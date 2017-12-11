The Last Jedi Cast Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED
Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about Star Wars and themselves. Can Jedi choose their lightsaber color? Is General Hux Luke's son? Is Mark Hamill related to Dorothy Hamill?
Q: Do Jedis get paid?
Kelly and John: No, no they don't.
Q: Do Jedi have to be celibate?
Mark: I think so, otherwise I would have a gf by now.
Q: What's your favorite Star Wars character?
Domhnall: Rey
Q: What Star Wars alien species are you?
Domhnall: Wookiee
Daisy: Ewok
Q: Why did John Boyega have American accent?
John: My (british) accent didn't suit the character.
Q: How Rey understands bb8?
Daisy: She's vastly intelligent
Q: Did Laura Dern won an oscar?
Laura: No, I have not.
Q: How old is Kelly Marie Tran?
Kelly: I'm 28 years old.
This whole thing is harder to swallow when they suck and you know they're there because of mommy/daddy.
Yass
I mean she's super talented and is motherfucking Dr. Ellie Sattler, so I can never hate on her.
I hope I will like this one more than Episode VII and that spin off.
Also, Kelly and John have chemistry and now their characters interacting is something I really want to watch on the movie.
And Mark remains the best.
Finally shout out to Laura and Daisy cause they're lovely too.
Idk why they made Laura be so secretive about her character on talk shows. She couldn't say anything. Why
Someone needs to ask Daisy about that
