Ed Sheeran comments on his alleged Grammy snub
Ed Sheeran was recently asked if he was disappointed that he didn't get nominated for aoty and soty.
Ed Sheeran says that there is a very clear reason why it happened, and the reason is much much bigger than him. He also adds that that is the way that this year was meant to roll out.
He humbly adds that he's not dying and it's not like he's never going to get another nomination.
He says there are other things in his life to counterbalance it, like him getting an MBE from the palace, going No. 1 on Spotify, going No. 1 on Billboard, having his second ever Billboard No. 1 etc. Says that's the way he lives his life and when one door closes, another one opens.
Is he saying what I think he's saying
sure hope this ugly ginger bridge troll means that the clear reason is cos he sucks and his music sucks
Upon being asked if he was disappointed when he heard the news, the Divide singer said he was not, explaining that he understood why it happened. “There’s a very clear reason why that happened and it’s bigger than me, like much bigger than me, and like it’s just something that, again, it was just meant to be, that is the way that this year was meant to roll out,” he says.
Hmmmm I wonder what this arrogant devil was trying to insinuate.
I think the very clear reason why he barely got nominated is: his music sucks.
HMMM, aren't four of the five noms for the big categories people of color...
Whatever could he mean?
god willing