The Last Jedi Cast Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED



Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about Star Wars and themselves. Can Jedi choose their lightsaber color? Is General Hux Luke's son? Is Mark Hamill related to Dorothy Hamill?

Q: Do Jedis get paid?
Kelly and John: No, no they don't.

Q: Do Jedi have to be celibate?
Mark: I think so, otherwise I would have a gf by now.

Q: What's your favorite Star Wars character?
Domhnall: Rey

Q: What Star Wars alien species are you?
Domhnall: Wookiee
Daisy: Ewok

Q: Why did John Boyega have American accent?
John: My (british) accent didn't suit the character.

Q: How Rey understands bb8?
Daisy: She's vastly intelligent

Q: Did Laura Dern won an oscar?
Laura: No, I have not.

Q: How old is Kelly Marie Tran?
Kelly: I'm 28 years old.

