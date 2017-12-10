johnny

Bieber's Mom Approves of Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber's mom talked about the two reconciling and said:
"I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does]. If he loves her, I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious." she said this past weekend.

Meanwhile Selena's family is apparently still trying to get comfortable with them being back together....

