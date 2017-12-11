December 11th, 2017, 10:34 am klutzy_girl Fuller House 3B trailer 3B premieres December 22nd on Netflix.Source Tagged: netflix, television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
They really should just resolve the triangle with Matt/DJ/Steve but that's never going to happen so I'm pretty sure she'll turn down Matt's proposal and Steve won't go through with his wedding.
There are rumors Vicky's coming back so she and Danny better be endgame if it's true, tbh.
And I fully expect a renewal announcement in the next few weeks! I'm guessing we'll hear about two seasons instead of just one.
Matt >>>>
That said, I haven't had time to watch any of season 3 yet.
Matt >>>>>
And also I'm loving the Jimmy Gibbler love on ontd. I'm on that team too. He's cute with Stephanie.