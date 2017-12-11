Gigi Hadid flashes armpit hair in Love Advent video, distracts connoisseurs of fashion

i don't even like her but i think she looks great in these Reply

hmm idk this isn't the level of quality i'm accustomed 2 from the love advent calendar this yr

was there no lasagna available? why was the cameraman so shy about zooming into her bodily crevices? i don't feel empowered Reply

tbh it makes me wonder if they released this one right after adriana's IG post on purpose Reply

Lol Reply

If anything, this adds at least some personality.



My problem is the hair, it looks so greasy :/ Reply

tswift's fashion impact! Reply

I couldn’t care less abour armpit hair and yet this is still the most interesting she has ever been. Reply

I kinda wonder if she gets them waxed and that's why they're grown out r/n, not that it matters

I'd eat her pussy Reply

Lol Reply

Lmao Reply

I was gonna say I was with you until the last part but then I thought about it and I completely agree.



Edited at 2017-12-11 03:42 pm (UTC)

good for her. she looks great. armpit hair isn't gross Reply

Listen i’m just happy they didn’t zoom up super close during the high kicks. If you’re so sensitive that you’re bothered by a tiny amount of body hair... stop asking your mom to bring you snacks down to the basement and make them yourself. Reply

Ever since I started waxing my underarms years ago and maintained it with epilating, the hair grows back so much slower and finer.



I used to have to shave every single day, now I just epilate every 2-3 days. Haven't touched a razor in more than 5 years.



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:46 pm (UTC)

what epilator do you use? Reply

how do you handle the pain? i tried epilating years ago and could not bring myself to do under arms, the pain was so intense. [ive never tried waxing there, so, maybe that's how you built up a tolerance?]

I'm a hairy beast (1/2 Italian, 1/4 Native female) and I swear by my epilator, but I have NEVER put it under the pits. I just can't imagine that pain.



But that being said, I once did my bikini area while totally drunk and felt nada. ;) So maybe a drink or four... some Ibuprofin and give it a try?



Doing my legs from the knees down was lengthy and boring, but man.... worth it. Reply

are you fair-skinned? i think i read something about fair-skinned people (esp. redheads) having a much lower pain tolerance. Reply

its only painful in the first few seconds then you get used to it and tis not bad imo.

just gotta bear the first maybe 10 seconds of it. i find it most painful on the legs so dont do that Reply

i don't mind waxing (painful but bearable) but i 100% feel epilators are the tools of the devil Reply

I only wax my pits too. I have hyper pigmentation in my underarms and waxing has helped with slowly getting rid of it. I've been doing it for about a year straight now.



I go see my aesthetician every two weeks, to thread my eyebrows, wax/thread my mustache, and to wax my pits.



12 bucks for all of that, too. 😎😎

From time to time I shave my underarms but I accepted my hair on my arms. I always thought that I'm very hairy and was even harassed by kids in my class. But nearly everyone has hair on their arms. Even blond chicks. So who cares. Reply

get them lasered! Reply

omg. i was expecting a full weave under her armpits.



she just has a few tufts of tiny hairs. SMH @ anyone making a big deal out of this or calling it "distracting" wtf. Reply

People are ridiculous like women aren’t allowed to have body hair, sweat, have blemishes, etc.



We’re also only allowed to eat if we’re rolling around in the food first and have a toned stomach Reply

It honestly looks like the darkness under dark-haired people's armpits; even when you shave, there's a little darkness there because the hair root is dark and fully exposed once cut.



Are people seriously mad that they didn't photoshop this out? I remember when Dove came out with some product that supposedly lightened underarms, and it was like, who cares so much about what that body part looks like? It's not like we force men to shave; I see deodorant clumps under their hairy pits all the time. Reply

People really do the most about any armpit hair on women like it offended them personally. A girl on my fb went on a whooole rant about other girls needing to shave their armpits or not wear dresses and I’m like wow, what must it be like to have so few problems in ur life lol Reply

tbh i wouldn't have even noticed if i was just watching the video alone. Reply

Slay Gigi!



There’s such a stark difference between her ad and Bella/Emily’s lol



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:48 pm (UTC)

Link





Edited at 2017-12-11 01:55 pm (UTC)

lol @ kindle Reply

ikr? why have her boxing when its clear she's never thrown a punch in ha life Reply

What kind of a hell...? Reply

have you seen Taylor Hill's? I liked it until all of the crotch shots. Reply

lmao wow the first one is ridic. also slick woods is so extra, i fucking love her Reply

lmao the kendall one... Reply

Pathetic Reply

Surprised Ashley Graham's is not in this selection. Reply

Yea nah Reply

the third girl looks like she's trying to dodge a ball that's being pelted @ her Reply

This got a good chuckle from me.



Whoever green lit this concept for her should be fired. Straight ridiculous haha Reply

these really are awful, but at least theres something interesting about the first two ladies. kendal is so...boring lol. Reply

what's distracting is how greasy she is here, nagl Reply

Tbh, it just looks like her pits were dirty (we call it 'libag' in my country lol). She looks great, though! Reply

I haven't even noticed it at first tbh Reply

I wish I could break my social conditioning re: body hair. I haven't shaved my legs in a few months and I don't want to, but I know I'll do it in a heartbeat if I start dating someone or when summer comes along. It's not even that prominent, it's only visible like halfway up my shin, but I can't get past the "people will judge me and think I'm gross" thoughts :/ Any advice?



Armpit hair gets really annoying if I don't shave it for a couple days so I don't really care to change that right now in practice (though in theory I'd love to). Reply

saaame. i shave my armpits regularly because i seem to sweat more and smell if i let it grow. nooot sure it's supposed to work that way, but that's what it is for now.



i feel ya on the leg hair. i really want to not care, but i always do! other people's hair doesn't bother me, but on me it's like, noooo must shave. it blows. Reply

Re: armpit hair. If you can live with it, let it grow out more and it'll get softer. I use clippers under my arm and try not to shave. But I do have to trim or else it makes my deodorant less effective. It's like growing out pubes after shaving - you gotta just get through it.



I have light skin and dark hair so I get a little weird about leg hair, but it gets long during the winter and when it's not too hot for leggings. I have worn skirts at work with visible leg hair but it's hard to get comfy with it. Reply

What trimmer do you use? I need one for my armpits but I hate shaving so much. That sticky feeling is gross and I always feel like the deodorant works less. Reply

i haven't shaved my legs in years and wear shorts/skirts in public and on the subway and honestly nobody really notices or cares? and if they are judging me, they can go right ahead bc i'm never going to see them again Reply

lol i once shaved at the possibility of going on a date. i kind of got over it lately, but i think i'd still do it if it was summer. Reply

Eh there’s definitely a subset of people who are going to care and think it’s gross if they notice, but who looks that closely at strangers? And do you actually care what those people think anyway?



I’ll be a frequent shaver for life because *I* prefer the way it feels, but think about like awesome women who go on months long hikes and climb mountains and shit. They’re not shaving and they don’t give a shit. Reply

I swing back and forth all the time between not caring and caring a lot, but just the other day someone recorded my armpits (well i lifted my arms lol) and u could barely see the hair even tho i can’t remember the last time i shaved and i was like “oh”



And i have dark hair and dark armpits so it’s not like u wouldn’t b able to but it felt like i was perceiving it as much worse and more noticeable than it actually is Reply

I feel like I’m the worst. I’d be like you right now. I wouldn’t shave for months, but as soon as I started seeing someone, I’d shave. Now I’m seeing a dude who doesn’t mind hairy legs so I’m embracing that shit. But I realize I’m still letting a guy dictate what I think is acceptable so I side eye myself. Reply

i shaved and oiled up my legs on my first date with my now bf, and the first thing he said was "dont shave for me". ive been a hairy beast ever since then. Reply

you're probably more aware of it than anyone else will be. my gf stopped shaving her legs 2 years ago. she goes out in shorts all the time and no one has EVER commented on them.



my attitude is something rupaul said once, "what other people think of me is none of my business." i stopped shaving more recently and it's so freeing! my leg hair used to really bother me but i'm getting used to it. it's supposed to be there so why fight it? Reply

get u a man who doesn't care/likes hair. it's liberating lolol Reply

