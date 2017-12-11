"Walking Dead" Star's Family Shades AMC and Showrunner



***UPDATED***
[MAJOR SPOILER]
UPDATE: Will Riggs added this entry to his Facebook page. It references Bobby Driscoll, the huge child star who was summarily fired without notice by Disney when he was 16 and deemed "too old", only to fall into heroin addiction and die alone and unknown:



Carl Grimes was killed off on Sunday's midseason finale of The Walking Dead, shocking viewers who had always believed that Carl was destined to be the last survivor.

Chandler Riggs, who was just ten years old when he began playing Carl eight years ago, gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which he said that it was not his choice to leave and that it was "devastating" to him and his family when they were told he was being let go by showrunner Scott Gimple only a few weeks before he filmed the death scene, since he had just purchased a house near the set and was due to start college at a nearby University that he had chosen because he thought he would be filming the show for years.

Now Riggs' father Will, who runs a walking tour of the area where the show is filmed called Dad's Zombie Roadtrip, has commented about his son being let go on the tours' Facebook page:



Chandler himself has been more diplomatic on social media thus far, merely posting:




source source source
Tagged: , ,