Gigi Hadid flashes armpit hair in Love Advent video, distracts connoisseurs of fashion
Gigi Hadid flashes her 'armpit hair' in skimpy gym wear for LOVE Advent calendar https://t.co/c7JkDp8kkU— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 11 december 2017
Gigi Hadid did not shave her armpit hair during the Love Advent calendar video which led to some contradicting views amongst her fans. While some fans praised her decision, the other said she should've shaved and they found the armpit hair "too distracting". Gigi has not commented yet.
lol do you think armpit hair is too distracting ontd ?
was there no lasagna available? why was the cameraman so shy about zooming into her bodily crevices? i don't feel empowered
My problem is the hair, it looks so greasy :/
I used to have to shave every single day, now I just epilate every 2-3 days. Haven't touched a razor in more than 5 years.
But that being said, I once did my bikini area while totally drunk and felt nada. ;) So maybe a drink or four... some Ibuprofin and give it a try?
Doing my legs from the knees down was lengthy and boring, but man.... worth it.
just gotta bear the first maybe 10 seconds of it. i find it most painful on the legs so dont do that
I go see my aesthetician every two weeks, to thread my eyebrows, wax/thread my mustache, and to wax my pits.
12 bucks for all of that, too. 😎😎
she just has a few tufts of tiny hairs. SMH @ anyone making a big deal out of this or calling it "distracting" wtf.
We’re also only allowed to eat if we’re rolling around in the food first and have a toned stomach
Are people seriously mad that they didn't photoshop this out? I remember when Dove came out with some product that supposedly lightened underarms, and it was like, who cares so much about what that body part looks like? It's not like we force men to shave; I see deodorant clumps under their hairy pits all the time.
There’s such a stark difference between her ad and Bella/Emily’s lol
all these Love videos are weird
Whoever green lit this concept for her should be fired. Straight ridiculous haha
Re: all these Love videos are weird
Armpit hair gets really annoying if I don't shave it for a couple days so I don't really care to change that right now in practice (though in theory I'd love to).
i feel ya on the leg hair. i really want to not care, but i always do! other people's hair doesn't bother me, but on me it's like, noooo must shave. it blows.
I have light skin and dark hair so I get a little weird about leg hair, but it gets long during the winter and when it's not too hot for leggings. I have worn skirts at work with visible leg hair but it's hard to get comfy with it.
I’ll be a frequent shaver for life because *I* prefer the way it feels, but think about like awesome women who go on months long hikes and climb mountains and shit. They’re not shaving and they don’t give a shit.
And i have dark hair and dark armpits so it’s not like u wouldn’t b able to but it felt like i was perceiving it as much worse and more noticeable than it actually is
my attitude is something rupaul said once, "what other people think of me is none of my business." i stopped shaving more recently and it's so freeing! my leg hair used to really bother me but i'm getting used to it. it's supposed to be there so why fight it?
My boyfriend doesn't give a shit about my body hair which is great because I am v lazy. I think the last time I shaved my legs was in June. I have super thick and dark pit hairs but if it's not summer, I really don't give a damn because I'm gonna have a jacket on anyways