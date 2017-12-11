hand

Prince Harry Quits Smoking for Meghan Markle


- Prince Harry has made the decision to quit smoking now that he is engaged and living with Meghan Markle who does not smoke
- The couple is currently living at Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom home in the compound of Kensington Palace
- Sources say Harry began smoking while at Eton College, and picked the habit back up during his time in the armed forces

