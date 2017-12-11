



* Uhhhh, doesn't Carlos deserve a proper burial and funeral? Can't he stage his death to look like something else or be somewhere else so he can call it in? I know the guy was a naive dumbass but he has a wife and kid, he deserves a proper burial. Did he tell Ava that he's dead?



* Christian to the rescue <3 I love his relationship with Letty.



* I really liked the Estelle-Letty scenes, especially when Estelle called her to ask what she did wrong raising her, worrying she'll do the same with Jacob. I'm glad Letty told her it wasn't about her/her fault.



* Who really likes celery? Clearly Teo was evil.



* I missed Javier and Letty together- the upside down talk, the shower scene. He also gives the best presents, why can't I have a Javier who gets me a house?



* Guess it really is as simple as Teo wanting to take over the business but Javier's father handing it to David. Silk 'took' Ava from him and Javier did too.



* Oh damn. Like, I'm glad Letty killed Teo, good riddance. But then killing an innocent person accidentally is definitely fucked up. Damn. And once again they'll be in trouble with the law, I dunno how I feel about that.







i do think javier told ava everything

christian remains the best

teo was the worst with celery on top of it all

BYE TEO

but poor innocent security guy :((( oh letty :( i guess it had to happen plot wise because killing teo is nothing, no one would look for him they could just bury his body in the woods no1 would care

they would have no problems and the plot would just end there so they had to add some drama

now they need to make a perfect plan to get rid of the body and hide the fact that the security guy was ever there

i guess the teo/perreira family thing was really juust that simple even though people in the fandom still think ava was the one behind all of it





all letty/javier scenes in this episode were really emotional Reply

I hope Ava knows her brother is buried in a ditch, considering his wife and child will maybe never be told.



Christian truly is the best.



Teo was the worst, bye Teo, nobody will miss you.



That innocent security guy didn't deserve this, Letty doesn't deserve the guilt, we don't deserve this storyline and more trouble with the law. I hope this storyline ends up being worth it, we'll see I guess.



LMAO at people thinking Ava is behind it, I wish, I like her but her being a manipulative mastermind would be an insane twist, so why not.



Letty/Javier had really emotional scenes I loved, but I also really loved that Letty-Estelle phone conversation, so lots of emotional scenes that really resonated. Reply

that phone call scene between estelle and letty was really sweet tbh Reply

It was, sweet but still them with all the painful history, which I appreciated. Reply

omg this episode! letty and javier are both such damaged people (letty probably more so) but they understand each other so well and it makes my heart hurt. the shower scene! and the upside down talking scene! michelle really plays letty so well.



this is one of the best shows on tv right now and i will be so sad if there's no third season Reply

Not reading other comments bc due to personal circumstances I haven't been able to watch this season but I loved the first season... Is this season good too? Michelle Dockery is really underrated as an actress and one of the few Brits I've ever heard do an actually convincing American accent Reply

the second season is SO good. they kind of fully lean into the camp of it all while still being dark Reply

this season is CRAZY GOOD like i feel it was better than season 1 Reply

I'm not ready for this season to end! Reply

me too

i won't deal tbh Reply

this promo makes me scared!!

that car accident with letty? maybe it is staged with javier? i hope so!

i need this season to end with a happy ending with a hint of what if/maybe exactly like season1 ended

just in case we wouldn't get season3 (prayer circle btw)



this episode was really emotional: the shower scene, the reunion scene and that scene when letty says sorry and javier telling her he bought her house in her name and maybe he should let him live there all my tears!! he looked so happy

BUT WE WERE ROBBED OF THE SEX SCENE



i fucking knew letty would kill teo, i called that weeks ago but i did not see her killing innocent guy coming

poor kevin from the office:( and now it is a one hot ass mess Reply

It looks like the security guy is in his van and she lights it up at the gas station. So if he's cremated, I guess that will cover up the gun shot evidence. No idea what's up with the car accident and the air bag, tho.



I couldn't help but wonder how they were going to get the blood stains out of the flooring and are they going to have to abandon the house altogether now? I loved that house for the location.



We better get a third season of this, it's consistently excellent. Reply

yep they are going to lit up the car with the security guy in it

because it was in the promo for season 2

it is the best way to get rid of that body and hide the fact that he was shot



but still what with the car accident letty is in !!!

also in the promo for season2 letty is in her fancy gown swimming on a swan in the pool

so i hope that is after this accident so we know she is safe

i don't want them to abandon the house also judging by what javier says in the promo he doesn't want them to run away

i need jacob to get a room there and letty to steal a couch :( Reply

omg. letty killing teo didn't surprise me but wow that ending.



on a lighter note: javier buying girl scout cookies is a scene i never knew i needed Reply

and them judging him for getting lemon ones lmao



the writing on this show is on another level

i think nobody saw letty killing innocent guy coming Reply

This episode was so stressful omg.



I was like yaaas! when Letty killed Theo but then nooooo!



brb rewatching all the Letty/Javier scenes Reply

