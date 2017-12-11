"Walking Dead" Star's Family Shades AMC and Showrunner

Sorry dad but your son is not owed a job. Unfortunate about the house etc, but if the story needed his death so be it.



Cards on the table: I have never watched this show Reply

Thread

Link

His death was not needed though. Quite the opposite actually.



If you're telling a young guy he has at least 3 more years on a show, organising your life around said promise only to be told, nah you're dead 2 episodes from now, then you're just being a dick :p. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the writer of the comics made it clear that his character was the only one safe from death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He did, yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Comics and the television are different though. Just cause it's one way in one medium doesn't mean it will stay that way in another. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

2 weeks notice is a little harsh tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If my boss told me they were keeping me on for at least the next three years and then fired me a couple months later, knowing I bought a house and basically built my life around the job site because of his promise, I would be fucking pissed.



Yeah, maybe he was trying to avoid Chandler accidentally leaking spoilers by moving away, but this is someone's life. It's way more important than a shitty TV show that should've been cancelled years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he never claims that he was owed a job. and if he was really promised to stay on for at least the next 3 years then that's a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they told him that he was on the show for the next three years, then they have every right to be mad if they then let him go with a two-weeks heads up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If your boss told you he wanted you for 3 more years, you moved and re-organized your life because of it only to be fired with a two week notice... you'd be ok with it?



Nah, he has every right to be pissed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ordinarily I would agree, but the showrunner did Chandler dirty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mm yes let the capitalist rhetoric flow through you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his death was not needed. He is one of the most important characters in the show and also the comics. they just did it for shock value... but having so many characters it makes no sense they choose him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bullshit. The death was definitely not needed for the story (in fact, the story makes less sense now) and no one deserves to be told they have a job for the next 3 years and then fired with a couple weeks notice after they buy a house and choose a college based on that information. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

always with the stupid comments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know you’re here for replies cuz u didn’t watch the show lmao but his death wasn’t needed at all, it was just a fridge to a character who has already had several characters fridged for his man pain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what I understand, the death wasn't necessary.



Also being an actor isn't a guaranteed paycheck. The kid's going to be fucked with mortgage payments if he can't find more work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh something similar happened to me. First job out of college and they paid to relocate me 1000 miles away. 6 months later they did a mass layoff and at least they paid to relocate me back. It still fucked up my life though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watch the show and I've watched it since season 1 and idk why everyone keeps saying "The death was unnecessary!" I mean.......wouldn't we agree that none of the deaths are really "necessary"?? idk I've always hated Carl so I guess I'm not that upset by his apparent death than the rest of the fans.



It's hard because they follow the comics and people get pissed(Glenn) and then they don't follow the comics and people get pissed as well(Carl).





I would definitely be pissed if I was originally told I had a job and then fired a few weeks later. But it unfortunately happens and no job is ever guaranteed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty horrid to knowingly let him plan his future around it but then kill him off suddenly. I have even less enthusiasm left for twd now. /: Reply

Thread

Link

omg they rlly did it :***** that fucked up !



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

makes me wonder what really goes on behind the scenes on other shows. Reply

Thread

Link

'dad's zombie roadtrip' tours? embarrassing. get a job Reply

Thread

Link

this was honestly my only takeaway from this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO i don't watch this show so it's all i could take away tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr. That his biggest upset is how it may affect his business. I’ve never trusted stage parents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Makes me wonder if his parents over-involvement is what encouraged them to make this decision Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His dad's behavior has never sat well with me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i don't care how famous/rich your kid is, parents like that always look shady as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a full-time high school teacher and does one Roadtrip tour a month on the weekend, according to the site. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, he gotta get one now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao but true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am i the only one that isn't really that torn up about coral being dead? Reply

Thread

Link

Nope. I was just relieved it wasn’t Rick or Michonne.



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah today lmao. It’ll be rick AND michonne by the end of the season. Only character they care about is daryl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I personally don’t really care but I also think it’s the stupidest thing the show could have done outside of killing Rick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not.



I read the spoiler months ago, and actually I was relieved/happy to see it was a bite. I was terrified we'd be watching more Negan-tortures-Coral-in-front-of-Rick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont care about Carl but the problem is that now he is dead and Rick has no reason to live anymore... he will be depressed for the rest of the show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don’t particularly care that he’s dead, it’s more just a general frustration that the decision reeks of the showrunners thinking “Hoo boy, this is an edgy move!!!” and then it’s like...not lol. People aren’t talking about it because it was such a shock or compelling moment, people seem to think it was stupid. They spent years building his character up, only to give him very little to do this season until the end when they decide to kill him off. Sorry lol I don’t know why I’m talking so much about this show which is nearing Dexter levels of decline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No I honestly never liked Carl so I could care less that he's dead. I feel bad for Rick and Michonne though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't this shitty sacking kind of a TWD thing by now? Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, yesterday I was reading that Steve knew he was gonna die 2 years in advance but I know the actress who played Beth had a very similarly shitty experience so who knows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they told sonequa and austin in advance, but sonequa had another project lined up and i don't think spencer's character was ever going to be long-running. i felt bad for emily though. i remember how upset she was on talking dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't his dad supposedly a huge dick? i remember reading contract negotiations a few years ago with him was a nightmare. also he and his wife both quit their jobs when the show was a hit so their son has been funding their lives for the past 8 years. that's a shitty thing to do to your kid, especially now that he doesn't have a job and is under pressure to get one Reply

Thread

Link

So like, can Rick just kill himself now? His baby is sure to be the next to go, so don't wait for that. Hand her over to Michonne, and the two can escape to Wakanda while everyone in the ~group gets eaten.



I watched "Train to Busan" the other day and it was embarrassing how good it was compared to this shit. You mean a zombie story DOESN'T require hours of milling about in the countryside and having boring monologues about nothing, only to tease shock kills every midseason and end of season to keep viewers watching out of morbid curiosity? Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Train to Busan over Halloween weekend and stopped watching TWD at the beginning of last season and IA 100%.



Edited at 2017-12-11 01:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so frustrating because TWD has all the right pieces to be a good show if anybody involved with making it had any idea what the fuck they were doing. i was behind and there's no way i'm catching up with this shit now sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TWD would've been great if they had kept on Frank Darabont and cancelled it after two or three seasons, but they need their cash cow. That's why every damn episode is a "cliffhanger". The only reason most people still watch is because of the sunk-cost fallacy. I have friends who claim to still be huge fans, but even they are getting really frustrated with all the bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first season was so good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Quitting the show was the best thing I've done in a long time. I gave it up after the Negan cliffhanger a few seasons ago. Didn't even come back to see who'd been Lucille-d. The show became setups and cliffhangers instead of a story and that was never going to change. On one hand, it sucked because I'd been watching for seasons but I was frustrated more than I was enjoying myself so.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's hard to compare a movie to a show tho. train to busan was only however many minutes long, and TWD has multiple seasons (i stopped keeping count after 5 lol is this 7 or 8?) but yes the quality is so BAD and train to busan was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't that a movie though? Not that comparable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Train to Busan is seriously one of the best zombie movies out there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man I watched Train to Busan a few weeks ago and embarrassed myself for sobbing at the end beside my girlfriend. Fuck that movie hit me hard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

maaaan train to busan was SO good. like it was unreal to me that everyone in a cast could get equal attention, watching this shit show lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Like... they closed the door to each car methodically, but then stopped doing that??? So then people died because they suddenly got lazy??? Or why couldn't Ji-Hee text her bf that no one in her car wanted to let them in because they thought they were infected? A quick "btw they think you're infected, can u hang tight until we get to Busan" would have been fine imo.



I just have a lot of feelings about it and unnecessary deaths lmao. I loved Train to Busan at the beginning, but I feel like it really fell flat at the end. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nooo now I really have no desire to watch the six episodes on my DVR. I think I'm okay with letting the show go now Reply

Thread

Link

Just delete it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I really liked Carl and now I'm kind of like should I even bother now? I mean there are other characters I like, but I feel like the show has run it's course and I'm over it and even more over it now that they killed someone I cared about a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no one I really care about anymore. I was basically watching because I thought Carl was the future but who the fuck knows now. Rick isn't long for the world, especially since I've been hearing that Andrew is really tired of being away from his family and doing the same thing for years on end. With Chandler gone, that should really spur his decision to leave.



Edited at 2017-12-11 02:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly when I look back on this half season they’ve literally been doing the same thing in every episode but just at different locations and different characters. So just know that they’ve been shooting st each other for eight episodes. That’s all you really have to know Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah I haven't watched any episodes from this season they're just sitting on the DVR. not sure I even care anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

deleting that unwatched episode bundle will be the most relieving thing ever, trust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was already on the lifeboat for the past couple of seasons, but I officially jumped ship after they killed Shiva and I honestly thought I couldn't give LESS crap about this show, but I was proven wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know his dad is supposedly a major stage dad but he doesn't sound wrong Reply

Thread

Link

Others were speculating in last night’s post that was fired b/c he was turning 18 and could negotiate for a raise Reply

Thread

Link

If true, that's so crappy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disgusting if true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wouldn't be shocked. The people in charge of this show only care about money, and it's obvious from the lame cliffhangers and shitty writing. As long as people watch, they will continue to do whatever they have to do to make money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That and the fact that they pay their actors by the episode, which is why we ALWAYS have the main crew split up season after season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's exactly what i thought when i read he was fired right before his 18th Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think its true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the network that wanted them to show less zombies and only hear them to save money. Wouldn't surprise me if they let him go to save money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It should have been judith since she's dead anyway in the comics, she's pointless in the show. Also the hype for biggest most shocking msf ever! Was crap. Imo if they pulled Judith's death from the comics but with a rando on the show that...would have been shocking. Reply

Thread

Link

I clicked even tho I only watched the premiere. I couldn't help it. Aww poor Carl.



Should I catch up or say fuck it? Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck it. Seasons 1 and 2 were great. Season 3 was okay. After that, it should've been cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seconding "fuck it." I loved seasons 1-4, was relatively entertained by most seasons after that, and was bored out of my mind this season. There's literally nothing redeemable about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck it. It's really pointless. It's been pointless for about 3 seasons now. Or more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck it. Gave up on this particular season though I really should have with last years. Not worth it. At all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link