DC(EU)/(TV) news

Was Aqumoa intentional.



Aqumoa wasn't.



It was suppose to be Aquamoa. Reply

I can respect that 👍🏾 Reply

didn't margot just talk about GCS recently? it's the one (1) DCEU movie i need to get made. Reply

all the DC movies should be cancelled and rebooted / recast with new actors and writers asap.



lets pretend everything from Man of the Steel to Wonder Woman up to Justice League never happened. Reply

Wonder Woman was great and Gal is fab tho Reply

Cancel the entire DC universe except Wonder Woman Reply

How do they plan on rebuilding good will with audiences? not even Wonder Woman could save Justice League. Reply

Pretty sure they have no plan for that. They'll just keep releasing movies with their big name characters and hope that's enough to get people to pay to see their movies. Reply

smh, They deserve to flop then.



(love your icon<3) Reply

Playing Gotham city rn. Your icon 😍 Reply

why are we getting a Suicide squad 2 and not a justice league 2?



tbh i dont want any of those but i legit wonder Reply

because SS made bank unlike JL but dont worry, the sequel will flop Reply

Justice League will make barely 200mill domestically....that is a nightmare they want to forget for at least the next 5 years. Reply

Pretty sure that WB execs have been getting black out drunk on the regular for the past couple of weeks to try to forget. lol. Reply

SS made a lot of money. I wouldn't be surprised to see it bumped up even given that it is their most successful "line" now except for Wonder Woman. I am pretty sure it even did better than Man Of Steel and definitely way more than Justice League.



It is terrible though. Like, my god so bad. Reply

Kids like suicide squad and it made a ton of money Reply

No Cyborg? Aw no, the actor seemed very excited about a solo movie so this is sad :( Reply

I blame JL for being so shitty.



Cyborg isn't one of the big name DC characters so in order to get people excited about a solo movie for him, they needed to create buzz around him in the JL movie. And... they failed to do that by having a flop movie generally and also not making him standout as a positive within that flop movie. Reply

I thought the actor was the best thing about JL. Reply

Is fat affleck still going go be batman? Reply

we don't know, but i'm pretty sure Flashpoint will retcon that and Armie Hammer will take over. Reply

Ha ha he fucking wishes. The ship has sailed for the pretentious baking soda heir Reply

Aqumoa sounds awful, my friends and I refer to him exclusively as Aquadrogo and it fits perfectly tbh Reply

chris mckay keeps dropping hints about his nightwing movie and whenever these title cards are shown at cons without any mention of the bootylicious hero, i wonder what the deal is.



I would expect to be able to tell you more concrete info on our movies progress around February. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) December 10, 2017

🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 please be donna troy 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽chris mckay keeps dropping hints about his nightwing movie and whenever these title cards are shown at cons without any mention of the bootylicious hero, i wonder what the deal is. Reply

Probably doesn't want to get ppl asking him a million questions about it before it's a done deal then? He said he wanted to ~take his time~ Reply

does he really get that kind of say in whether his movie is announced or not though? it makes me question how far along some of the titles included in the slate are; like more than a few of these movies don't even have directors. meanwhile, stuff like deathstroke, nightwing, and gotham city sirens have directors but don't get mentioned. Reply

Ezra Miller Says ‘Flashpoint’ Is Starting “Pretty Soon” https://t.co/kRnT5PA4x1 pic.twitter.com/CzX9Wb2NEq — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) December 9, 2017





ALSO HE WAS BALD AND IT MADE ME WEEP. Supposedly Ezra told a fan at that ACE con this weekend that Flashpoint production is starting up soon!ALSO HE WAS BALD AND IT MADE ME WEEP. Reply

I was on IG and saw someone post their pic from the comic con this weekend where they dressed up as The Flash and Ezra gave them a kiss on the cheek during the pic. It was so cute. Reply

He's been the actual cutest (ok Gal was cute all weekend too FINE) and needs to do a con in the UK asap tbqh.



I need to go cosplay and fangirl and worship at his altar, and tell him that i'm sorry JK forced his beautiful hair to be shaved clean away and that I too wish D*pp fell into a fire and Colin was brought back. Reply

Parent

I have a friend who went and got pics w/ all of the DC folk, Ezra told her to carry him for their pic and then he carried her! It was the cutest thing! Reply

Why is DC already failing by not having Black Adam be the big bad of Shazam? They've had The Rock locked in for like 10 years now, he isn't getting any younger and we dont need a Black Adam solo movie. This is why they fail, they want to try to capitalize off of him as a solo when he doesn't deserve it and/or need it. Reply

Plus if they want to use The Rock's star status as an excuse... they should look at Baywatch Reply

I don't think even he could save them, if the justice league couldn't. Reply

What about Nightwing? Reply

annoying that Titans will only be a dc digital show Reply

I love so many of the Titans though and also Young Justice season 3 is going to be on that streaming service.... fml I need to talk myself out of getting sucked into this streaming service. Reply

the collapse of the DC film universe is more entertaining than the films they're putting out Reply

i wonder if shazam is going to be more light-hearted and fun because the main character is literally a kid that turns into a hero. i can't imagine they'd be doing something dark and gritty given his age and the casting. Reply

they really should try to get the boy audience for this imo

it'd be so easy...but they're gonna fuck it up just watch Reply

