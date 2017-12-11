Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are married!

There goes my chances of marrying her. :(



Congrats to the couple, and I hope he isn't a sexist. (He seems like one.)

samee, but he said specifically she's taught him a lot about feminism and shit so I hope for her sake he's woke??

he's pretty great. all those rumours about the reason for their breakup were #fakenews

I hope he freaking learned something.

He's pretty arrogant, but he came out in support of anushka, when cricket fans were being obnoxious about her. Both of them are pretty self centered lol, but I wish them best

These two, though. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B1hGGjwpfg — Rashmi Daryanani (@tehrashminator) December 11, 2017



i made a post too dkflds. they look so cute <33 mehendi picture

I'll add this into the post bb <3 :)

Anushka looks so beautiful. :')

i'm happy that they survived the indian media calling her bad luck for the team and the indian public saying shit things about her:(



(i kinda wanna marry a cricket skipper now, nikhil khoda where u @)

asijhfj, people have been doing channa mereya jokes and tagging arjun, i've been cackling!!



aww, poor arjun :(

The first Tweet, hahaha.

I love looking at wedding pictures tbh

Everyone looks so lovely.

Should have married me ho.

She should have married me! I called dibs first!

You can take Virat. I'll keep her.

aw they look so happy and beautiful <3

Anushka's wedding lehenga is stunningggg, the embroidery 😍😍 I guess a lot of what they're wearing is Sabyasachi because they're all over the sabyasachi IG. Congrats to them!

I'm glad it's Sabyasachi and not MM, he's so become lazy and some of designs lately aren't all that great tbh

Didn't Manish Malhotra have some stupid beef with Anushka because she didn't tag him in an Insta post?

Maybe it's because soooo many brides from where I'm from do sabyasachi, I find it so boring now. All his designs look so similar with the all over floral or sequins. I like MM better/find him more creative. Have you seen his new pieces with the corset style tops? Stunning!

It is stunning. The colors are so gorgeous.

oooh I guessed it!!! can't mistake a sabyasachi I suppose lol

I would go Sabyasachi or Anita Dongre. so perfect.

well. she looks great!! n/c @ him

aww, omfg there's a few videos out but idk if i should post them lmfao!

I'm glad her PS settled, and she looks gorgeous.



Also I hate naths. Its pretty but the connotations behind it are so demeaning.

Anushka is starting to look pretty again, I hope she'll lay off the lip fillers permanently now.

she's always looked beautiful & she's not touched them since 2014

This the one that broke up with her whenever she did something something he considered too sexy?

Lmao, yes. But it's okay since she has taught him about feminism!

Poor widdle dumdums, they just need to be taken by the hand into education land!

the "photoshoot" came out in 2015

they broke up in 2016



i think it might have been for something else tbh

