? I was like a shepherd.
Rita: I was like, uh, do you know what I was actually, I was a goat.
Grimmy: A GOAT?
Rita: Oh no, the shepherd, the shepherd sorry, not the goat.
Despite not being particularly good at faking being into Christmas, Rita has been doing the full Christmas circuit including the LOVE magazine Advent Calendar again. She had a different director than all the other women and since he apparently didn't get the memo about this year's food and fitness theme, she was just dressed up as a sexy bumblebee and dancing to her song "Anywhere":
She began the holiday season by turning the Christmas lights on Oxford Street on:
It’s official! I just turned on the #oxstlightson so it’s that time of the year!! Big up Xmas! #london pic.twitter.com/DjpBHLBQ4d— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 7, 2017
She also performed at Jingle Ball and wore a Santa inspired outfit:
Jingle bell ball 2017!! @CapitalOfficial Your awesome!! Thank you for having me Open this years ball!! Was truly an honour! Thank you for such an unforgettable year & for supporting all of my new music & all my fans who have believed in me! 2018! We’re coming! #JBB2017 #Anywhere pic.twitter.com/OHTRYOnE0z— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 10, 2017
LMAO thank you Rita!!!
She's honestly dumb as hell but she seems pretty nice
the closest thing we have here is when a church or some other christian organization puts together a 'live nativity scene' but it is just people (usually adults) dressing up and just standing there still...
Edited at 2017-12-11 09:47 pm (UTC)
It's fairly common in the UK
my mom forced me to be in a couple of church christmas plays. one i was an angel w my sister and best friend. that wasn't too bad cause we just had to sing.
the other i had to have a speaking part but i hid behind the christmas tree the whole time and when my part came up i mumbled my line into the microphone and passed it to the next person lmao. my mom said she couldn't even understand what i said.
NATURAL TALENT
Edited at 2017-12-11 10:51 pm (UTC)
I was the Angel of the Lord in my preschool Nativity play, except the program printed it as "Angle of the Lord" so my mom and I still reference that randomly. I also still have my ~monologue memorized...I think it was the first thing I ever memorized so I guess that's why. "Fear not Mary, for thou hast found favor with God. And behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and shalt bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus." That was a lot for 4 year old me! lmao