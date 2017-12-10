December 10th, 2017, 07:43 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Talked About Scene (Major Spoilers) source @ sourceAre you gonna continue to watch this sinking ship of a show now that [Spoiler (click to open)]Carl Poppa is dead, ontd? Tagged: spoilers, television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 235235 comments Add comment
every time I think about getting back into it, I hear about what's going on with the characters now - and I recoil. the show's gone so dark that it seems masochistic to reinvest.
i dont know what story they are trying to tell, and I doubt they do too
I hope Chandler wanted to leave and wasn't fired, because it would seriously suck to spend your entire childhood working on a show and then get tossed aside the moment you reach adulthood (maybe even because he would be able to ask for more money now that he's an adult).
Carl dies in the comic?
"It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long. For a few days, we didn't know what to do; I just bought a house in Senoia [near where the show films in Georgia]. That was a big deal that I wouldn't be on anymore."
Wait......they killed Carl? Me and daughter were going to try again with this show- after Glen we needed a break. But if I tell her this she's done. She will not be pleased.
I loved this episode. I think it was the best episode and the whole season so far. It was the only well paced episode. I'm glad that Carl can say his goodbyes to Rick and Michonne, but it sucks that Carl didn't die this episode and they're prolonging the inevitable.
and the Michonne/Judith scene hit me hard in the heart <3
ETA: nevermind it wasn't his decision oop
Edited at 2017-12-11 04:13 am (UTC)
and oop at me too i was thinking it was kinda chandlers decision too but after that article nvm gimple sucks major ass
So my question is, why were Lincoln and the rest of the cast so GIDDY about this season.
They couldn't stop talking about how it was a happy set again after the misery of season 7.
It almost seems callous now - the kid they watched grow up got fired as soon as he turned 18 with no warning and was - in his own words - "devastated", and they were all talking about how happy filming this season was.