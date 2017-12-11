Ontd Original: Four Tv Shows Set Inside Prison


As we now live in a climate of counting down till the next predator in various high profile industries are exposed, the sad truth is they often don't pay for their crimes. Here is four fictional shows about prison life and a few characters who find themselves in usually harrowing jails worldwide.

Oz (1997-2003)

Where to start with Oz...I would call this a gay show but so many people of various genders & orientations were somehow graphically screwing 24/7 inside a men's max prison. There were some really horrible incarcerated people inside of Oswald State Correctional Facility such as unhinged Adebisi, who always had a knit hat clinging precariously to his bald head, white supremacist leader Schillinger played with too-chilling menace by J.K. Simmons plus Sister Pete (Nuyorican goddess Rita Moreno) the tough-as-fuck nun and prison psychologist. It also gave audiences the engrossing, completely unhealthy ships of Beecher+Keller & O'Reily+Dr. Nathan. Oz is six seasons of politics, murder, sex, sometimes bewildering plotlines and critiques on life & the prison industrial complex during its earlier seasons through the voice of narrator/disabled convict Hill (Harold Perrineau)



Wentworth (2013-)

This Australian show is about Bea (Danielle Cormack) a woman awaiting sentencing for the attempted murder of her husband. Of course Bea has to learn how to navigate this bonkers women's prison filled with plenty of familiar archetypes including a warden/prisoner who is basically a combo of the Trunchbull and Nurse Ratched. Lots of wild fights, intrigue, politics, love, all the works plotwise.


Prison Break (2005-2017)

Prison Break starred a peak Wentworth Miller as Michael, an engineer who tries to free his wrongfully imprisoned brother Lincoln (slab of wood Dominic Purcell) from jail. How? By getting himself thrown in prison to hatch an ridiculously elaborate escape plan. Especially since his brother is convicted of killing the brother of the VP of America. It's as ridiculous a plot as it sounds. And was wildly popular before it got too comfortable in its own hype. The show was brought back for a mildly successful 5th season in May of this year.


Buried (2003)

Underrated actor Lennie James (The Walking Dead) stars as Lee, a career criminal forced to accept a long sentence in a chance to protect a family member. This critically acclaimed British show won a BATA in 2004. Unfortunately it retained poor ratings which caused it to not be renewed. Buried, like Wentworth, explored the often terrifying power hierachies in prison from inmates to staff.



Source:
1,2,3,4,5,6
Tagged: , , , , , ,