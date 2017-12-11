Prince Harry Quits Smoking for Meghan Markle

compulsive shopping Reply

lol same Reply

YEP. that and snacking. Reply

me too. i try to keep it to small affordable things, but yeah, the seratonin hit from buying things is real.

also, preferring sleeping to real life, and drinking more wine than i should [working on this one]. Reply

Ugh, back when I was depressed, I had a horrible shopping habit. Still paying that shit off. Reply

me too, god i have so much stuff Reply

OMG. SAME.



Especially with Amazon. I'm always ordering shit because I have Prime / free 2-day shipping and it's easy AF. Reply

lol same, my latest depression spike absolutely drained my savings oops Reply

I learned to collect sea shells instead of shopping. It soothes that need for "things" and it's free, except time. Now I have boxes and boxes of them, however, so...need to figure out what to do with them. Reply

Just give them back to the ocean she won't judge. Reply

Did we ever see pics of harry smoking? Reply

I have. I think he is holding a cig with his drink in the infamous ~heroes and villains~ party photo as well Reply

All posh British people smoke. Reply

Good for him. Reply

Before we were dating (but he already secretly fancied me at the time), I told my husband that I couldn't be with someone that smokes (the smell alone makes me nauseous). After I left, he apparantly threw away his last pack of cigs in the bin. Told me back then that he was already planning on quitting; lol. Hasn't smoked since, which is more than 5 years now. Reply

awww Reply

That’s really cute of him, aww. Reply

omg <3 Reply

that's actually so sweet! Reply

Awww, that's so sweet. Reply

marry him. again. Reply

this is adorable omg Reply

My mom did the same thing! My dad hasn't picked up a cigarette in 37 years. Reply

That's sweet! My dad did the same thing for my mom. My dad hasn't smoked since around the first time they met back in the mid '80s Reply

I also quit smoking for my gf... it wasn't easy and I still have a slip here and there, which she has no patience for. Reply

congrats! you can do it <3 Reply

Good for him. Smoking is disgusting.



I probably spend too much money vs saving. But I budget and put my bills above everything else so it's not a huge problem at the moment. But I really should be saving more. Reply

i do'nt smoke. i smoked a bunch when i was in my teens but it never did anything for me. so not smoking was easy. i only wish i smoked when i was in work as everyone takes a 10min fag break every hour and i had no reason to take a break Reply

Same, the smoking culture is ridiculous, I get so bitter at the lengthy cigarette breaks being taken by my colleagues every hour while the rest of us have to cover for them Reply

ita. sometimes they're gone for 15-20min and just hope no one notices.....and they never do. if i tried to goof off for 15-20min every 3-4hr i'd get in trouble. oh wait, i have gotten in trouble for that and my smoking colleagues havne't. blarg Reply

Parent

Thiiiiiiiiiiiiiis Reply

Omg yes covering for them is annoying as shit. My current place of employment does not accommodate smokers at all so my current floor had only one person who smoked and she would get sooo fucking cranky going 12+ hrs without a smoke break and she took it out on everyone passive agressively. She doesn’t work there anymore lol. Reply

yup. i also hate when im walking into a retail /grocery store and the associates are out in the front of the store smoking. Reply

Parent

I worked at an office where more than half the employees smoked, and they were CONSTANTLY taking cigarette breaks. So I figured if they could take like an hour's worth of breaks through the day it shouldn't be a big deal for me to run across the street to get a coffee and relax for like 20 minutes.



Nope, got in big trouble for that shit. I should have just bought a pack of cigarettes and sat outside. Reply

yes this is so fucking annoying! all smokers were always taking long breaks and nobody ever did anything about it. it's not fair because i'd get in trouble if i took breaks that often. it also took me a LONG time to catch on the fact THAT is where all the socialisation and gossip happens. so i'd end up grabbing coffee/tea and hang out with the smokers.



i also worked at a place where non-smokers were allowed 20-25 extra minutes for the lunch break, which was nice. except the smokers would take the extra break too and nobody said anything about it. Reply

i read an article that some companies in japan are giving nonsmokers extra vacation days. this needs to catch on! Reply

Sounds like that friends ep where Rachel takes up smoking just because she thinks she’s missing out on the networking with boss and colleagues 😀 Reply

I used to work in s tiny office where about half the people smoked. When the weather got nice non-smokers started hanging out outside with the smokers the enjoy the sunshine, which made the office manager crack down on everyone. Reply

Just get up and go for a walk anyway. They all get to go, so why not you Reply

"No more Dirty Harry" Reply

SMOKING IS BAD

/public health Reply

SMOKING IS BAD [2]

/public health Reply

should've done it for himself tbh but whatever works Reply

Sometimes it takes someone else to wake you up and make you realize you also have to do it for yourself. Reply

......i feel attacked Reply

lol Reply

i choked on my champorado 😂😂😂😂 Reply

I relate to this on a spiritual level. Reply

OMG LITERALLY ME



every time i try to stop using ontd idk what to do online and that scares me. idk what to do with all that empty time tbh...im sweatin Reply

lmfao this is me, I panic when there are no new posts and I read like every single comment on posts I'm interested in Reply

I’ve been clocked Reply

right??? my family is always asking me questions about celebrities now bc i know too much. Reply

Parent

I come on this website to have fun not to be attacked. Reply

Loooooool came here to say this Reply

Sis, if that's your worst habit then you are a Saint. Reply

lol. i know it's a problem because i have to *pretend* to not know as much about random celebs when they come up in casual conversation.



do you know how hard it is to casually correct someone about aziz ansari's dating life without seeming like a psycho? Reply

Link

saaame



Lmao me Reply

lmao drag us all sis! Reply

ONTD is my guilty pleasure! I don’t frequent any other gossip site and I actually don’t have social media. ONTD is my break from work and studying. 😅



Edited at 2017-12-11 05:35 pm (UTC)

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn



the worst is when you meet new ppl and have to pretend you're not an expert on total strangers. "*Insert correction of celebrity fact*.............i think" as if you don't already know LOL Reply

Lmfaooooo



I actually had a convo about this engagement with my friends and one of them was like "Meghans dad is black i think??" and I just nodded.



However in my head I was like "her MUM is black and her Dad is white and shes selling her house in Toronto for $1.2 mil" Reply

same Reply

wow queen of health and cancelling cancer sticks! Reply

when will your fave? Reply

I drink too much coffee. :( Reply

I gave up Monster Energy Drink. Not for a partner though. I was super addicted. I would have 2 cases delivered to me every month. It was to the point that I could drink a whole can at 3am and still fall right asleep. Reply

I was the same with pretty much any energy drink I could get my hands on up until a month or two ago, it was the first thing I’d drink in the morning and I felt like I didn’t have a personality without it. It sounds obnoxious but I do feel a lot better now that I’m not drinking them obsessively. Shits expensive too. Reply

lol i wonder how many years my monster phase took off my life. i would have one every day along with too many cups of coffee Reply

I used to have issues with caffeine too. Could drink a Starbucks triple shot latte and not feel a thing. Reply

My bad habit is knowing that I'm making a terrible decision and then doing it anyway.



Also smoking cigarettes is super gross and a relationship deal breaker. I say this as a pot smoker. Reply

