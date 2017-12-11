Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Award at January's ceremony

I thought he been got something. Reply

yas king Reply

I literally didn't realize til this morning that it's officially awards season. Award shows are fucking dumb, but I will still be SO PRESSED if my faves are not nominated, and I wish that wasn't the case. Reply

his wiki page is a ride:



After becoming concerned with the decline of honeybees, Freeman decided to turn his 124-acre ranch into a sanctuary for them in July 2014, starting with 26 bee hives.

In 2005, Freeman criticized the celebration of Black History Month , saying, "I don't want a black history month. Black history is American history." He says the only way to end racism is to stop talking about it, and he notes that there is no "white history month." Freeman once said in an interview with 60 Minutes's Mike Wallace, "I am going to stop calling you a white man and I'm going to ask you to stop calling me a black man." Reply

Reading this my face went from 😍 to 😐 Reply

pretty much lol Reply

Yeah that was dumb. Reply

Didn't he also have an affair with his step granddaughter? Reply

i thought that was debunked? Reply

That quote is chopped into pieces. His main point was, "My history doesn't need to be limited to one month" which changes his context and point a LOT.

He wasn't saying it's not important, he was saying focusing on it ONE month out of the year is insulting. Reply

Thanks for the clarification. I hope others see your comment. Reply

ty for the clarification, altho the "stop calling me black" bit gives me raven symone teas



Edited at 2017-12-11 07:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I can see that, but I think reading it vs. hearing him say it are two different things. From the first time I read the full quote, which is like a paragraph long, my take was, "Stop calling me black and making that the discussion." Because he was frustrated that race is such an issue for so many, and he feels like, "I'm a human. I'm equal to you, you're equal to me. The more we focus on my being black, the more we focus on how separate we are."

And it's true--I'm not saying it's not an issue, I just mean, I see where he's coming from in the sense of the point he's making. He doesn't feel that there should be a black history month, because there's no white history month. We don't "specifically" celebrate white history in January, so why can't we just celebrate black history 12 months a year?

I think his point is a really great one, when read in a different tone--which is why I hate reading transcript of quotes. Reply

i can see how things might get lost in translation, and of course wiki is not an infallible source of info so the fact that a quote might be chopped and screwed to create otherwise non-existent controversy shouldn't surprise me. again i appreciate you clarifying when you didn't have to, i've always enjoyed his work so it's good to know the context. Reply

Edit -- saw clarification above.



(and to add to the odd list of his involvements, he's a producer on Madam Secretary)



Edited at 2017-12-11 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I hope in the clip show they have a bit of him in that wig from Ben Hur. Reply

He was in that? Reply

Yes he looked like he had a sad, cheap mop on his head instead of legit dreads lmao Reply

hopefully not a hot mess like the GGs were



Lol, girl, prepare yourself. They're gonna be a mess. Reply

I'm bored with the film and acting nominees this year. Reply

sigh i'm unfortunately anticipating it lmao Reply

his step-Granddaughter? Reply

She died so no Reply

I could be mistaken, but I thought the step-granddaughter stuff was urban myths taken out of context. Anyway, the step-granddaughter was murdered in 2015, she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who was in a coked up rage. I thought that was proven to be #fakenews I could be mistaken, but I thought the step-granddaughter stuff was urban myths taken out of context. Anyway, the step-granddaughter was murdered in 2015, she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who was in a coked up rage. Reply

pretty much. there has been rumors since I was young. I remember when she died and the affair is all gossip magazines and sites talked about. Her being murdered was just a subtopic. People do that with Panettiere's blind item. Not all gossip is the truth lmao Reply

