December 11th, 2017, 01:54 pm ace_kay Jane the Virgin 4x08 Promo sourceSmh @ [Spoiler (click to open)]Jane/Rafael, wonder if this means this is the last season...
I honestly wish Luisa had burnt the hotel to the ground
https://www.amazon.com/Snow-Falling-Jane-Gloriana-Villanueva/dp/1507206623
Edited at 2017-12-11 07:51 pm (UTC)
ETA... Also, wasn't Raf just in love with Petra, and wanting to be with her again. This show is so ridiculous sometimes.
Edited at 2017-12-11 08:00 pm (UTC)