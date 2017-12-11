Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are married!
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 11 December 2017
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 11 December 2017
Heartiest congratulations to @AnushkaSharma & @ViratKohli on getting married. Words can't describe how happy we are for you both 😍😭 #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/Jbg5viOxZ2— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) 11 December 2017
These two, though. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B1hGGjwpfg— Rashmi Daryanani (@tehrashminator) 11 December 2017
📸 | Anushka and Virat clicked during their mehendi ceremony earlier ❤️😍😂 #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/656pTjvhuu— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) 11 December 2017
Virat and Anushka at wedding-after-party. Aren't Mr. & Mrs.Kohli slaying it?! | #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/NHDp09jB8O— Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) 11 December 2017
🎥 | Anushka and Virat's ring ceremony 😍😭 #VirushkaWedding pic.twitter.com/xen6iFaSCf— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) 11 December 2017
🎥 | A Sneak Peek into the Jaymala ceremony of Anushka and Virat 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/QM7l05w0pr— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) 11 December 2017
- Got married in Italy today
- Will hold two wedding receptions on in New Delhi and the second in Mumbai for industry friends
- First met in 2013 at an ad shoot.
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Congrats to the couple, and I hope he isn’t a sexist. (He seems like one.)
(i kinda wanna marry a cricket skipper now, nikhil khoda where u @)
aww, poor arjun :(
Also I hate naths. Its pretty but the connotations behind it are so demeaning.
they broke up in 2016
i think it might have been for something else tbh