The Last Jedi Cast Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED

laura dern is my fav nepotism actor Reply

Thread

Link

Same. She's a national treasure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's actually talented so she's allowed the nepotism tbh.



This whole thing is harder to swallow when they suck and you know they're there because of mommy/daddy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has she ever used her nepotism to get roles?



I mean she's super talented and is motherfucking Dr. Ellie Sattler, so I can never hate on her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mine too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am just here for the reactions over at the JC boards and reddit over the "leaks".



I hope I will like this one more than Episode VII and that spin off. Reply

Thread

Link

"She's super strong and he is, like, so weak." Lmao Daisy. Reply

Thread

Link

all those hours becoming a gymcel, wasted! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who's a hotter gymcel, putin or kyle Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gymcel? tell me that's not what i think it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the way she said it too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte that was hilarious. smh @ people who don't understand what a weakling kyle is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still waiting for some reliable spoilers to drop smdh i just want to know who rey's parents are ffs Reply

Thread

Link

I've been swallowing and reading super fast r/starwarsleak. Like I want to know but at the same time I don't want to know. (Also, this is kakumeii :P) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think the majority of the leaks are true tbh there's a lot of stuff that has been seen and said by the cast and crew that directly contradicts most of it. i feel like major real spoilers won't drop until wednesday or thursday smh :|| ('sup) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Real spoilers should start coming out tonight from actual people who have seen it. I'm watching for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That shady ass Laura Dern question lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao @ jedi pension plan and dern/flute. This was funny! The cast is too adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

i love kelly so much Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe she is 28?? Damn she looks youngest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ded @ Domnhal finding out his character's first name through an interviewer lmao



Also, Kelly and John have chemistry and now their characters interacting is something I really want to watch on the movie.



And Mark remains the best.



Finally shout out to Laura and Daisy cause they're lovely too. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk why they made Laura be so secretive about her character on talk shows. She couldn't say anything. Why Reply

Thread

Link

Laura and Mark work great together, so does John with Marie. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad Luke has a bigger presence this time around so we get so much more Mark Hamill press. He is just a pure delight. <3 Reply

Thread

Link





Someone needs to ask Daisy about that lol this post: http://graceebooks.tumblr.com/post/152358056022/wwinterweb-star-wars-cast-member-yearbook Someone needs to ask Daisy about that Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they had a theme? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be cruel for the school to do, knowing that all those pictures would look awful and outdated right away lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but this is so clearly photoshopped? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love everyone but extra love to mark and laura



Edited at 2017-12-11 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link