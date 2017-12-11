Ontd Original: Four Tv Shows Set Inside Prison
As we now live in a climate of counting down till the next predator in various high profile industries are exposed, the sad truth is they often don't pay for their crimes. Here is four fictional shows about prison life and a few characters who find themselves in usually harrowing jails worldwide.
Where to start with Oz...I would call this a gay show but so many people of various genders & orientations were somehow graphically screwing 24/7 inside a men's max prison. There were some really horrible incarcerated people inside of Oswald State Correctional Facility such as unhinged Adebisi, who always had a knit hat clinging precariously to his bald head, white supremacist leader Schillinger played with too-chilling menace by J.K. Simmons plus Sister Pete (Nuyorican goddess Rita Moreno) the tough-as-fuck nun and prison psychologist. It also gave audiences the engrossing, completely unhealthy ships of Beecher+Keller & O'Reily+Dr. Nathan. Oz is six seasons of politics, murder, sex, sometimes bewildering plotlines and critiques on life & the prison industrial complex during its earlier seasons through the voice of narrator/disabled convict Hill (Harold Perrineau)
This Australian show is about Bea (Danielle Cormack) a woman awaiting sentencing for the attempted murder of her husband. Of course Bea has to learn how to navigate this bonkers women's prison filled with plenty of familiar archetypes including a warden/prisoner who is basically a combo of the Trunchbull and Nurse Ratched. Lots of wild fights, intrigue, politics, love, all the works plotwise.
Prison Break starred a peak Wentworth Miller as Michael, an engineer who tries to free his wrongfully imprisoned brother Lincoln (slab of wood Dominic Purcell) from jail. How? By getting himself thrown in prison to hatch an ridiculously elaborate escape plan. Especially since his brother is convicted of killing the brother of the VP of America. It's as ridiculous a plot as it sounds. And was wildly popular before it got too comfortable in its own hype. The show was brought back for a mildly successful 5th season in May of this year.
Underrated actor Lennie James (The Walking Dead) stars as Lee, a career criminal forced to accept a long sentence in a chance to protect a family member. This critically acclaimed British show won a BATA in 2004. Unfortunately it retained poor ratings which caused it to not be renewed. Buried, like Wentworth, explored the often terrifying power hierachies in prison from inmates to staff.
"Depression? Isn't that a fancy word for bummed out?"
god bless hbo lol
DR NATHAN WAS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THAT SCHEMING PSYCHO. I hated them together. I also didn't like having to watch McManus' lovelife, but mainly because I found him fug. There's a shot of him sweating buckets and licking Edie Falco's thighs that is like engrained in the horror section of my brain.
But this show truly had it all. It was poetic, profound, violent, unflinching, frequently downright beautiful, full of amazing performances, had tons of actually good looking male actors you could tell apart lol, and it was pretty consistently great even though it got kind of operatically weird towards the end. Awesome soundtrack too.
Nathan/ORLY shippers need help tbh
Nathan/O'Reilly was more unbelievable to me than the aging pills.
cool post, op!
also, i just found this: https://pagesix.com/2010/06/18/dean-winters-amazing-journey-back-from-death/
I had no idea!
Wentworth was great until they went for their cop out S4 ending. I really loved Joan, even though fandom seemed to try to make her someone with feelings instead of a flat-out psychopath.
Orange is the New Black lost me with killing Poussey. I couldn't watch the season at all after I found that out.
Actually, Wentworth and OitNB really had an impact on me where I don't want to watch shows anymore with queer women until the show is over so I can see if the writers suck or not. Soaps don't count obviously, since they're always doing their own soapy tropey thing
Yep I love Joan as a villain, and the actress is fantastic, but I was shocked when I stumbled across stans of her character on tumblr who were defending her and getting mad on her behalf 0_o
I’m still sad about the ending of season 4 tbh, I’m torn on whether to watch the latest season or not :(
Dead Boss
My mom ditched OITNB for Wentworth and she doesn't regret it.
don't you want more than my sex?
young Nicole Kidman gets scammed into smuggling drugs and is caught and sent to a Thai prison. It's super tense, holds up imo.
This miniseries is wonderful - it's so raw. And IMO the best Nicole Kidman performance I've ever seen. And Joy Smithers was amazing too