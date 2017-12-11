Taylor Swift’s 2nd Album “Fearless” is officially Diamond in the US, and Ed & Bey top the Hot100.

congrats to tay on going diamond and to daddy ed for another number one!!!



and nothing for beyonce who frauded her way to the top on the back of a more successful artist. Reply

Poor Ed, Taylor was macking on ha man during his show, posing for the fans with ha boo's hand around her shoulder. Reply

i saw <3 he loves her so much Reply

Reputation - 3x Platinum

1989 - 9x Platinum

Red - 6x Platinum

Speak Now - 6x Platinum

Fearless - 10x Platinum (Diamond)

Taylor Swift - 7x Platinum



she's gonna have 2 diamond albums soon



Edited at 2017-12-11 09:44 pm (UTC)

I'm legit surprised that her self-titled has more than Red and Speak Now Reply

YOUU DON'T HAVE TO CALL



ANYMORE



I WON'T PICK UP THE PHONE

THIS IS THE LAST

STRAW

DON'T WANNA HURT ANYMORE



man this album was everything to me in 2009 Reply

i still go off to this song when it comes on shuffle Reply

The CSI remix is also a BOP



I can't find it on YouTube to embed but i gotta track it down. Reply

omw this takes me back. I used to sing along to this so dramatically. 'white horse' too.



Edited at 2017-12-11 10:30 pm (UTC)

nnnnn, smh at me knowing this to the T



why was I so damn basic in highschool Reply

Fearless is such a classic bc it's so high school. It captures adolescence so well imo. Makes me so so nostalgic even if some of the songs didn't age well at all. Reply

The soundtrack to my first year of high school tbh. “Fifteen” felt like my life in a song. Reply

I remember the CSI remix to this song, definitely jammed to it probably an embarrassing number of times Reply

i'm sure she's laughing her relatable quirky awkward ass all the way to the bank (in switzerland) Reply

like $300 million Reply

ikr how do i become her friend because i have some bills i could really use her help with Reply

Is that the dress from the Peak A Boo video lol? Reply

Ikr!! my first thought was Red Velvet too Reply

Taylor is about to start her kpop era. She’s already recorded an English cover of Gashina. Reply

my first thought! rv queens did it better Reply

Joy makes the dress look sooooo good Reply

Joy owns this dress Reply

Lol it’s why I came into the post. Reply

Fearless was very important to 14/15 year old me. I can trace back my dislike of Joe Jonas to Forever & Always (that song fucking slaps, I know country isn't for everyone but her country stuff is some of her best work) Reply

F&A always annoys me because of the inconsistent pronouns :/ She switches between calling Joe "he" and "you," and also uses the general "you" literally in the next line after she called him "you" and it's fucking confusing and I hate it lol. It is catchy at least tho. Reply

I cant believe Ed made his annoying try at making another wedding song such a hit. I actually like his music and usually skip this song. HOW Reply

Fearless > 1989 > Red



Don't @ me Reply

congrats king bey!! it's not a joke having #1s in 3 decades when ONTD's faves can't last past 2 album cycles Reply

4th times a charm huh Beyonce lol Reply

the song "fearless" off this album is probably my fav tswift song ever tbh i think its sooooo good Reply

How is Bey desperate when Ed reached out to her in May about a remix? Lol



At the end of the day, she profits. Doesn’t matter how she got there. That’s why I don’t understand the BTW 99¢ drags or the reputation 2342 redeemable copies drags, or tour bundle drags. A sell is a sell. A hit is a hit. Money is money. Relevance is relevance. Reply

LoL, people would be better off just accepting that all of their faves do the absolute most to get those #1s - ain't no shame in the game but don't show up with your judgement over one artist when you'd lose your damn mind if someone said the same thing about your fave. Reply

jeez that dress is so unflattering for her implants Reply

