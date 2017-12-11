Prince Harry Quits Smoking for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has given up smoking for his fiance Meghan Markle. The Prince was apparently fond of a social ciggie or two but Meghan hates it, so Harry has quit the habit. Have you dropped a bad habit for a partner? #9Today pic.twitter.com/44kIqwRZnL— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 10, 2017
- Prince Harry has made the decision to quit smoking now that he is engaged and living with Meghan Markle who does not smoke
- The couple is currently living at Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom home in the compound of Kensington Palace
- Sources say Harry began smoking while at Eton College, and picked the habit back up during his time in the armed forces
Source
What's your worst habit, ONTD?
also, preferring sleeping to real life, and drinking more wine than i should [working on this one].
Especially with Amazon. I'm always ordering shit because I have Prime / free 2-day shipping and it's easy AF.
That’s really cute of him, aww.
I probably spend too much money vs saving. But I budget and put my bills above everything else so it's not a huge problem at the moment. But I really should be saving more.
Nope, got in big trouble for that shit. I should have just bought a pack of cigarettes and sat outside.
i also worked at a place where non-smokers were allowed 20-25 extra minutes for the lunch break, which was nice. except the smokers would take the extra break too and nobody said anything about it.
/public health
/public health
every time i try to stop using ontd idk what to do online and that scares me. idk what to do with all that empty time tbh...im sweatin
do you know how hard it is to casually correct someone about aziz ansari's dating life without seeming like a psycho?
but it's probably all of us here
the worst is when you meet new ppl and have to pretend you're not an expert on total strangers. "*Insert correction of celebrity fact*.............i think" as if you don't already know LOL
I actually had a convo about this engagement with my friends and one of them was like "Meghans dad is black i think??" and I just nodded.
However in my head I was like "her MUM is black and her Dad is white and shes selling her house in Toronto for $1.2 mil"
I gave up Monster Energy Drink. Not for a partner though. I was super addicted. I would have 2 cases delivered to me every month. It was to the point that I could drink a whole can at 3am and still fall right asleep.
I was the same with pretty much any energy drink I could get my hands on up until a month or two ago, it was the first thing I’d drink in the morning and I felt like I didn’t have a personality without it. It sounds obnoxious but I do feel a lot better now that I’m not drinking them obsessively. Shits expensive too.
Also smoking cigarettes is super gross and a relationship deal breaker. I say this as a pot smoker.
You and me both sis