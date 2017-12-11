"Walking Dead" Star's Family Shades AMC and Showrunner
***UPDATED***
[MAJOR SPOILER]
UPDATE: Will Riggs added this entry to his Facebook page. It references Bobby Driscoll, the huge child star who was summarily fired without notice by Disney when he was 16 and deemed "too old", only to fall into heroin addiction and die alone and unknown:
Carl Grimes was killed off on Sunday's midseason finale of The Walking Dead, shocking viewers who had always believed that Carl was destined to be the last survivor.
Chandler Riggs, who was just ten years old when he began playing Carl eight years ago, gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which he said that it was not his choice to leave and that it was "devastating" to him and his family when they were told he was being let go by showrunner Scott Gimple only a few weeks before he filmed the death scene, since he had just purchased a house near the set and was due to start college at a nearby University that he had chosen because he thought he would be filming the show for years.
Now Riggs' father Will, who runs a walking tour of the area where the show is filmed called Dad's Zombie Roadtrip, has commented about his son being let go on the tours' Facebook page:
Chandler himself has been more diplomatic on social media thus far, merely posting:
jokes aside,— chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 11, 2017
thank you.
you’ll hear from me soon.
Cards on the table: I have never watched this show
If you're telling a young guy he has at least 3 more years on a show, organising your life around said promise only to be told, nah you're dead 2 episodes from now, then you're just being a dick :p.
Yeah, maybe he was trying to avoid Chandler accidentally leaking spoilers by moving away, but this is someone's life. It's way more important than a shitty TV show that should've been cancelled years ago.
Nah, he has every right to be pissed
Also being an actor isn't a guaranteed paycheck. The kid's going to be fucked with mortgage payments if he can't find more work.
It's hard because they follow the comics and people get pissed(Glenn) and then they don't follow the comics and people get pissed as well(Carl).
I would definitely be pissed if I was originally told I had a job and then fired a few weeks later. But it unfortunately happens and no job is ever guaranteed.
I read the spoiler months ago, and actually I was relieved/happy to see it was a bite. I was terrified we'd be watching more Negan-tortures-Coral-in-front-of-Rick.
I watched "Train to Busan" the other day and it was embarrassing how good it was compared to this shit. You mean a zombie story DOESN'T require hours of milling about in the countryside and having boring monologues about nothing, only to tease shock kills every midseason and end of season to keep viewers watching out of morbid curiosity?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Like... they closed the door to each car methodically, but then stopped doing that??? So then people died because they suddenly got lazy??? Or why couldn't Ji-Hee text her bf that no one in her car wanted to let them in because they thought they were infected? A quick "btw they think you're infected, can u hang tight until we get to Busan" would have been fine imo.
I just have a lot of feelings about it and unnecessary deaths lmao.
Should I catch up or say fuck it?