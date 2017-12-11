Ed Sheeran comments on his alleged Grammy snub

jay z Illuminati whore confirmed Reply

Thread

Link

He seems like the type of white person to complain about affirmative action Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly what I got from this too. No your music just wasn't good enough, ginger troll. Also he sounds pressed he wasn't nominated. The fact that he has to list all his other accomplishments to 'balance' it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao you ugly ass troll looking ginger, what are the bigger reasons? Fuck off. I see you, just cause you look like a troll don't mean you gotta act like one. Reply

Thread

Link

Ed Sheeran says that there is a very clear reason why it happened, and the reason is much much bigger than him. He also adds that that is the way that this year was meant to roll out.



sure hope this ugly ginger bridge troll means that the clear reason is cos he sucks and his music sucks Reply

Thread

Link

he needs to share with the rest of the class, we love a conspiracy Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes when I look at Ed Sheeran I think about how if I were born an ugly white man I could truly be anything Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Those incels/ MRA types complain all the time that ugly men can't get anywhere but this bitch, Miles Teller and that other melting potato looking male gorgon from that cancer movie are all in relationships and successful...without having good personalities. You have got to be really pathetic to not succeed as a white dude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's just so depressing seeing his popularity when there are so many talented women/POC who are so much more talented and beautiful yet will never come near his level of fame and fortune. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg your icon!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can you imagine if he was actually attractive? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember how we used to classify Robert Pattinson as a foot? He's a gd model in comparison to Ed honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This transparent bish, we all know what "reason" you think it is and you're wrong. Your album just sucked. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr I thought if I was reaching or not, but honestly the original is worded in such a particular way:



Upon being asked if he was disappointed when he heard the news, the Divide singer said he was not, explaining that he understood why it happened. “There’s a very clear reason why that happened and it’s bigger than me, like much bigger than me, and like it’s just something that, again, it was just meant to be, that is the way that this year was meant to roll out,” he says. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There’s a very clear reason why that happened and it’s bigger than me, like much bigger than me, and like it’s just something that, again, it was just meant to be, that is the way that this year was meant to roll out



Hmmmm I wonder what this arrogant devil was trying to insinuate.

I think the very clear reason why he barely got nominated is: his music sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, even if the Grammys weren’t trying nominate a lot of black ppl, Ed still wouldn’t have gotten in. His album was awful. Like, I could see the academy shrinking the number of nominees just to avoid giving him anything. Reply

Thread

Link

No bro this album sucks that's why you were not nominated. Reply

Thread

Link





HMMM, aren't four of the five noms for the big categories people of color...





Whatever could he mean? "Clear reason why it happened"HMMM, aren't four of the five noms for the big categories people of color...Whatever could he mean? Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds about qwhite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this gif sm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's time white people STOP being ignored in favor of PoC. Shit like this is always happening said no one ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to bomb this comment til I read the last part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He RAPZ, y'all!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo he’s such a little shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh the Grammy head honestly said as much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking hate him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grammys don't like rewarding insufferable, desperate pop acts. Reply

Thread

Link

You clearly missed the 50 times Taylor Shit was nominated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm backing up the Tayor Swift mention. Since when? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ummmm where you been? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is he famous? He is so ugly and guys being able to play a guitar are literally a dime a dozen. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not like he's never going to get another nomination



god willing Reply

Thread

Link

Ugly, inbred troll of a ginger bitch, your album was trashed by critics ages before Grammy submissions even started, did they also had a special reason? Don't rip your tinfoil hat sis. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao this comment is giving me life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+ comment would lol again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol go in he really thinks he's some underdog being oppressed by the grammy voters 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love your music opinions A+ as always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL @ dont rip your tinfoil hat bahahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EVISCERATE HA! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link