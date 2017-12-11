Rita may not know much about Christmas, but that won't keep her from the festivities


Rita showed up at the BBC Radio 1 studios to kick off the Live Lounge's week of special Christmas covers.She performed a cover of Last Christmas in the BBC live lounge. Rita (who is not a vegan) ended with your usual Christmas message to the vegans:

"I just want to take a minute to say Merry Christmas everybody. Everybody listen. I hope you have an amazing meal this year. And all my vegans, Happy Vegan Christmas!"

Before her performance, she called in to Nick Grimshaw's show and he started talking about nativity scenes. Rita has absolutely no idea what he's talking about or what characters are involved but she pretends she does:
Grimmy: Who were you in the school nativity?
Rita: Who I was where?
Grimmy: In the school nativity
Rita: What's a school nativity?
Grimmy:Nativity at school
Rita: What's a nativity?
Grimmy: Are you joking, the school play where you tell the story of the birth of Jesus and the reason for Christmas
Rita: Oh you mean the reason for Christmas?
Grimmy: Yeah, like who were you? I was like a shepherd.
Rita: I was like, uh, do you know what I was actually, I was a goat.
Grimmy: A GOAT?
Rita: Oh no, the shepherd, the shepherd sorry, not the goat.

Despite not being particularly good at faking being into Christmas, Rita has been doing the full Christmas circuit including the LOVE magazine Advent Calendar again. She had a different director than all the other women and since he apparently didn't get the memo about this year's food and fitness theme, she was just dressed up as a sexy bumblebee and dancing to her song "Anywhere":



She began the holiday season by turning the Christmas lights on Oxford Street on:
She also performed at Jingle Ball and wore a Santa inspired outfit:



SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
Tagged: , , , , ,