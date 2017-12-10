Pitchfork's Top 10 Best Songs of 2017
10. Charli XCX - "Boys"
6. Frank Ocean - "Chanel"
4. SZA - "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"
3. Lorde - "Green Light"
2. Kendrick Lamar - "DNA."
Source: pitchforktv YouTube channel
The full top 100 can be found on Pitchfork
💀 @ the dislikes
chanel in the top 10 is deserved too. Lana's Love is one of the worst songs on that album I really don't get this year-end push of subpar songs from good albums. BUT charlotte gainsbourg top 40 yes QUEEN
RECOGNIZE!!!!!
LET ME KNOW it ain't that deep, either way LET ME KNOW!
I mean that song is kinda boppy but..
A two, three paragraph description of each song seems excessive.
tylerward really did that
I like Mythological Beauty, but Big Thief has better songs.
Why the FUCK isn't Mystery of Love on this list.
This unexpectedly turned out to be one of my favourite songs of the year. Top of the World is great too.
*Edited to add Top of the World because it really is amazing. Can't wait for the album.
