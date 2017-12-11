ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, December 10, 2017:
- The Last Jedi: First Reactions are In!
- Weekend Box Office: Coco spends a 3rd week at #1
- The Walking Dead MSF Sneak Peek + Viewing Post
- Celebs Send Support to Bullied Teen
- The Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Talked About Scene (Major Spoilers)
- Teen Mom Megastar & Underground Hip-Hop Mogul Debra Danielson-Merz Stuns in Sheer Floral Bodysuit
- Josh Homme kicks female photographer in the head, cuts himself onstage, calls the audience 'retards'
- Adriana Lima has an existential crisis
Happy Monday, ONTD!
You didn't ask, but this is my advice to you.
https://moogoousa.com/all-products/mudder-udder-balm.html
i have super dry skin in the winter and it's saving my hands. it's a tiny bit greasy but it's gone within a few min . i've used it on my lips too. it's better than most lotions i've tried (and i've tried them all)
Pick A Bunch Of TV Shows And We'll Tell You Who Your TV Boyfriend Is
You got: Jon Snow
He's loyal, honourable, and cute as can be. Enjoy your King of the North.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kimberleydadds/pick-a-bunch-of-tv-shows-and-well-tell-you-who-yo?utm_term=.hiGZEo6jDd#.fso3X957kB
You'll fall for his boyish charms and even though he's got plenty of people wanting a piece of him, he only has eyes for you.
Well... they’re not wrong about the boyish charm. Idk about kappa tho. Hit and quit maybe.
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
idk him
You've won. Well done you.
LMFAO!!!! I won at least?
He'll drive you mad in both good and bad ways but at least life will always be exciting with Luther. Enjoy every moment with him.
Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.
Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.
Yummm
Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.
YAASSS
You've nabbed yourself a Peaky Blinder. He's dangerous but that's why you find him so exciting. And now you get to stare into those blue eyes forever more. Mmm... dreamy.
lmao that is so my type tbh
Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.
Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.
nice
You've won. Well done you.
Not only do you get to date Poldark, but you get to do so in the loveliest countryside around. So many date days to be had... Better get started.
hmm, i'm not mad at this. i've only watched the first season, though.
Fuck ya
let me just slide myself into this gif real quick and go out for nachos after.
You've nabbed yourself a Peaky Blinder. He's dangerous but that's why you find him so exciting. And now you get to stare into those blue eyes forever more. Mmm... dreamy.
I told my mom to watch the Lady Bird trailer and that one before deciding. She came in right afterwards with a quarter and asked me to flip it because they both looked so good.
happy monday everyone!
I was at the Mall of America from 11 am to 8 pm yesterday. We went on rides, and did the Crayola Experience. It was super cool! I bought Fenty's Stunna Lip Paint and I AM IN LOVE. I've had coffee and breakfast and I don't need much of a touch up so far and it's not drying at all. One of my favorites for sure.
You can paint with melted crayons and make some crayon spinning art!
http://www.crayolaexperience.com/mallofamerica/things-to-do/attractions-map.aspx
Health Insurance
I just started the application and I am on the questions about special enrollment. There are two questions that I am a little confused about. One asks me if I lost coverage on or after October 12, 2017 and the other asks if I expect to lose coverage before February 8, 2018. I have a plan, bought through the insurance company not the marketplace, that is being discontinued in my state after December 31. Would I say yes to both or just to the February 8 question?
Secondly, when enrolling in a plan through the markeyplace is payment usually made immediately or by January 1?
For that first paragraph, I would probably answer no to the first and yes to the Feb question.
For the second, your application gets approved and then you'll set up payment through the insurance website. If I remember how it went, I paid for my fist month right away but coverage didn't kick in until the first of the next month. When I set up my autodraft with Blue Cross of Idaho, I could choose one of three different dates: The 28th, paying for the next month; the 5th or the 15th, paying for the current month.
and you do have to pay upfront w/insurance
I lost coverage through the marketplace TWICE because of fuck-ups with the payment (which is done through the insurer, not through the marketplace). I set up autopay and it didn't "take" either time, and neither the insurer nor the marketplace took responsibility or made it possible to re-enroll as it was then outside the enrollment period.
Just be very, very, very careful when it comes to checking that your payments have actually gone through each month, before they would become overdue. Unlike most other bills, you may not have a chance to get back on track if you do miss a payment for whatever reason.
Mods
I checked my email and I haven't got a reject mail (yes I checked the trashbox or garbage mail orwhateverit'scalled) and I know I send it in because I used tags so did it just get lost or did I just not get a rejection mail?
My iMac is pretty much dead, and my only way to watch tv/movies/soccer outside of my tablet at home so I bit the bullet and got a 39' smart tv. The Crown deserves something better than a tablet to be viewed on.
Song of the Day: Vitamin C - Smile feat. Lady Saw
pop / 1999
fyi: Vitamin C/Colleen Fitzpatrick was appointed the VP of music at Nickelodeon in 2012.
i listened to this yesterday
Damn good for her!!
that was everywhere the year i graduated. even though it came out in '99, it was still "the" graduation song in 2002
Re: Song of the Day: Vitamin C - Smile feat. Lady Saw