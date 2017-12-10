well here is another reason not to catch up Reply

right???



every time I think about getting back into it, I hear about what's going on with the characters now - and I recoil. the show's gone so dark that it seems masochistic to reinvest. Reply

exactly!



i dont know what story they are trying to tell, and I doubt they do too Reply

It seems tone-deaf to me, with everything in the world that's already sad and depressing and scary. There's a way to be dark without kicking your audience in the throat every week and calling it entertainment. Tonight's ep could've been a small victory but instead they'll kill off another major character to stay "interesting" and "buzzworthy." I'm so done with this show. Reply

Right???? I've been waiting until what's his name dies to catch up but I just can't after this shit. I can't believe Denny is still alive and all these other favs are dead! Reply

Yeah, I was going to binge this season since I simply forgot to watch it but now I think I'm finally free! Reply

yeah basically. people said it was getting "really" good too lol Reply

literally my exact thought lmao

Was he a reason? he was annoying as fuck. Reply

i feel like all i can do at this point is sigh. i'm sill going to watch, i still love the actors and have to watch, but sometimes it's a struggle. Reply

I feel cheated. For eight years, they built Carl up as the future of the world, the reason Rick fights to survive, etc. Killing him off now makes it all feel like a huge waste.



I hope Chandler wanted to leave and wasn't fired, because it would seriously suck to spend your entire childhood working on a show and then get tossed aside the moment you reach adulthood (maybe even because he would be able to ask for more money now that he's an adult). Reply

i thought i read that it was his choice (i hope) but i feel that way too. just because imo.. after some time, this is carl's story. Reply

It's what happens in the comic though Reply

Carl dies in the comic? Reply

No, it isn't - Carl is still alive in the comic. Reply

it wasn’t and he didn’t find out he was being killed until after he bought his house there Reply

I got the impression it’s because his dad wanted more money to renew the contract. He made this big post on his Facebook even the initial expired. Reply

i thought maybe they killed him off because he wanted to go to college or something? Reply

Answering my own comment, but Chandler Riggs said this to The Hollywood Reporter about being told he was being fired by Scott Gimple only a couple of weeks before filming his death scene:



"It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long. For a few days, we didn't know what to do; I just bought a house in Senoia [near where the show films in Georgia]. That was a big deal that I wouldn't be on anymore." Reply

Wait......they killed Carl? Me and daughter were going to try again with this show- after Glen we needed a break. But if I tell her this she's done. She will not be pleased. Reply

That spoiler tag isn't working, op! I don't watch TWD so IDC but figured I'd give a warning anyways. Reply

I just hope Carl takes Negan out with him. He doesn’t deserve to die for nothing. Reply

I stopped watching after ep two of this season and it's been great. free yourselves ontd! Reply

ive bailed on a lot of shows in the last few months so I feel like this may follow (though bearded Aaron is keeping me interested) Reply

Same. My sunday nights are actually for relaxing now. Reply

You made it through 2 episodes? Hats off to ya for making it that far in! Reply

does fast forwarding through most of both episodes count? Reply

I stopped watching once spoilers of Glenn's death started picking up speed. haven't looking back since!! Reply

I haven't watched this season at all, and now I don't have to. Love the cast and the premise, but i'll just read the comics. Reply

i think i stopped right after glenn died. and not even necessarily because he died, it just got INSANELY shitty after that, after already being pretty shitty writing Reply

i stopped watching when they killed tyreese tbh Reply

Fuck this show Reply

I was hoping they would just age him up and we'd get a hot adult Carl. Reply

here for the backlash Reply

same Reply

so im now only here for richonne :( it was grimes family 2.0... if this is their last season then im out Reply

grimes family 2.0 don't deserve this suffering Reply

Twitter is not doing well about spoiling Carl's death tonight! I assume he's leaving to go to school (and because he pretty much spent his formative years on this show and wants to go before this before this show becomes a joke) Reply

According to his twitter, he was going to go to the University of Georgia this past September so he could keep filming the show. He even posted photos of his acceptance letter and at his graduation party, his cake had the Univ. of Georgia logo on it. But he didn't go - people have said he just moved to Los Angeles instead. Reply

Interview just came out that he found out he was dying in episode SIX. This is BS. Reply





I've had trouble keeping up with the Walking Dead for the past two seasons, I really feel like this sort of show should have an end coming and is not something that should be on forever and I think that's why I am having trouble keeping myself interested. Reply

I quit this show after Glenn died (best decision I've made tbh) and wtf. Doesn't this defeat the entire point of TWD? I always thought Coral would be the last one standing. Reply

It's highly suspected that Chandler chose to leave the show, so it couldn't be helped, but it now feels like the last eight season has been a waste cause finding his son and keeping him alive has been Rick's main goal in the story.



I loved this episode. I think it was the best episode and the whole season so far. It was the only well paced episode. I'm glad that Carl can say his goodbyes to Rick and Michonne, but it sucks that Carl didn't die this episode and they're prolonging the inevitable.



and the Michonne/Judith scene hit me hard in the heart <3



ETA: nevermind it wasn't his decision oop



Edited at 2017-12-11 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

It wasn't his decision? Reply

yeah ia with all of this. chandler was fantastic so it sucks they wasted carl for so long



and oop at me too i was thinking it was kinda chandlers decision too but after that article nvm gimple sucks major ass Reply

