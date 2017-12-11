Ontd Original: Four Tv Shows Set Inside Prison

And it hoit!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And you my friend would be da belle of da ball Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved this episode way too much. Along with the episode where Michael almost jumped off the building lol.



"Depression? Isn't that a fancy word for bummed out?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oz really fucked me up lordt. I was way too young to be watching it and i was SCANDALIZED.

god bless hbo lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking same. I was 12 when I caught it on HBO one random day after school and I just..... kept watching out of some twisted and traumatized interest. Literally throughout my years until the finale. My mom never even knew lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. but it was the only place on television where they showed the gays lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always hf Oz!

DR NATHAN WAS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THAT SCHEMING PSYCHO. I hated them together. I also didn't like having to watch McManus' lovelife, but mainly because I found him fug. There's a shot of him sweating buckets and licking Edie Falco's thighs that is like engrained in the horror section of my brain.



But this show truly had it all. It was poetic, profound, violent, unflinching, frequently downright beautiful, full of amazing performances, had tons of actually good looking male actors you could tell apart lol, and it was pretty consistently great even though it got kind of operatically weird towards the end. Awesome soundtrack too. Reply

Thread

Link

Agree! I am about to do an Oz rewatch and now I'm not anticipating that scene since I don't remember it. McManus lovelife was so fucking boring holy hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita



Nathan/ORLY shippers need help tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Nathan/O'Reilly was more unbelievable to me than the aging pills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolll true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo I sometimes remember abt that being a storyline & cackle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooooo I blocked that out lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cyril’s fucking white Doc Brown hair I couldn’t Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have an unreasonable crush on Dean Winters so I guess I have to watch Oz now.

cool post, op! Reply

Thread

Link

glad i'm not alone in having a wild crush on dean winters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



also, i just found this:

I had no idea! oh thank god! hahahahalso, i just found this: https://pagesix.com/2010/06/18/dean-winters-amazing-journey-back-from-death/ I had no idea! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks!!! And teenage me was all about him and Alvarez. I was like, I can fix them!!! Thank goodness I grew out of that shit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Years ago I went to this reading of a play by the cast of Oz and met Dean and he was so nice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In that case, watch Divorce on HBO. He has a small part as an attorney and his character's a dick from hell, but he's great in the role! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never watched Oz but is that Dennis from 30 Rock?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

YES. i too just discovered this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oz is a cast full of 'hey its that guy' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the best oz guess who guest star game to play is paired w svu tbh!!! so many svu folks got their start from oz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oz was so good. Pretty much the only time in the history of my life that I've ever loved a show dominated by men.



Wentworth was great until they went for their cop out S4 ending. I really loved Joan, even though fandom seemed to try to make her someone with feelings instead of a flat-out psychopath.



Orange is the New Black lost me with killing Poussey. I couldn't watch the season at all after I found that out.



Actually, Wentworth and OitNB really had an impact on me where I don't want to watch shows anymore with queer women until the show is over so I can see if the writers suck or not. Soaps don't count obviously, since they're always doing their own soapy tropey thing



Edited at 2017-12-11 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

it was qwhite interesting watching people justify poussey's death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia re: Poussey, she was one of the best parts of the show and that death was bs. I did enjoy watching Samira on Handmaid's Tale, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I am still so mad about what they did to Poussey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really loved Joan, even though fandom seemed to try to make her someone with feelings instead of a flat-out psychopath



Yep I love Joan as a villain, and the actress is fantastic, but I was shocked when I stumbled across stans of her character on tumblr who were defending her and getting mad on her behalf 0_o



I’m still sad about the ending of season 4 tbh, I’m torn on whether to watch the latest season or not :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Short-lived, but I like Sharon Horgan.



Reply

Thread

Link

Oz was so good and every time I think about re-watching it I get so sad. My heart just can't take it. Reply

Thread

Link

Oz >>>



Reply

Thread

Link

OZ, I was so scandalized by it. I was way too young watching but only did because everyone I loved on SVU was on that show. But such superb performances.



My mom ditched OITNB for Wentworth and she doesn't regret it. Reply

Thread

Link

only four shows? quite the effort you made here op Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many should I do next time? 10? 20? 30? 100? You're completely right, 4 is no effort at all, my lazy ass didn't even try. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's always the freeloading heffas who never makes posts that complain smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've made posts though so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're so consistently grumpy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lets not forget the classic Prisoner: Cell Block H.



Reply

Thread

Link

Oz was my sexual awaking as a child. O’reilly was my first crush Reply

Thread

Link

Oz made me love this song and Mukada



don't you want more than my sex?



Edited at 2017-12-11 08:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I have one to add: Bangkok Hilton

young Nicole Kidman gets scammed into smuggling drugs and is caught and sent to a Thai prison. It's super tense, holds up imo. Reply

Thread

Link

bangkok hilton should've been the alternate title to 1 night in paris Reply

Parent

Thread



Link