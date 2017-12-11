Mario Batali admits that he sexually harassed women

Bye pig! Always found him annoying, overrated, gross & I hope his empire crumbles. Reply

AKA 'I apologize now that my victims have come forward and it's news, not because I genuinely have any remorse.'



Fuck this bullshirt. Reply

Exactly. I'm so sick of these bullshit apologies. Reply

We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior



fucking pig, get lost Reply

The fact he views harassment and assault on the same spectrum as "having fun" and "indulging" is incredible. Reply

Our HR lady commented on Matt Lauer giving someone a dildo and said, "I just think they were having fun and took things too far." And when I told her that, no, he actually raped someone, she was like, "...oh." And even so, giving someone a dildo at work isn't fun or funny. Reply

I think this why being a waitress at a high end restaurant seems terrifying. Reply

WTF?!! Having a “fun” restaurant is not a reason to sexually harass anyone. Reply

Mario's best friend is Jimmy Fallon and that kind of says it all. Such jerks. Reply

again

God Damnit

But

Bye Reply

Lmao Reply

YASSS Reply

Fuck you and the orange crocs you rode in on mother fucker Reply

lmao Reply

you mean his yeezys Reply

It seems like big chefs in general have giant egos and are usually at best jerks, so I’d expect more to come out against others. Reply

https://medium.com/@tcolicchio/an-open-letter-to-male-chefs-742ca722e8f2 i really liked tom colicchio's written statement Reply

I love tom. love love love him. if something bad came out about him i'd be so upset. he does so much work with getting food to people who are hungry, esp kids and vets. and I love his sassy ass on top chef lol Reply

watch The Chew. They are always on the verge of killing each other lol Reply

I considered going to culinary school until I read a couple of Anthony Bourdain books. So many of them are complete creeps. Reply

Crikey, I never heard of the guy. When this was floated last night on twitter without naming the abuser, most people were guessing Flay, Bourdain, or Ramsey. Reply

I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed.



or stay away frm them 4ever & don't burden them with you bs any futher Reply

Byeee loser Reply

daddy of the softboys can go fuck himself. never come back. Reply

Hope he gets bludgeoned to death with his crocs Reply

Lol that would take a lot of bludgeoning...hope the attacker has some stamina. Reply

LMAO! OMG.



I shouldn't have laughed at this... Reply

this makes me kind of sad just because watching him on tv was a huge part of my childhood.



but fuck him and his orange crocs and his pasta. Reply

Never trust a man in Crocs Reply

Slightly OT but: I've been verbally sexually harassed by my students (around age 16) and idk what to do about it :( I know my school won't do anything about it but I hate that I walk down the corridors feeling afraid of my students. I'm only 5'0 and it's so easy for them to surround me and block me out from view. Reply

Do you have a school board to report this too? A school should be a safe haven for teachers and students alike. If you do not feel safe and the school is not willing to do anything about it, it is most definitely a breach of their code of conduct.



The behavior of these "boys" is disgusting - age is not an excuse. If they are allowed to continue with this behavior throughout their years in high school it will have irrevocable affects once they hit adulthood in how they continue to treat women. Reply

Can you tell their parents? Reply

The problem is nobody saw it, and there are lots of camera dead-spots (I think they know where they are). At one point there were five of them around me in a circle saying stuff like "do you wanna suck my lollipop?" and instead of getting someone's attention I just froze :/ And I already have union action in progress because a girl who hurt my arm last year threatened to hit me in the head with something and I'm afraid this is going to get turned back on me as being a bad teacher. The only thing keeping me from leaving it alone entirely is the thought that if they're doing this to a grown adult, what are they doing to the young girls? Reply

I would strongly recommend reporting and documenting their behavior for your own protection. Get your boss in the loop, that way on the off-chance something happens, there's a paper trail to back up your side of events and hopefully offer you some cover. Also, if you know their names, don't be afraid to keep a record of specific students verbally sexually harassing you and pass that on to your boss. And if your boss decides not to act on it, keep a record of that conversation as well.



If you're a teacher, I would think you could speak to the students' parents, but given the nature of the harassment, I personally think speaking to your boss first is best. Others may disagree.



ETA: seconding _sochiq about getting in touch with the school board if your principal refuses to act in your best interest.







Edited at 2017-12-11 06:20 pm (UTC)

Tell the union and document everything! Reply

thirding contacting your school board. i'd also say if you have a union to contact them as well, that way if the school doesn't do something the union will. Reply

Report them. Having a record is always a good idea, I'm sorry this is happening to you. Reply

i think you should do a consultation with a lawyer first to make sure of your rights, and so you can tell the principal and school board that you have a lawyer so they'll take you more seriously. the fear of a lawsuit always gets people moving. going to the police could be an option too. you better have a paper trail about this, you never know if one of those kids could end up saying YOU were harassing THEM Reply

Is it possible to keep your phone on you so you may record them? Some kind of angle so you can see their faces of they do this to you again? It's definitely something people will brush off or doing believe unless you have something like that. Maybe a tablet with a cover so they think it's just another book? Reply

