I haven't watched any of this (and will continue to not watch any of it) but I think it is genius to release a bingeable family show right before the holidays. Every year, I end up watching something with my family + my in-laws when I am home for Christmas because we eventually run out of things to chat about. More shows should do this.

Whoa, so Kimmy is going to be Stephanie's surrogate then. I mean, she really shouldn't be having a baby since she's basically broke but at least she has people helping her out. And she and Jimmy are cute together!



They really should just resolve the triangle with Matt/DJ/Steve but that's never going to happen so I'm pretty sure she'll turn down Matt's proposal and Steve won't go through with his wedding.



There are rumors Vicky's coming back so she and Danny better be endgame if it's true, tbh.



And I fully expect a renewal announcement in the next few weeks! I'm guessing we'll hear about two seasons instead of just one. Reply

I hate myself for watching this show but it's rather perfect mindless and bingeable tv for when I can't sleep. I need them to get off the DJ/Steve train though. Steve's obsession with DJ is not romantic.

This is exactly why I watch it haha

Yeah, I know people are all nostalgic for Steve, but he's such a fucking creep.

This, I'm side-eyeing so hard the trailer because of the DJ/Steve tones.

Matt >>>>

Matt >>>> Reply

the brother tho *eyes emoji*

I love him (and his relationship with Stephanie)! Definitely did not expect that in the beginning.

the bro looks like a jacked up ashton kutcher, though. not very appealing

what does the B stand for?

It's just the second half of the season.

they split season 3 into 2 parts. Hence, a & b.

I love this trash and I don't care. It's nice to have something to watch that isn't grimdark and heavy and is just mindless fun.

That said, I haven't had time to watch any of season 3 yet.



That said, I haven't had time to watch any of season 3 yet. Reply

I want the entire show to just be Jimmy Gibbler taking his clothes off and flexing.



I can't fucking wait, I love this show.

This show is mindless and fun and light-hearted and I enjoy the heck out of it. That being said, the whole Stephanie/baby story-line made me mad. Just because Becky is having a mid-life crisis and had to adopt a baby doesn't mean she should be pressuring Stephanie to have one too. But I do love Jimmy *heart eyes*

I can't wait for this stupid show. I hated the last episode tho.

Oh eww, 0:37 reminded me of John's story about "I switched out with my friend during sex & didn't tell the woman"

I watched season one, liked it, started season two, and completely forgot it existed.

This show is like comfort food. I watch it when I feel like crap and just want to laugh.

Imma need DJ to choose Matt. Steve is a creeper. That's not my Aladdin. Also I think trash ass Cameron has chemistry with John. He's also more appealing. 🤷🏾‍♀️

lol, i love this show ngl

I really wanted to like this show because I love Full House. But this one is just so bad, and not in a good way. Kimmy's husband is probably the most annoying character on tv.

Matt deserves so much better.

Not here for DJ/Steve.



Matt >>>>>



And also I'm loving the Jimmy Gibbler love on ontd. I'm on that team too. He's cute with Stephanie.

this show is nauseatingly american.

