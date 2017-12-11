H - okay babe

Ed Sheeran comments on his alleged Grammy snub




Ed Sheeran was recently asked if he was disappointed that he didn't get nominated for aoty and soty.

Ed Sheeran says that there is a very clear reason why it happened, and the reason is much much bigger than him. He also adds that that is the way that this year was meant to roll out.

He humbly adds that he's not dying and it's not like he's never going to get another nomination.

He says there are other things in his life to counterbalance it, like him getting an MBE from the palace, going No. 1 on Spotify, going No. 1 on Billboard, having his second ever Billboard No. 1 etc. Says that's the way he lives his life and when one door closes, another one opens.

Is he saying what I think he's saying
