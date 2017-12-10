Bieber's Mom Approves of Selena Gomez

djmefkf NOOOO Reply

"Milton, ON" LMFAO NOT MILTON Reply

LMFAO DELETE THIS Reply

The emoji kills me the most tho Reply

superboy where you at



His names Jeremy? And his son is Justin. What kind of theme naming



Edited at 2017-12-11 07:17 am (UTC) Reply

Noooooooooo. This cant be real! Lmao Reply

the emoji Reply

this remains the worst thing ever Reply

LMAO what the fuck Reply

I'm sure they deserve each other





Obligatory "this is what happens when you don't love yourself" comment. Reply

But I thought his mom didn't like her (and she likes everyone).



I hate myself for this, but I just had to do it, ok!?





I hate myself for this, but I just had to do it, ok!?

lmaoooooo



I don't blame you. I can never resist myself when a lame joke can be made Reply

ik you're joking but that song's not about her Reply

who was it About again? Reply

who was it about x 2 Reply

lol that song was the first thing in my mind Reply

Lol this is the only reason i thought this post was made Reply

lmao my first thought Reply

MTE THO Reply

I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious."



She looks so fucked up here. It’s wild. Reply

does she get lip fillers? she's giving me some mild kylie teas here Reply

I feel like lip fillers are like nose jobs in hollywood, almost everyone has em Reply

Bieber's mom also approved of him using the n-word so... Reply

Wait what? Reply

she was present and egging him on during this mess







she was present and egging him on during this mess

jeez @ bieber's face. don't do drugs, live an upright life folks. Reply

pattiemalletteToday was an honor and a blessing to say the least. Love is not silent. Thank you @sharonfrancesca1 for doing what you do everyday and inviting me to be a part of it.

To my biggest fan and supporter today, thank you @justinbieber. It meant the world to me to have you today. I love you to the moon and back. Xo

pattiemalletteToday was an honor and a blessing to say the least. Love is not silent. Thank you @sharonfrancesca1 for doing what you do everyday and inviting me to be a part of it.

To my biggest fan and supporter today, thank you @justinbieber. It meant the world to me to have you today. I love you to the moon and back. Xo

#lovewins Justin was screwed from birth with parents like his. I didn't know he was still even in touch with his mom but it looks like they just were at some event together. I don't think Pattie understands what the #lovewins hashtag is for.

She’s an anti semite too lol Reply

I remember she used to casually tell the story about initially not wanting to let Scooter sign Justin, not because she was a good mom or anything, but because he was Jewish. Hillsong seems crazy and like it's probably a cult but I feel like it might not be as bad as whatever church his mom is involved in. Reply

His father sees him as just a bank account tbh. It’s honestly really sad. Reply

theyve been dating for like 10 years of course shes met her? or is bieber not close with his mom? Reply

Pattie's the worst so whatever. Reply

Also according to Bieber's mom's instagram, she was recently at Katy Perry's parents' 70th birthday party. Are they friends? Is there some big prayer group or some that all the religious nutjob parents of popstars are in? Reply

This is some Seventh Heaven bullshit. Reply

Reminds me.....when I say my prayers again at some point before I reach 97, I gotta pray that Stephen Collins gets cancer and dies in a fiery explosion. Trump too. And Woody Allen. All the rapists. Reply

Omg that fucking show. No likeable characters except the dog I can’t believe I watched until the end. Reply

Probably not for the free publicity. Reply

The way patti saids “I’ve met her” makes me think she’s only seen her once or few times



That’s kinda werid to me that he’s literally been with Selena for so many years ( since he was 15 I think) and his mom doesn’t know her that well.

Sadly I was a huge Justin fan and him and his mom’s relationship once he finally turned 18 got really icy. It was like she stopped giving a fuck and ran off to Hawaii to live in paradise while her son was running around LA speeding and egging house and peeing in mop buckets.



Honestly Justin has no one in his life that probably genuinely cares for him, unlike his peers like Selena or the 1d guys they have families that love and care about them but Justin barely ever had that from both sides (his mother and his father). Reply

