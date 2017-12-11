Taylor Swift’s 2nd Album “Fearless” is officially Diamond in the US, and Ed & Bey top the Hot100.
#Fearless joins the RIAA 10X Diamond club! @taylorswift13! @BigMachine pic.twitter.com/DSnfIt2Nmc— RIAA (@RIAA) December 11, 2017
Billboard Hot 100: #1(+2) Perfect, @edsheeran duet with @Beyonce [15 weeks]. *new peak*— chart data (@chartdata) December 11, 2017
All this Aryan Excellence.
and nothing for beyonce who frauded her way to the top on the back of a more successful artist.
1989 - 9x Platinum
Red - 6x Platinum
Speak Now - 6x Platinum
Fearless - 10x Platinum (Diamond)
Taylor Swift - 7x Platinum
she's gonna have 2 diamond albums soon
man this album was everything to me in 2009
why was I so damn basic in highschool
At the end of the day, she profits. Doesn’t matter how she got there. That’s why I don’t understand the BTW 99¢ drags or the reputation 2342 redeemable copies drags, or tour bundle drags. A sell is a sell. A hit is a hit. Money is money. Relevance is relevance.