Teen Mom Megastar & Underground Hip-Hop Mogul Debra Danielson-Merz Stuns in Sheer Floral Bodysuit
Wedding bells sounding ever so softly in the distance, Teen Mom star Debra "Debz OG" Danielson-Merz peeks up to the camera, a dreamy expression across her serene, almost supernaturally radiant face. She teasingly slips the strap of her (presumably designer sponsored) glittery heel off one shy foot, the glisten from her buttery legs softened by the gentle lighting and intoxicating ambience of the luxurious Grosvenor Hotel.
Wedding pre-shot. @MTVUK @TeenMomOgShow @WEtv #sexyweddingshots #photosforgroom #makingmemories pic.twitter.com/vQrl1AyL6s— Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) December 5, 2017
"Wedding pre-shot", she stated matter-of-factly, revealing little else about the very sexy (and very private) shoot.
Although the much-publicized wedding was only a month ago, for weeks she has thwarted the demands of a public that she has given so much of herself to, yet can never seem to satisfy. She alluded this was part of something more, a series perhaps of similar carnal treasures and no doubt, they would be for highly sought Infectious Disease Specialist, craft beer artisan and handsome husband, Dr. David Merz' eyes only.
Debz OG's breakout 2017 video by D&G Productions
The salacious photo came as a surprise for some fans since the young star doesn't seem to be dazzling the red carpet as much these days since making it official with Dr. David last month. The nuptial took place at the exclusive Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium (at Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha) on November 5th.
The hypnotic pair said "I do" among close friends and platonic family members who flew in from all over the world to witness the exclusive ceremony firsthand.
Among the dizzying number of reactions by adoring fans were probing questions about whether the in-demand star is currently involved in any projects.
Unfortunately for impatient fans, the busy starlet has no plans to go anywhere without her new man anytime soon. The two would much rather spend time in the kitchen getting messy with each other than out at a premiere or the hottest new club, according to the young artist's tweets.
Sweet!! We are having a Gingerbread House building competition here. Lots of frosting flying around. Haha! https://t.co/lQetPOHOgJ— Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) December 8, 2017
"You look fantastic, Deb!" exclaimed dedicated fans in response to the bombshell photo released just four days ago. It's unclear if Debra will release the remaining photos to the public, but for now fans can rest assured that the sexy Debra Danielsen they know and love isn't going anywhere now that she is a married woman.
You look fantastic Deb!— VeeVee (@coldvee) December 6, 2017
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3
Source 4
Source 5
Source 6
Source 7
Edited at 2017-12-11 02:06 am (UTC)
does she though?
Btw what happen to Farrah frozen yougurt business is still going?
Edited at 2017-12-11 01:17 am (UTC)
I'm in a few of those random local community fb groups, they're good for selling stuff or getting people to help clear out all your junk etc etc and some lady who looked to be in her 60's posted a picture of her in some lingerie she bought because ~she wanted to feel good about herself, can older ladies get some love~ and like, she used her actual profile which is publicly open and has her grandkids listed
Older people are really embarrassing on social media. I got it all out of my system when I was like 13/14 and now thank god Myspace is dead
Does this mean "cheek-implanted and botoxed to within an inch of its life"?
Oh... I get it, this is like a joke post.