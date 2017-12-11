sushmita sen

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are married!














* ring ceremony not actually wedding after party











- Got married in Italy today
- Will hold two wedding receptions on in New Delhi and the second in Mumbai for industry friends
- First met in 2013 at an ad shoot.

Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Tagged: , , ,