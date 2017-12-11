ONTD Roundup

i'm seeing odesza tonight and i've been SO PUMPED about it but i got back from austin last night really late and now i'm so tired lol i need to load up on coffee rn cause i do not want this show to be spoiled <3 Reply

Lucky. I just wanna go cuz of sofi tukker Reply

i've been bored for 2 hours and now this comes up when i'm about to leave work! damn you different time zones, damn youuuu!!! Reply

Oof, this was me this morning. I hit my snooze for about 45 minutes. Reply

lmao I actually overslept by 45 minutes because my alarm went off at 7:00 and I reset it to 7:15, but I must have accidentally hit the AM/PM scroll because I woke up on my own at 8 and looked at my phone and saw the alarm was set to go off at 7:15pm smh. I needed the sleep though, I couldn't get to sleep until after 1am because I napped during the day while I was watching football haha. Reply

Literally me today. Reply

same lol. i slept thru 3 alarms. Reply

That's going to be me tomorrow if there's even a little bit of snow in the air. Reply

i am just one giant dry patch of skin Reply

Same Reply

Ugh, me too. Stay lotioned, my friend. Reply

Ditto. Gotta re-up on that cocoa butter. My skin is really starting to rebel now. Reply

Are we human, or are we dry skin? Reply

LMAO Reply

lol Reply

lol Reply

i feel that :( i bought face cream for extra dry skin and it's helping but i'm so done w being one giant blob of moisturiser-coated dry skin Reply

I was overzealous with a pore extractor and what really helped me was a few layers of Ordinary products (buffet, a couple drops of their rose hip oil or ferulic acid pm in hada labo "moist" lotion) followed by a pretty thick layer of vaseline when it's sort of "tacky" enough to "seal" in. I put this on whenever my face is away from the gross winter sunlight or the pm (3:30pm) since you don't want to magnify UV exposure. This combo made the dry areas peel off naturally like that scene in The Craft.



You didn't ask, but this is my advice to you. Reply

https://moogoousa.com/all-products/mudder-udder-balm.html



i have super dry skin in the winter and it's saving my hands. it's a tiny bit greasy but it's gone within a few min . i've used it on my lips too. it's better than most lotions i've tried (and i've tried them all) i cannot recommend this highly enough:i have super dry skin in the winter and it's saving my hands. it's a tiny bit greasy but it's gone within a few min . i've used it on my lips too. it's better than most lotions i've tried (and i've tried them all) Reply

You got: Jon Snow



He's loyal, honourable, and cute as can be. Enjoy your King of the North.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/kimberleydadds/pick-a-bunch-of-tv-shows-and-well-tell-you-who-yo?utm_term=.hiGZEo6jDd#.fso3X957kB : Jon SnowHe's loyal, honourable, and cute as can be. Enjoy your King of the North. Reply

i did everything in my power to avoid jon snow and still somehow wound up with him. this feels rigged. Reply

Ugh, I got Jon Snow the first time so I redid it and I got Bojack Horseman lmao I'd rather have Jon Reply

You got: Archie Andrews

You'll fall for his boyish charms and even though he's got plenty of people wanting a piece of him, he only has eyes for you.



Well... they’re not wrong about the boyish charm. Idk about kappa tho. Hit and quit maybe. Reply

Exhibit A:





Exhibit B:



Lol @ he's only got eyes for you bullshit in regards to Archie fucking Andrews. Homeboy's mind changes faster than Sonic.Exhibit A:Exhibit B: Reply

thomas shelby



idk him Reply

You got: Bojack Horseman

You've won. Well done you.



LMFAO!!!! I won at least? Reply

You got: Luther

He'll drive you mad in both good and bad ways but at least life will always be exciting with Luther. Enjoy every moment with him. Reply

You got: Luke Cage



Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him. Reply

Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.



Yummm



You got: Luke CageWell hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.Yummm Reply

Yassssssssssss, I got Luke Cage! Reply

You got: Luke Cage

Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.



YAASSS Reply

I got BoJack. Reply

You got: Thomas Shelby

You've nabbed yourself a Peaky Blinder. He's dangerous but that's why you find him so exciting. And now you get to stare into those blue eyes forever more. Mmm... dreamy.



lmao that is so my type tbh Reply

You got: Luke Cage



Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him. Reply

I got Luther! But it didn’t copy :(





You got: Luke Cage

Well hello there Mr Cage. You are one lucky lady. He'll protect you at all costs and you'll certainly enjoy getting to know him.



nice Reply

im a piece of shit so ofc i got bojack lmao Reply

I got Jon Snow, but I don't watch GoT so idk what that means for me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

jon snow I got Jon Snow! Pick A Bunch Of TV Shows And We'll Tell You Who Your TV Boyfriend Is https://www.buzzfeed.com/kimberleydadds/pick-a-bunch-of-tv-shows-and-well-tell-you-who-yo?utm_term=.vhAL2EdME&quiz_result=120162646_356541809#120162646 Reply

You got: Bojack Horseman

You've won. Well done you. Reply

I got Luke Cage, but we all know my TV boyfriend is Sawyer, forever and always. Reply

You got: Poldark



Not only do you get to date Poldark, but you get to do so in the loveliest countryside around. So many date days to be had... Better get started.



hmm, i'm not mad at this. i've only watched the first season, though. Reply

T. Shelby

Fuck ya Reply

same Reply

Yeah, I got Jon Snow as I expected lol. Reply

let me just slide myself into this gif real quick and go out for nachos after.



Luke Cage.let me just slide myself into this gif real quick and go out for nachos after. Reply

You got: Thomas Shelby

You've nabbed yourself a Peaky Blinder. He's dangerous but that's why you find him so exciting. And now you get to stare into those blue eyes forever more. Mmm... dreamy. Reply

I got Jon Snow as well Reply

We had heavy snow over the weekend and I was so convinced we were going to get a snow day in work. Nope, no such luck. It's gonna be freezing tonight though, as low as -10oC so everything that's on the roads will just become ice. Gonna be fun walking to work in that! Reply

i was at work while it snowed and because of poor management decisions i was forced to stay at work for nearly 2 days straight. i would have been prepared to walk 2 hours home in it if i could have got out of there lol Reply

anyone else miss work/school/etc. today because of the incident at times sq/port authority? i was just heading to catch my bus into the city when the news broke. very relieved that it ended up being as minor as it was, but it's going to be difficult going back tomorrow considering the explosion was in a spot i pass through every day Reply

it took 2 hours for me to get to work today instead of 40-50 minutes. i thought i would be fine because i don't go that deep into the city but everything was backed up PLUS there was a sick passenger Reply

oh god, that's awful. my father drives in for work so he was able to give me a heads up about the bus lane being stopped dead, so i lucked out - they were dropping people at 40/10 with no subways/shuttles to get you to point b! Reply

Hah I just posted about this. I was about to leave the house when I found out. I still made it in but I took the train instead. Got to work an hour late but I'm just glad no one was seriously hurt. Reply

my bf ended up having to take a lyft because he usually transfers at the times sq subway and it took him 2 hours to get there Reply

Glad to hear you're okay, bb. I got to work EARLY somehow. I mean, it still took me about 20 minutes longer than it should without any kind of problems, but that's like my commuting time 3/5 days during the workweek anyway because fuck the MTA. When I got on the F train, the conductor was like "we're a G train now and going straight to brooklyn instead u stupid assholes" so I had to do three transfers today instead of one, but other than that, my commute into the city was pretty smooth. Trains didn't seem especially crowded, even the local. I had gone to bed super early last night and had thought about coming in an hour earlier to get some work done, but now I'm really glad that I was lazy and didn't follow through with that plan. Reply

i literally just changed my morning commute to penn vs. port authority, so it was a surreal morning Reply

today sucks already. husband and little dude are home sick and im working from home to keep it all together. Reply

You can do it bb!! Reply

hope they feel better soon! :) Reply

I just bought tickets to see Three Billboards tomorrow.



I told my mom to watch the Lady Bird trailer and that one before deciding. She came in right afterwards with a quarter and asked me to flip it because they both looked so good. Reply

That was a bad coin flip. :/ Reply

Personally, I'm basing my interest off the trailers alone. I'm not going into the ONTD posts for movies I possibly want to see so I can be influenced one way or another. I hate going into movies with someone else's opinion in my head. Reply

Parent

OMG lmfaoooo Reply

omg no way Reply

Oh, bad kitties. My brother's little cat apparently knocked over and broke their tv this weekend. This is after she somehow flooded their kitchen while they were out of town, and ruined their hardwood floors. Reply

omg get rid of it Reply

Lmao Reply

LMAO, this fucking asshole. Reply

Lmao Reply

Happy Monday ONTD!



I was at the Mall of America from 11 am to 8 pm yesterday. We went on rides, and did the Crayola Experience. It was super cool! I bought Fenty's Stunna Lip Paint and I AM IN LOVE. I've had coffee and breakfast and I don't need much of a touch up so far and it's not drying at all. One of my favorites for sure. Reply

What's the crayola experience? That sounds cool Reply

You can paint with melted crayons and make some crayon spinning art!



http://www.crayolaexperience.com/mallofamerica/things-to-do/attractions-map.aspx



It's super cool. It's for kids, really, but you get to do a lot of crayola stuff. you get to name your own crayon, you can do a lot of Crayola stuff like making 3D animation, and other interactive stuff.You can paint with melted crayons and make some crayon spinning art! Reply

crayola? like the crayons? Reply

Mall's need more rollercoasters, TBH. Reply

sounds like an awesome day. i'm jealous <3 Reply

Could someone who has bought insurance from the marketplace answer a few questions?



I just started the application and I am on the questions about special enrollment. There are two questions that I am a little confused about. One asks me if I lost coverage on or after October 12, 2017 and the other asks if I expect to lose coverage before February 8, 2018. I have a plan, bought through the insurance company not the marketplace, that is being discontinued in my state after December 31. Would I say yes to both or just to the February 8 question?



Secondly, when enrolling in a plan through the markeyplace is payment usually made immediately or by January 1? Reply

I have only purchased on a state site, but I would guess things are similar.



For that first paragraph, I would probably answer no to the first and yes to the Feb question.



For the second, your application gets approved and then you'll set up payment through the insurance website. If I remember how it went, I paid for my fist month right away but coverage didn't kick in until the first of the next month. When I set up my autodraft with Blue Cross of Idaho, I could choose one of three different dates: The 28th, paying for the next month; the 5th or the 15th, paying for the current month. Reply

Thank you! Reply

if you are covered until the 31st you are covered on october 12, 2017.



and you do have to pay upfront w/insurance Reply

I would answer No to the first (Oct) and Yes to the second (Feb). You haven't lost coverage yet, and that seems to be what the Oct question is asking.



I lost coverage through the marketplace TWICE because of fuck-ups with the payment (which is done through the insurer, not through the marketplace). I set up autopay and it didn't "take" either time, and neither the insurer nor the marketplace took responsibility or made it possible to re-enroll as it was then outside the enrollment period.



Just be very, very, very careful when it comes to checking that your payments have actually gone through each month, before they would become overdue. Unlike most other bills, you may not have a chance to get back on track if you do miss a payment for whatever reason. Reply

Parent

I checked my email and I haven't got a reject mail (yes I checked the trashbox or garbage mail orwhateverit'scalled) and I know I send it in because I used tags so did it just get lost or did I just not get a rejection mail? Yesterday I re-send in my marvel/dc post and it never got posted? I send it it before my react post btw.I checked my email and I haven't got a reject mail (yes I checked the trashbox or garbage mail orwhateverit'scalled) and I know I send it in because I used tags so did it just get lost or did I just not get a rejection mail? Reply

There's nothing in the queue. Reply

okay, I'm gonna re-send it later then.. Reply

Monday..oooof.



My iMac is pretty much dead, and my only way to watch tv/movies/soccer outside of my tablet at home so I bit the bullet and got a 39' smart tv. The Crown deserves something better than a tablet to be viewed on. Reply

pop / 1999



fyi: Vitamin C/Colleen Fitzpatrick was appointed the VP of music at Nickelodeon in 2012. Reply

i listened to this yesterday Reply

Vitamin C was my idol when I was like 7 Reply

Good. I'm glad she's doing things. Reply

I used to be obsessed with her and that trivia was as cool as Tracy Grandstaff (the voice of Daria) being the VP On Air Creative at Comedy Central haha. Reply

omg I was obsessed with this album for a couple years.



Damn good for her!! Reply

She was also the original Amber bon Tussle. Reply

i remember when everyone was saying she's the next best thing in pop and then she just had that one hit Reply

AS WE GO ON, WE REMEMBER, ALL THE TIMES WE, SPENT TOGETHERRRRRRRRRr





that was everywhere the year i graduated. even though it came out in '99, it was still "the" graduation song in 2002 Reply

