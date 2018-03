do that lady and that fish-person fuck each other in The Shape of Water or wat?? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. I haven't seen the movie though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the hell is this?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how this is the first comment.



And I'm assuming they have sex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole movie is them fucking



it's one big giant sex scene, and it's graphic as hell too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you whomever approved the post! Reply

Thread

Link

Ayyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link

hella late

who did he just shoot? Jerry? Reply

Thread

Link

The guy behind Maggie in the car. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The guy sitting behind Maggie. IDK his name but he's either from Hilltop or the Sanctuary, I think, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww I miss participating in these posts. Reply

Thread

Link

and i missed eugene's whole arc. i think the last one i saw was when the saviors took him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all the episodes to not get a post until an hour late, lol - hope there are a few people left who didn't give up Reply

Thread

Link

Well we made do in the other post at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FINALLY Reply

Thread

Link

This episode goes until 10:28 FYI Reply

Thread

Link

Who did he shoot? Reply

Thread

Link

The guy sitting behind Maggie. IDK his name but I think he's from Hilltop or the Sanctuary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MERCI. it's over in like 40 min wtf come on. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally. I already have so many feelings. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont quite understand Eugene's turmoil Reply

Thread

Link

Is Eugene crying because he's not drunk enough or....??? Reply

Thread

Link

So the red machete minisodes is leading back to the leader of the Claimers. Please do not show the SOB who threatened to rape Carl. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah because rick takes the machette from them I'm pretty sure and rick uses it to kill gareth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link