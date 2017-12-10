



chanel in the top 10 is deserved too. Lana's Love is one of the worst songs on that album I really don't get this year-end push of subpar songs from good albums. BUT charlotte gainsbourg top 40 yes QUEEN bodak as #1 and love galore as #4 is... i get it one of them went #1 and you have to give it respect but come onchanel in the top 10 is deserved too. Lana's Love is one of the worst songs on that album I really don't get this year-end push of subpar songs from good albums. BUT charlotte gainsbourg top 40 yes QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

finding good songs on ‘lackluster for life’ is slim pickins 😴😴 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'love' is a dud ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSSSSSSSSS AT CARDI BEING NUMBER ONE!!!!!!



RECOGNIZE!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This list is bad but I appreciate Yaeji's relatively high placement. Reply

Thread

Link

Raingurl should've been in the top 10 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totes, this list is irrelevant without it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm just listening to this for the first time and it slays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaeji is a god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaeji is one of the best house producers i've ever came across. i'm so glad she's getting the recognition she deserves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i discovered raingurl yesterday and it slaps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boys doesn't even deserve to be in the top 50 Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the video was fun, but the song was not that great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i stan charli and ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that ther shat on Number 1 Angel, while stanning for Boys so much means really shows that they care about the theatrics more than about the musical content. Shit, Bodak Yellow's #1 shows that too. Inclusion of that hideous Mi Gente remix also. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carly is queen but that song was made after the concept for the video was thought up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously...that garageband trash. it goes literally nowhere and is like 2 minutes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The synopses on 99% of these entries sounds like BS I came up with in my bullshit essays in general ed. courses in uni loooooool Reaching to the max. Reply

Thread

Link

I can just see the caffeine-addled, sleep-deprived eyes of the underpaid content writers churning these out as we speak /used to write shit like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing will be worse than Fader's #1 SOTY and it's 'explanation'. Three paragraphs of nothing, excuses and more nothing. The most ridiculous stunt placement of the year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's all of pitchfork in a nutshell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i thought pitchfork was like...idk, would promote/praise music other than like the most mainstream. this list is so basic like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you please remove the direct link to Pitchfork.com? PF is a banned site. Thank you.



Edited at 2017-12-11 06:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Boys is an anthem Reply

Thread

Link





LET ME KNOW it ain't that deep, either way LET ME KNOW!

LMK is only #26 ? Should have been #1 . This list is fraudulent.LET ME KNOW it ain't that deep, either way LET ME KNOW! Reply

Thread

Link

LMK is truly great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMK is being slept on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMK is like a perfect pop banger from 00's, but produced by Jam City. Everytime I show the video to someone my age, who grew up with this kind of music, they instantly get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMK is the bop of the year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we don't deserve LMK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speaking of music, looking through vaporwave stuff lets you find magical gems like this song/video



Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I remember something like this but the moon was singing/playing George Michael. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selena's "Bad Liar" is on here? Really?



I mean that song is kinda boppy but.. Reply

Thread

Link

It's one of the mos critically acllaimed songs of the year... probably because crotics thought a Talking Heads sample on a Selena Gomez song is quirky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya lol they ate that shit up (I like the song and love the talking heads but lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but like can we talk about how Camilla came out of NOWHERE and delivered an amazing pop song?? like what



Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like to admit it but i feel like she's going to have a really successful 2018.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not with that falsetto, she didn’t. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like she needs some sudafed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boys is a grower for sure Reply

Thread

Link

911/Mr Lonely should be way higher.



A two, three paragraph description of each song seems excessive. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree, although, even tho I initially enjoyed more upbeat side of Flower Boy, the more I revisit the album, more I think slower, and, a bit, sadder songs are the strongest part of the album. Never though an artist like him will come through with a record this strong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 911 mr lonely is my FAVE



tylerward really did that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So this prompted me to listen to that Cardi B song bc I have never heard it and it's pretty catchy, but I don't get why it was so insanely popular.



I like Mythological Beauty, but Big Thief has better songs.



Why the FUCK isn't Mystery of Love on this list. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes @ Mystery of Love. It's easily one of the year's best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas Mystery of Love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link