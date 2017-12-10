Shameless 8x07 Promo - "Occupy Fiona"

Tonight's episode really made me love Fiona. Glad she kept the dog... Don't know how she was able to do it though.



Love Kevin too. Surprised he didn't just go to the gay bar he used to work at to find someone.

yeah. my heart broke when they took the dog. so happy she did keep him. such a cutie!!!!!



Kevin gender liquid made me cackle. i also thought the easiest way would've been the gay bar or hitting Ian.



Also, Debbie remains intolerable.

That pup was SO cute trying to kiss Fiona at the end Reply

Same, I cried when the dog looked back at her Reply

Debbie is such an idiot Reply

Fuck Ian. I know what he's doing is technically good but when you think about it, it's really all about getting Trevor back. So, fuck Ian. Reply

UK Ian >>>>>>>>> US Ian

Despite the nagl comments the UK actor said about filming the show.....at least he could act and his storyline wasn't this dumb Reply

What did he say? Reply

Yup. US Ian may be prettier but UK Ian was more tolerable. Reply

They're both ugly lol. Its just that Cameron comes with a side dish of lacking acting skills Reply

It's so gross cause you know he's gonna drop those kids the minute he and Trevor are done. Reply

He said something a long time ago that he hated being associated with the role. Granted he might have gotten flack in school bc of it...

Tbf at least he didn't pull a Rob James-Collier. Reply

I'm happy that Kev, V and Svetlana are fucking again Reply

ok im so fucking happy that dumb bitch fiona kept the dog..... Reply

