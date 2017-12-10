Teen Mom Megastar & Underground Hip-Hop Mogul Debra Danielson-Merz Stuns in Sheer Floral Bodysuit

this is such a ....strange time we're living in Reply

The og intent of this trapost was to bring awareness to white boomers who need attention but don't get it like Debra and my dad in the spirit of the holiday season. Mods said I couldn't couldn't tell people to follow him in my post tho. Reply

It's the age of Aquarius sis, anything could happen! Reply

I hate how I instantly recited the entire chorus out loud. And then it reminded me of my senior prom and dancing to this.



Edited at 2017-12-11 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

is this some old person song reference? Reply

accidentally turning a mcdonalds order into sexual harassment defines the era Reply

lmaooo omgg Reply

looks stunning

does she though? Reply

I feel pretty stunned, personally. Reply

LOL Reply

Lol true Reply

I literally gasped and said "oh god" lol. There's no low that family won't sink to. Reply

Farrah I know you hate her and you're equally as awful but pls come and collect your mother Reply

Dr. David telling Farrah’s dad “you’re not a doctor, I am!” was one of my favourite scenes in this show ever Reply

I hate MTV for introducing this family into the public eye. Reply

what in god's name am i looking at Reply

What?? hahaha



Btw what happen to Farrah frozen yougurt business is still going? Reply

Yes but every time they show it on the show no one is ever there. Reply

To be fair, no one is ever at the local froyo place here, either. Reply

I want whatever drugs this woman is on. Reply

I was legit thinking.. this has to be more than just attention-seeking tbh... There is no way she is not on something. 🤔 Reply

Ok....but your icon though.

It's funny, I'm only just now understanding half the dirty jokes in that series. The things they used to let us watch lol Reply

Holy god what is that thing? It's setting off my trypophobia sdjjhf Reply

every year someone has to remind me of l'anana and i want to die Reply

loooooool why are people like this



I'm in a few of those random local community fb groups, they're good for selling stuff or getting people to help clear out all your junk etc etc and some lady who looked to be in her 60's posted a picture of her in some lingerie she bought because ~she wanted to feel good about herself, can older ladies get some love~ and like, she used her actual profile which is publicly open and has her grandkids listed



Older people are really embarrassing on social media. I got it all out of my system when I was like 13/14 and now thank god Myspace is dead Reply

her serene, almost supernaturally radiant face.



Does this mean "cheek-implanted and botoxed to within an inch of its life"?



Oh... I get it, this is like a joke post. Reply

Umm no, nobody is joking, you're jealous your faves could never reach her level. She's projected over a million in sales for her debut, seethe. Reply

Yeah, well my legs are TWICE as buttery as hers and my feet three times as shy. Sometimes four. Reply

