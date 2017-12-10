DC(EU)/(TV) news
ICYMI: #JusticeLeague Sequel Among Films Missing From New #DCFilms Slate https://t.co/9BqBBX5V4a #DCEU #DCComics pic.twitter.com/CvNjUJfaOQ— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) December 11, 2017
-WB has attempted to bring out a brand new role of films that they plan on actually coming out with this time....
-No Justice League sequel (shocker) along with no Man of Steel 2 (Cavill is signed on for 1 more go around as Superman), and to no surprise, no Cyborg solo.
-Among the films that "officially" set to come out (no dates were given):
Aqumoa
Wonder Woman 2
Justice League Dark (probably will get canned)
Flash: Flashpoint
Suicide Squad 2
Batgirl
Shazam,
Green Lantern Corps,
and The Batman.
DC's Titans Series May Be Casting Its Donna Troyhttps://t.co/07GOVRlKRj pic.twitter.com/pYPKVpPnI1— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) December 8, 2017
-DC's digital service first tv show, Titans released that following casting breakdown that has many speculating that Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl aka Troia aka DarkStar aka Wonder Woman aka Donna Hinckley Stacey Troy-Long may be getting a potential reoccurring role on the Titans series.
The breakdown reads as follows:
[RUTH GIBBS]Female, 20s, Caucasian or Latina or Middle Eastern, or ethnically ambiguous. Confident and kick ass. Educated. RECURRING GUEST STAR THIS SEASON WITH AN OPTION FOR SERIES REGULAR NEXT SEASON.
ICYMI: Here's how much the #Arrow costume costs to make:https://t.co/xS7n0l38zK pic.twitter.com/4mZ8XBxBRR— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) December 11, 2017
-The big green guy on Error has gone through many variations of costumes throughout the shows 6 seasons and over the weekend MG revealed that it costs $5k to make the suit.
-The Atom costume worn by Brandon Routh in Legends of Tomorrow reportedly cost around $189,000. The price of a house....
ICYMI: Get ready for #FreedomFightersTheRay with new videos:https://t.co/1MUYjJ2bF2 pic.twitter.com/fx3A5H1leh— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) December 11, 2017
DC's first gay character to hold their own animated series has debuted on CWSeed with 6 (very short) episodes
Source: 1 2 3 4
& No GCS :(
It was suppose to be Aquamoa.
lets pretend everything from Man of the Steel to Wonder Woman up to Justice League never happened.
(love your icon<3)
Playing Gotham city rn. Your icon 😍
tbh i dont want any of those but i legit wonder
It is terrible though. Like, my god so bad.
Cyborg isn't one of the big name DC characters so in order to get people excited about a solo movie for him, they needed to create buzz around him in the JL movie. And... they failed to do that by having a flop movie generally and also not making him standout as a positive within that flop movie.
Ha ha he fucking wishes. The ship has sailed for the pretentious baking soda heir
chris mckay keeps dropping hints about his nightwing movie and whenever these title cards are shown at cons without any mention of the bootylicious hero, i wonder what the deal is.
ALSO HE WAS BALD AND IT MADE ME WEEP.
I need to go cosplay and fangirl and worship at his altar, and tell him that i'm sorry JK forced his beautiful hair to be shaved clean away and that I too wish D*pp fell into a fire and Colin was brought back.
also this is the best idea for flashpoint anyway.
What about Nightwing?
it'd be so easy...but they're gonna fuck it up just watch