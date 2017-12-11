Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Award at January's ceremony
Morgan Freeman has been honored with SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award. Read more about his prestigious career in the online issue of SAG-AFTRA magazine. Click the link: https://t.co/pnnjrfzhBZ— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 11, 2017
Oscar winning legend Morgan Freeman will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award during next month's ceremony (January 21, 2018). The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced this Wednesday, and hopefully not a hot mess like the GGs were.
I thought he been got something.
After becoming concerned with the decline of honeybees, Freeman decided to turn his 124-acre ranch into a sanctuary for them in July 2014, starting with 26 bee hives.
[...]
In 2005, Freeman criticized the celebration of Black History Month , saying, "I don't want a black history month. Black history is American history." He says the only way to end racism is to stop talking about it, and he notes that there is no "white history month." Freeman once said in an interview with 60 Minutes's Mike Wallace, "I am going to stop calling you a white man and I'm going to ask you to stop calling me a black man."
He wasn't saying it's not important, he was saying focusing on it ONE month out of the year is insulting.
And it's true--I'm not saying it's not an issue, I just mean, I see where he's coming from in the sense of the point he's making. He doesn't feel that there should be a black history month, because there's no white history month. We don't "specifically" celebrate white history in January, so why can't we just celebrate black history 12 months a year?
I think his point is a really great one, when read in a different tone--which is why I hate reading transcript of quotes.
(and to add to the odd list of his involvements, he's a producer on Madam Secretary)
