Golden Globes 2018 Nominations

issa!!!!! although i'm annoyed that insecure didn't get a show nom. Reply

Thread

Link

yay @ david habour getting nommed for Stranger Things. He's so good on this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really is. I actually mostly hated him on The Newsroom (though I suppose that was part of the point of his character), but I fucking love him on Stranger Things. Perfect casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WEEERKKKK Will & Grace Reply

Thread

Link

I’m honestly shocked that they got nominated, not that they don’t deserve it, but they came back like two minutes ago and here they are snatching nominations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they honestly don't deserve it. it's been so nostalgic watching the show again, but it's so average imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bummed that Hayes and Mullally missed the noms tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the cast has great chemistry but I was hoping for a nom for Sean Hayes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want to know about timothee chalamet, is that so much to ask??? Reply

Thread

Link

he got in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting for it too! I was worried! So happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didn’t get a nom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes he did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He worked with woody allen and has been dodging questions all awards season <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he wins! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My prince better win this and the Oscar actor category too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought his acting was great in CMBYN but i would never actively support a Woody Allen supporter



do y'all just not care or.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Christopher Plummer got a nod lol Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO because that was Kevin Spacey’s role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That amuses me so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am laughing so hard at this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christopher Plummer lol is this for real? I like him as an actor and great for him to step in at the last minute, but really = top 5 of all films? This just tells me that the movie was set up for "awards season" regardless of the actor, and the name here would be "Spacey" if he wasn't cancelled. Otherwise, I don't have a preference for that category. Well, maybe Hammer, only for the ONTD head explosion wank/lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has there even been a screening of All The Money in the World? How can they nominate something they haven't seen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a rough cut screening for nominations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Reply

Thread

Link

this + michelle williams + ridley scott they REALLY liked it huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg



i hope he shows up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i swear didn't the news about him replacing spacey come like......2 weeks ago??? how has it already been filmed and released lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christopher did his reshoots around Thanksgiving and the film is out at Christmas. I am LMAO that he got nominated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is the significance of this? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao imagine if he won Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl, I'm kinda hoping he wins for the lulz. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo I hope he wins just so he could shade spacey in his speech



won't happen but it's nice to imagine lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the best fucking trolling gg ever did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOOL did anyone even have time to SEE the finished product? Are they just giving Plummer a nod on principle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yeah Captain von Trapp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao they really went for All The Money in the World smh and went soft on Get Out and Lady Bird



Aaron Sorkin getting the only adapted screenplay nom over James Ivory is... also a choice



+ those foreign noms are shit Reply

Thread

Link

Lady Bird did quite well other than Gerwig in directing.



Get Out missed on that and writing, so a bit worse. It's conceivable that Peele dissing the HFPA's acceptance of the studio's comedy category play didn't go over well with the nominators. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they would punish the black man with an opinion. yet continually nominate joaquin phoenix and ricky gervais who call out the globes on their bullshit all the times.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that was it tbh, after all the studio submitted it as a comedy it wasn't like the globes said no to it being in drama and moved it. Kris Tapley said the HFPA was very cool on the movie and predicted it get shut out, but thank god it still got 2 nominations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So painfully obvious they want celebs there.



Helen Mirren nominated for a movie with a 32% score lol Golden Globe nominee The Star just to get Mariah lol



At least Traylor won’t be there



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Rather have Mirren than Emma Watson or something. :p



But yeah, the GG's are shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea I feel like the was always obvious but the year they nominated Jolie and Depp for The Tourist was hilariously blatant lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sidebar: 60 Mins did a segment on Donald Sutherland last night. He's the actor opposite Mirren in The Leisure Seeker. Anderson Cooper was the interviewer and was talking about the depth and breadth of Sutherland's career but that he had never been nominated for an Oscar despite multiple stellar performances whereas his female costars in same movies had. There was talk about how Sutherland considers himself ugly and that he didn't fit the typical handsome Hollywood actor profile. It was poignant and sad. As a teenager, he was tall and lanky and had big ears. He came home and asked his mother if she thought he was handsome. He says, his mother looks at him, and then says, your face has character. Like :/ and Sutherland teared up while telling this story. And I'll be damned, it happened again where his female costar gets nom, but he gets nothing.



**EDIT I know this is GG not Oscars, but same premise



Edited at 2017-12-11 06:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, and Luca Guadagnino were snubbed in director... wtf



Sufjan too wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Get Out snubbed for script too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s fucked up. Fuck these assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't believe that. Then scrolled to see if they made up for it with Director. The fuck are they thinking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Greta got on for writing tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Sufjan???? I'm going to riot >:/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Director is the most exciting and potentially diverse category and they still chose 5 white guys (maybe with the exception of GDT? I'm still not sure whether he's considered white or not). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sufjan didn’t write two songs in 24 hours to be disrespected like this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so mad about Sufjan! Wtf! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty annoyed it should've been peel, del tora, gerwig, guadagnino



not 5 old farts



and don't get me started on sufjan, the greatest showman fuck off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. i was looking for every single one of their names.



oscars, make up for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Sufjan snub honestly makes me want to fight somebody. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Get Out was the best directing ever but I wanted Peele to be recognized at least as a nominee. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't they submit both Sufjan songs? they should have picked 1 because the vote might have been split Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still disappointed that Bojack Horseman never gets nommed for anything Reply

Thread

Link

It's fucking bullshit, this season was incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not even exaggerating when I say that show was one of the best shows I've watched in a while. I need to thank ONTD for always hyping it up. It's incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right. this season was flawless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly proof the globes are wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ME TOO. And I really don't understand at this point, I know critics were mixed on the first season since they only got the first half of it, but every season since has had like hyperbolically GLOWING reviews.



It's one of the best things on TV rn (possibly ever IMO!) so spend some coins on a campaign Netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

netflix always fucking ignores it and never pays for the promo/awards

fuck them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Kristen Bell had to stand there while she and the good place got snubbed



Let me wait for The Americans and Keri to get snubbed again too. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m shocked that The Good Place keeps being snubbed, it’s been praised sooo much by critics this year, and Ted Danson and Kristen Bell are the kind of well known names that award shows normally love to recognise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good Place didn’t even get nominated for best comedy series in Critics Choice but at least Kristen and Dan got nominated... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's so bizarre. But then in a world where Difficult People gets canceled, what can we even expenct. GP has such a great premise, amazing dialogue and the cast has great chemistry. What more do these people forking want... Man this post has made me angry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Good Place not getting any nominations is bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Forking bullshirt!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's just some garbage. It's one of the most interesting shows on TV and Kristen, Ted and the rest of the cast (who are amazing but less famous so I knew they didn't stand a chance with the HFPA) being snubbed is forking bullshirt!



Justice for D'Arcy Carden! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You unfortunately were right , iexpectnothingandi'mstillletdown.jpg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm suprised jordan and greta were both snubbed for director. and get out was snubbed again for writing with CMBYN. which is weird because those three movies seemed like front runners. Reply

Thread

Link

Are some of these bought nominations/awards or something?



cmbyn for adapted screenplay yeah and guadagnino for director as well



3 big snubs that prove hollywood is still not diverse. won't nominate gay director/female director and black director in order to nominate more white men for the 600th time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Usually campaigning for the award makes a big difference. But Greta and Jordan did that. So it is puzzling. Going to tune into the next episode of the Vanity Fair Gold Little Men podcast to see how they explain this. I honestly think it comes down to their sensibilities being offended for being called out in Get Out and not understanding young female voices. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

random but who's in your icon? she's so pretty omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg Marvelous Mrs. Maisel coming in HOT. i thought they missed the cut off Reply

Thread

Link

The Crown was nominated and that came out on Friday, so... Don't think they have a cutoff date, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw the pilot and i don't understand the fuss about the actress. i find her extremely annoying and hammy. does it get better in the other episodes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh, if you don't like the pilot you probably won't like the rest of it. amy sherman palladino's writing/worlds are an acquired taste, i think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everyone freaking out over Gerwig & Peele: GGs rarely go 5/5 with director with the Oscars anyway. They could both still get Oscar noms. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. I just don't want them to lose momentum.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya this is some starfucking nonsense as per usual DGA is the real and only indicator, but I hate to see them both have a scratch in their armor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf @ all these All The Money in the World nominations. They couldn't give Gal a throwaway nomination, they just had to give it to Michelle Williams? Wasn't the movie a massive mess, can't imagine adding Plummer made it good. Globes remain desperate for the headline.



Actually kinda glad the girl from 13 Reasons Why got a nomination. I hated the show, it was a fucking chore to get through, but I thought she was great. Reply

Thread

Link

Kate from 13 Reasons was excellent but the show itself is such utter shit and miserably done



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia, I thought she was amazing, she even got shut out from awards shows like Teen Choice (lol) so I'm glad she got some recognition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually really glad Katherine got a nomination. It was the only surprise I found reading the list. The GGs have a nice pattern of nominating a new lead TV actress who is overlooked at the Emmys Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couldn't stomach the show, but I'm so pleased that Kat got a nom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw previews over the summer at (I can't remember which movie). It looked pretty good and lol it had Spacey in some of the scenes. I may still see it because I think the material is interesting. I like Plummer /shrugs/ but this nom when he stepped in like 4 mins ago and sorry but I can't believe his performance was so stellar as to warrant a nomination. I can see why they went to the expense to replace Spacey but the idea that Plummer was so great - lol no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they shut out the big sick entirely lol isn't kumail hosting their 75th anniversary special? Reply

Thread

Link

That's some bullshit. I get that Kumail isn't an actor but Holly Hunter was in the running for sure and not getting screenplay or Best Comedy is surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah tbh holly hunter was the only actor to be found in that cast.

i know everyone loved the big sick but like ... if the parents weren't in it, it'd be dog shit. holly, and even ray, made that movie 100%. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This really pisses me off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kindly invite the golden globes to suck on my butthole. — kurt braunohler (@kurtbraunohler) December 11, 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link