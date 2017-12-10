DC(EU)/(TV) news

WW

-WB has attempted to bring out a brand new role of films that they plan on actually coming out with this time....

-No Justice League sequel (shocker) along with no Man of Steel 2 (Cavill is signed on for 1 more go around as Superman), and to no surprise, no Cyborg solo.

-Among the films that "officially" set to come out (no dates were given):
Aqumoa
Wonder Woman 2
Justice League Dark (probably will get canned)
Flash: Flashpoint
Suicide Squad 2
Batgirl
Shazam,
Green Lantern Corps,
and The Batman.





-DC's digital service first tv show, Titans released that following casting breakdown that has many speculating that Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl aka Troia aka DarkStar aka Wonder Woman aka Donna Hinckley Stacey Troy-Long may be getting a potential reoccurring role on the Titans series.

The breakdown reads as follows:
[RUTH GIBBS]Female, 20s, Caucasian or Latina or Middle Eastern, or ethnically ambiguous. Confident and kick ass. Educated. RECURRING GUEST STAR THIS SEASON WITH AN OPTION FOR SERIES REGULAR NEXT SEASON.






-The big green guy on Error has gone through many variations of costumes throughout the shows 6 seasons and over the weekend MG revealed that it costs $5k to make the suit.

-The Atom costume worn by Brandon Routh in Legends of Tomorrow reportedly cost around $189,000. The price of a house....





DC's first gay character to hold their own animated series has debuted on CWSeed with 6 (very short) episodes

