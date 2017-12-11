Fans Think Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson Are Dating
Zac Efron is looking at Rebecca Ferguson with heart eyes and it has fans talking! https://t.co/ylbpIP3Rs0— Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) December 10, 2017
Zac Efron has been posting some eye-catching photos lately of his Greatest Showman costar, Rebecca Ferguson, and fans are speculating they may be dating.
A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson
I finally looked...😍 #GreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/dms148VV01— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 10, 2017
Rebecca apparently has a boyfriend or at least she had one this summer, so we think this is just Zac being a gentleman
Lipstick Alley must be digesting this like when Fassbender started to date a white woman.lol
I know it's just perception lol but she feels like a grown woman to me whereas he still feels like a manchild
Forever Troy Bolton I guess lol